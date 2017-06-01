₦airaland Forum

Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Jase4real: 6:24am


A coffin with human remains was found in a wooden structure on a plot of land at Adenta, near Accra, Ghana.
Speaking to Ghana Yenson on Accra100.5FM on Monday, June 19, the owner of the plot, one Kwame, narrated how he gave the plot to the occupant of the wooden structure, one Martin, following a plea to him by his friend to allow him put up a temporary structure on the property for lodging.



In January 2017, Kwame said he asked Martin to vacate the plot since he wanted to develop the land, but Martin refused, threatening to kill him and take over the land.
Kwame added that he and his family decided to put up a wall around the plot to save it from encroachment, while also deciding to uproot a Neem tree that was on the land. But when the tree was uprooted, Kwame and his family realised to their shock that a coffin full of human bones had been buried on the property.

MORE @>>>>https://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/06/photo-man-finds-coffin-with-human.html
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Anoruo(m): 6:28am
Burn the coffin and move on. Period

Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:31am
Ghana na wa!
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by heykims(m): 6:32am
If it were to happen in Nigeria, Ogun would be d place..

Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Ajewealth123(m): 6:34am
Hope he reported to the police if not, oyo will be his new name
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by NwaAmaikpe: 6:51am
He is so lucky...he won't need to buy a coffin when he dies.

He should just clean up the coffin and store it well.


For the human parts..if it were me, I'd wash it well, dry it and use it for Okazi soup.

Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Evablizin(f): 7:06am
Nawa ooo
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by BEATDABOOKIES: 10:23am
u sure say no be Igbo man
Cos them like illegal stuff cry
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Sirpaul(m): 10:23am
early momo

Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Onyinye15(f): 10:23am
Nawa
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Olukologia(m): 10:23am
God save you.
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Russianboy3: 10:23am
sad
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by que80(f): 10:23am
Charley yuh laif es in danger
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by EntMirror: 10:23am
Hmmmmmm.. Land has always been a struggle everywhere in the world. It doesn't matter if you're the legitimate owner, what matters is if you can legally snatch it.

Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by TroubleMaker47(m): 10:27am
Are u sure dat land was previously owned by an afon..

Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Flintstone06(m): 10:30am
NwaAmaikpe:
He is so lucky...he won't need to buy a coffin when he dies.

He should just clean up the coffin and store it well.


For the human parts..if it were me, I'd wash it well, dry it and use it for Okazi soup.


NwaAmaikpe has gone gaga undecided undecided

Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by fidel3431(m): 10:30am
former grave yard.....oya check for more grin grin
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:30am
Ghanaians and ritual. na dem go dey call Nigerians names.
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Abfinest007(m): 10:31am
d devil is also go abt looking for who to bring down
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by tkpoint2(m): 10:32am
Who takes him serious?
Flintstone06:



NwaAmaikpe has gone gaga undecided undecided
Re: Man Finds A Coffin With Human Remains Buried On His Plot Of Land In Ghana by Samirana360(m): 10:33am
choi

