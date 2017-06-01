



A coffin with human remains was found in a wooden structure on a plot of land at Adenta, near Accra, Ghana.

Speaking to Ghana Yenson on Accra100.5FM on Monday, June 19, the owner of the plot, one Kwame, narrated how he gave the plot to the occupant of the wooden structure, one Martin, following a plea to him by his friend to allow him put up a temporary structure on the property for lodging.







In January 2017, Kwame said he asked Martin to vacate the plot since he wanted to develop the land, but Martin refused, threatening to kill him and take over the land.

Kwame added that he and his family decided to put up a wall around the plot to save it from encroachment, while also deciding to uproot a Neem tree that was on the land. But when the tree was uprooted, Kwame and his family realised to their shock that a coffin full of human bones had been buried on the property.



