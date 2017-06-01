₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,711 members, 3,607,845 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 10:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos (1307 Views)
Omawumi Is A Striking Beauty In New Makeover Portraits / Iyabo Ojo Looks Smoking Hot In New Makeover Portraits (photos) / Uche Ogbodo Flaunts Her Boobs With Stretch-Marks, Fans Blast Her (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by TunezMedia: 6:34am
Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has always attracted a lot of controversial utterances over her stern and sometimes manly look in photos but the beautiful mother of one was a thousand shades of beautiful in these new photos after an extreme facebeat thanks to Rhines makeover who gave the actress a fabulous face-lift.
See full photos below...
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/uche-ogbodo-shimmers-in-new-makeover.html
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:36am
Toothbrushing the forehead! We just love our Naija women sha!!
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by heykims(m): 6:38am
The face appears too heterogeneous..
1 Like
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by soberdrunk(m): 6:45am
If not that am fasting, i will have said her face looks like three weeks old Mr Biggs meatpie..........
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by IamDino(f): 6:49am
Upon the whole makeup designed to make her slay,wrinkles was still on fleek.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by Came: 6:49am
Hahahahahaha... Nothing way women no go use do their fashion, toothbrush follow too... Hmmmmm!!!!
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by benedictnsi(m): 6:52am
heykims:
you mean very synonymous to the size of Zuma rock
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by david2(m): 6:58am
She ain't beautiful still
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by praizephoto(m): 7:40am
she try smal
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by dacblogger(f): 8:17am
IamDino:Sister,why are you this wicked na
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by toxxnoni(m): 8:18am
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by Fresca(f): 8:28am
She's still ugly and manly looking. But Atleast it has improved from last time. Last time she really resemble bobrisky..
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by Medunah(f): 8:59am
She ugly af
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 10:25am
She's old
She's shrunken
She's ugly
Her make up is out of place,
Infact, she looks like a malnourished sickler with terrible menstrual pain
My grandma told me you can know the size of a woman's kpekus through her lips.
If her lips are these big, I really wonder then.
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by BEATDABOOKIES: 10:25am
very ugly Igbo gal
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by ademoladeji(m): 10:25am
Uche the New Masquerade
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by TroubleMaker47(m): 10:25am
Ho!
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by gurunlocker: 10:26am
How will someone just siddon paint face like this?
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by xynerise(m): 10:26am
Naija Caitlyn Jenner
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by DollarAngel(m): 10:26am
THIS YOLOOOBA LADY SELF
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by buchilino(m): 10:26am
CAN SOMEONE XPLAIN TO ME, "WATS WITH WOMEN N MAKEUPS".
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by asahnwaKC: 10:27am
Difficult face to play around with makeups
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by buchilino(m): 10:28am
DollarAngel:I HAD NO IDEA IDEA DAT YORUBA WOMEN BEAR D NAME UCHE
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by Sirpaul(m): 10:28am
face and neck
two colour... na wa ooo
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by Kingxway: 10:29am
And you wonder the difference between slay queens and masquerades
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by Rinsola32(f): 10:29am
soberdrunk:
But you just said it now.
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by Evaberry(f): 10:30am
.
A slut is who you are and a slut is what you will ever be
manly stinky lesbian.no brain
always bleeping for money.
I pity your child for having a useless human as a mother
#QUOTE ME AND DIE!!!!!?
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by SimSify(m): 10:32am
My dear you slayed oooo....looking like a molded figure to be shipped to china.
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by bumi10: 10:32am
ok now
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by mikel6: 10:34am
The struggle is real.
|Re: Uche Ogbodo Shimmers In New Makeover Photos by ogelekpomgam(m): 10:34am
am new in nairalander..sho me some love by ur likes..plsss...
(0) (Reply)
Best Website Deal Ever! / New Music;bracket -me & U / Lady Gaga Goes Platinum In 1st Week
Viewing this topic: oviejnr(m), iykman360(m), wckabuoh(m), Deepsky(m), Jerry602(m), drealcivilceno(m), ndujife(m), yeltans(m), Remyboyhefty(m), earthstronaut, PassionBlu(f), chynie, Geolalisa(f), bigtalla(m), wenimo, DONSMITH123(m), BOKO52(m), NMotorwerks, edogu(m), Tualem, CircleOfWilis, BusinessHub1, abeniagbon(m), Bisjosh(f), veekid(m), AdeMavrodi, bunmila(f), Jexbabs, Cetona(f), bumi10, femi4(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), Evaberry(f), asahnwaKC, Margy(f), noblesail, dacblogger(f), GossipGirl1(f), Russianboy3, ogelekpomgam(m), A12(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12