|Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by CeoNewshelm(m): 8:31am
2019 northern youths shortlist Atiku, Saraki, Lamido, others for presidency
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by sunnysunny69: 8:34am
Born to rule, Na only una side the honey pot go stay ? The list is full of junk. In a real democratic settings some of them are not worthy of being a state house of representative member not to talk of being leader of 170 million Nigerian.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by pat077: 8:35am
President of Northern Nigeria
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by NJPot(m): 8:38am
the ghost of buhali
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by rainylad(f): 8:40am
...Submitting names for 2019 Presidency when they are supposed to be putting heads together for the dis-integration of this country?...I thought they are 'tired' of Nigeria too
..I cant laughooo!!..like i said earlier,the only groups northherners have are those clamouring for northern presidency for life,grazing bills and sharia law....or writting useless letters to inapropriate quarters all over the place.
..yet some gremlins will have me believe they want this country to seperate..bunch of jokers.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:42am
Atiku2019
God bless May 29th 2019 when Atiku would be sworn in as the president of this country.... After his rule we can now divide
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by omenkaLives(m): 8:42am
The Northern Youth Leaders’ Forum (NYLF) has vowed that it will never allow Nigeria's next president to be a man from the southern part of the countryWhen are we gonna stop using such provocative tone in passing messages across to people?
What kind of nonsense is this?
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by marooh(m): 8:51am
And who will follow una do the election?
IPOB? Abi Oduduwa people?
Una cow have already started campaign in east since 2015
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by PDJT: 8:55am
omenkaLives:
-It's a borrowed language in addition to poor education in Nigeria, therefore the people don't really understand the words they employ.
-Secondly, it's a cultural thing. Nigerians are very rude, brash, immodest and authoritarian.
-Take a look at your environment and see how people talk to each other, even to their own children.
-Finally, there is no Love in Nigeria.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by madridguy(m): 8:57am
Noted.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by dienlmods: 8:59am
omenkaLives:What is provocative in that statement....isn't Nigeria their estate? Isnt southern nigeria a conquered territory?? Doesn't Benue belong to Fulani Confused Diabolical people everywhere
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by jomonic: 9:00am
...and some idiots or animals will accuse the Igbo of hubris.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by Kemperor: 9:02am
The president must be a northerner... What an error under the sun...
Just imagine the empty vessels they shortliisted as candidates...
Someone will open their mouth and say nija is one... Just imagine... The worst thing is lying to yourself...
My support for Biafra just went to an unimaginable level... I am now drunk in the actualization of Biafra and Rondel....
Stupid country...
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by ExpiredNigeria: 9:06am
Stvpid people, lets see who in the south you'll have to rule come 2019
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:07am
Nonsense fools
I was expecting to see people like David Mark, Theophilus Danjuma, Yakubu Dogra and some eminent northern Christians on their empty but sentimentally laden lists.
Thunder scatter una there. Fools
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by nijabazaar: 9:08am
More reason for me to believe thus country has long gone to the dogs...
I fear for Osinbandez life shaaa.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:11am
omenkaLives:oh na now your eyes clear. Have you not been warned about these sets of islamist beast before But you choose to continue a$$ licking. Now see where it has landed you. In regrets
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by veekid(m): 9:24am
who are the northern youths?
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by slawomir: 9:25am
am in Benin city observing the situation in Nigeria.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 9:25am
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
Modified:
Thank you mods for placing that rifrafs where he
belong.
Omenkalives you can now take some rest from
nairaland and I will ever remain your tormentor
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by Abeyjide: 9:26am
den dey dream on Bukola. I prefer lamido to all. who knows tomorrow? I pity arewa youth.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by flyca: 9:26am
Comrade Elliot said: “We want to reiterate and clearly warn that the North will not, and will never allow presidency to move to the South in 2019.
When I see things like this, I get really annoyed. If its one Nigeria as they claim, why must the first criterion for electing a leader be based on tribe or region against competence, leadership skills, qualification etc
My schoolmate here: A northerner once told me in 2014, that "never will an Hausa man allow a man from the South rule them again". This guy is a PhD student, more intelligent than average, well exposed, family man with two kids! How could he reason like that nah. It shows that the disunity is skin-deep!
Well, from that day onwards, I started making up my mind that we can never be one. The only reason why Nigeria is still one is because of the oil in the South. I wish we as Southerners will come together in one voice and seccede. We are not one!
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by Camlot000007: 9:26am
Issokay
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by DollarAngel(m): 9:26am
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by Funlord2(m): 9:27am
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
Why are you crying my alobam?
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by coptic: 9:27am
My fellow Nigerians of the South and Middle-belt extractions, there's no better time to kick the Northerners down the abyss than now. It's time we took back our country.
Just bring out one credible person from the south or middle belt whom we should all support and vote for.
We just need to agree.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by kolado(m): 9:27am
This is just a calculated attempt to project likely political figures that will contest in 2019 hence that 2019 presidency is going to the north rather than the south.
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by Officialzoe: 9:27am
These mumu people just like causing trouble.. Zero manners
CeoNewshelm:
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by xynerise(m): 9:28am
These guys think they own this country?
|Re: Northern Youths Shortlist 12 Names For 2019 Presidency by brunofarad(m): 9:28am
God please help us in 2019.
