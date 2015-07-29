₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by JamieBlog(m): 6:15am
Former Bread Seller and Current Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna rocks expensive chanel jacket in new photos.
Olajumoke who is set to launch her reality tv show is all smiles in this photos.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/olajumoke-orisaguna-rocks-chanel-jacket.html
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by sunnysunny69: 6:21am
Not bad, keep it up girl .
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by softwerk(f): 6:22am
Why all the hype for this 'bread seller'
She's not even fine sef
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:28am
Olajumoke: From zero to Hero!!
Looking dashing as ever!!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by Ajewealth123(m): 6:39am
JamieBlog:she don dey blend small small
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by Came: 7:00am
This one don do fashion forget say she need to born another pikin for her husband. This fashion way dem carry you enter no dey let person born or even chop better food self, na leave leave you go dey chop like goat.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by praizephoto(m): 7:42am
dis girl don dey slay oo ....“SEE MORE SLAYING PHOTOS HERE
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by Fresca(f): 8:24am
Which yeye Chanel? People are naive oo. Do you know how much is anything Chanel? Doesn't even look like real Chanel, that brand is too classy, this looks like child's play jacket.. maybe Aba made version
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by toxxnoni(m): 8:26am
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by Camlot000007: 10:13am
Fair
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by SeniorZato(m): 10:14am
I just realized that modeling is not just about beuty alone.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by que80(f): 10:14am
This is sweet
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by BoosBae(f): 10:14am
softwerk:You wey nor sell bread, nobody know you oh...
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by Camlot000007: 10:14am
softwerk:
Slay queen get the fork off
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by jieta: 10:15am
ok
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by TeamSimple(m): 10:15am
softwerk:Opo, see you wey fine.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by EntMirror: 10:15am
What I love about this damsel is just her unusual spirit of entrepreneurship. She keep pushing further and further despite all the hurdles in her way. Keep it up desire.
If you're an entrepreneur, then you need to be a regular member of this site
www.entmirror.com
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by okoliexpress: 10:16am
Fresca:its real channel on her instagram she acknowledged @tiannahsempire for the outfit. Tiannah dont do fake the woman is the classiest of them all
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by henrylowe(m): 10:16am
I've always admired this woman
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by Onyinye15(f): 10:16am
Chanel or channels Wetin concern me
Lemme come and be going
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by oshe11(m): 10:16am
This gal wen Use lie bkum famous like politicians...
na onli U dey sell bread for naija ni....
kip posting pix everywhr, wen Fulani herdsmen catch U n shook bread for ur mouth U go tell me hw u go take shout wen dem wan rape U
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by teevodaprinz(m): 10:17am
Nice one
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by tolexy007(m): 10:17am
softwerk:
born to hate
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by Ekakamba: 10:18am
softwerk:Walahi! She no fine but her physique is awesome.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by ademoladeji(m): 10:18am
Fresca:
I smell BEEF
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by que80(f): 10:19am
so she turn celeb o
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by BroZuma: 10:19am
Somebody is fighting tooth and nail to shove this madam down our throats wetin happen?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by lacoach: 10:19am
Damm! She looking like Bobrisky.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by ojibole(m): 10:20am
in olajumokes case na by force oh to be model oh
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by freeman95: 10:20am
softwerk:
u no fine reach her teeth
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:20am
Fresca:your profile pic answers your comment!!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks Chanel Jacket In New Photos by BEATDABOOKIES: 10:20am
