2019 northern youths shortlist Atiku, Saraki, Lamido, others for presidency



The National Chairman of the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has shortlisted 11 names of northern politicians it endorsed as potential presidential candidates for the 2019 general elections.



Leader of the group, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, who disclosed this, said five of the 11 persons, namely, Senator Bala Muhammed, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto emerged as respectable presidential candidates from the North.



Others are the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Borno State governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Governor Ibrahim Shettima of Borno State and Governor Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari of Zamfara State.



The group said it is disturbed by the ‘scheming’ and ‘maneuvers’ in the country suggesting southern interest in the 2019 presidency and reiterated that the north should retain the presidency in 2019, a position it had communicated to the south-west political leaders during a meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on June 6, 2017.



Comrade Elliot said: “We want to reiterate and clearly warn that the North will not, and will never allow presidency to move to the South in 2019.



“As much as we can tolerate or pay any sacrifice for the unity of this country, we remain committed to a northern president in 2019.”



Afiyo said the group has forwarded the names of the endorsed persons to its patrons and the leadership of the 42 affiliated organisations to Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) for screening and for the endorsement of only two candidates who will be considered during its 15th Annual National Convention coming up in September, 2017, in Kano.



“We want to send a message to all political parties that may field southern presidential candidates in 2019 election that such action will amount to committing a political suicide,” a statement by the group said.



It warned northern leaders to desist from supporting candidates from the South and insisted that such action would be counter productive to their irreversible decision for a 2019 northern presidency. The group further called on all northern youths to embrace dialogue and peace, and not to allow themselves to be swayed by those who use religion and ethnicity to divide the north and gain political advantage.



Afiyo said NYLF was strongly instrumental to the emergence of “Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan as well as current President Muhammadu Buhari as presidents in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015, respectively, without regional bias.



The group said its actions are always guided by national interest far above any other interest.



On the quit notice to Igbo by some sections of the Northern youth group, Afiyo said the agitators were angry members who felt they were used and abandoned by the All Progressives Congress (APC) politicians.



“We consider the quit notice as ill advised, ill-timed and uncalled for.



We strongly believe the groups of northern youths were motivated, encouraged and sponsored by some individuals who felt cheated by both the federal government and some state governments controlled by the APC.



“These individuals were used and dumped; no recognition or appreciation was extended to them.



They are, therefore, bent on destabilising the government,” he said.



The forum also inferred that the coalition of northern youth’s reckless action might have been incited by “our Igbo brothers insult and abuse of other nationalities, especially the northerners, calling us cows and parasites.”



The statement further said: “We condemn in strongest terms, the approach of our brothers in issuing an ultimatum to Igbo. No nation or ethnic nationality can survive on its own without the support and help of another.



“Northerners need the Igbo, the Igbo need the Yoruba, and Yoruba need the Hausa. We are totally against the balkanisation of Nigeria. We know the price the North paid for the unity of this country. We are more determined, committed and willing to continue to pay the price to keep this country one;



not because we are afraid of our brothers from the east, west and south, nor are we afraid of the future, but for the labour of our heroes past.”



The forum said advised all groups to operate within the ambits of the rule of law and strongly condemned the use of violence and hate speech in the country.



It also called on the federal government and the Inspector General of Police to, “withdraw, forthwith, the directive to arrest the signatories of the Kaduna declaration.”



“We believe our brothers in the South have said more than what our brothers said and were not arrested. There is, therefore, no justification for the arrest.”



The statement went on to appeal to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to call for a meeting of genuine leaders of the northern youths and southern youths to find a way forward for the country.



The group challenged the presidency to release the reports of the past constitutional conferences and constitute a committee to look into the recommendations of the conferences with a view to charting a way forward on restructuring the country.



Born to rule, Na only una side the honey pot go stay ? The list is full of junk. In a real democratic settings some of them are not worthy of being a state house of representative member not to talk of being leader of 170 million Nigerian. 67 Likes 1 Share

President of Northern Nigeria 35 Likes 2 Shares

the ghost of buhali 3 Likes





..I cant laughooo!!..like i said earlier,the only groups northherners have are those clamouring for northern presidency for life,grazing bills and sharia law....or writting useless letters to inapropriate quarters all over the place.



..yet some gremlins will have me believe they want this country to seperate..bunch of jokers. ...Submitting names for 2019 Presidency when they are supposed to be putting heads together for the dis-integration of this country?...I thought they are 'tired' of Nigeria too..I cant laughooo!!..like i said earlier,the only groups northherners have are those clamouring for northern presidency for life,grazing bills and sharia law....or writting useless letters to inapropriate quarters all over the place...yet some gremlins will have me believe they want this country to seperate..bunch of jokers. 61 Likes 3 Shares







God bless May 29th 2019 when Atiku would be sworn in as the president of this country.... After his rule we can now divide Atiku2019God bless May 29th 2019 when Atiku would be sworn in as the president of this country.... After his rule we can now divide 1 Like

The Northern Youth Leaders’ Forum (NYLF) has vowed that it will never allow Nigeria's next president to be a man from the southern part of the country When are we gonna stop using such provocative tone in passing messages across to people?



What kind of nonsense is this? When are we gonna stop using such provocative tone in passing messages across to people?What kind of nonsense is this? 20 Likes



IPOB? Abi Oduduwa people?



Una cow have already started campaign in east since 2015 And who will follow una do the election?IPOB? Abi Oduduwa people?Una cow have already started campaign in east since 2015 13 Likes

omenkaLives:

When are we gonna stop using such provocative tone in passing messages across to people?



What kind of nonsense is this?

-It's a borrowed language in addition to poor education in Nigeria, therefore the people don't really understand the words they employ.



-Secondly, it's a cultural thing. Nigerians are very rude, brash, immodest and authoritarian.

-Take a look at your environment and see how people talk to each other, even to their own children.



-Finally, there is no Love in Nigeria. -It's a borrowed language in addition to poor education in Nigeria, therefore the people don't really understand the words they employ.-Secondly, it's a cultural thing. Nigerians are very rude, brash, immodest and authoritarian.-Take a look at your environment and see how people talk to each other, even to their own children.-Finally, there is no Love in Nigeria. 30 Likes 1 Share

Noted.

omenkaLives:

When are we gonna stop using such provocative tone in passing messages across to people?



What kind of nonsense is this? What is provocative in that statement....isn't Nigeria their estate? Isnt southern nigeria a conquered territory?? Doesn't Benue belong to Fulani Confused Diabolical people everywhere What is provocative in that statement....isn't Nigeria their estate? Isnt southern nigeria a conquered territory?? Doesn't Benue belong to FulaniConfused Diabolical people everywhere 11 Likes 1 Share

...and some idiots or animals will accuse the Igbo of hubris. 19 Likes 2 Shares

The president must be a northerner... What an error under the sun...



Just imagine the empty vessels they shortliisted as candidates...



Someone will open their mouth and say nija is one... Just imagine... The worst thing is lying to yourself...



My support for Biafra just went to an unimaginable level... I am now drunk in the actualization of Biafra and Rondel....



Stupid country... 48 Likes 4 Shares

Stvpid people, lets see who in the south you'll have to rule come 2019 15 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense fools







I was expecting to see people like David Mark, Theophilus Danjuma, Yakubu Dogra and some eminent northern Christians on their empty but sentimentally laden lists.





Thunder scatter una there. Fools 41 Likes 1 Share

More reason for me to believe thus country has long gone to the dogs...



I fear for Osinbandez life shaaa. 8 Likes

omenkaLives:

When are we gonna stop using such provocative tone in passing messages across to people?



What kind of nonsense is this? oh na now your eyes clear. Have you not been warned about these sets of islamist beast before But you choose to continue a$$ licking. Now see where it has landed you. In regrets oh na now your eyes clear. Have you not been warned about these sets of islamist beast beforeBut you choose to continue a$$ licking. Now see where it has landed you. In regrets 26 Likes 2 Shares

who are the northern youths? 3 Likes

am in Benin city observing the situation in Nigeria. 3 Likes

ngeneukwuewuGOAT:

oh na now your eyes clear. Have you not been warned about these sets of islamist beast before But you choose to continue a$$ licking. Now see where it has landed you. In regrets





den dey dream on Bukola. I prefer lamido to all. who knows tomorrow? I pity arewa youth.

Comrade Elliot said: “We want to reiterate and clearly warn that the North will not, and will never allow presidency to move to the South in 2019.



When I see things like this, I get really annoyed. If its one Nigeria as they claim, why must the first criterion for electing a leader be based on tribe or region against competence, leadership skills, qualification etc



My schoolmate here: A northerner once told me in 2014, that "never will an Hausa man allow a man from the South rule them again". This guy is a PhD student, more intelligent than average, well exposed, family man with two kids! How could he reason like that nah. It shows that the disunity is skin-deep!



Well, from that day onwards, I started making up my mind that we can never be one. The only reason why Nigeria is still one is because of the oil in the South. I wish we as Southerners will come together in one voice and seccede. We are not one! 20 Likes 1 Share

Issokay

NORTH 1 Like

ngeneukwuewuGOAT:

E pain am well and the wawa stoop so low to throw tantrums. I believe it is me vs you and not the other way round. The mods should take note of this



Why are you crying my alobam? Why are you crying my alobam?

My fellow Nigerians of the South and Middle-belt extractions, there's no better time to kick the Northerners down the abyss than now. It's time we took back our country.



Just bring out one credible person from the south or middle belt whom we should all support and vote for.

We just need to agree. 10 Likes 1 Share

This is just a calculated attempt to project likely political figures that will contest in 2019 hence that 2019 presidency is going to the north rather than the south.

CeoNewshelm:







https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/2019-northern-youths-shortlist-atiku-saraki-lamido-others-for-presidency/amp/ These mumu people just like causing trouble.. Zero manners 2 Likes

These guys think they own this country? 4 Likes