|Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by lalasticlala(m): 9:07am
Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/evans-wife-hasnt-visited-home-since-got-married-brother/
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by justi4jesu(f): 9:10am
Frontpage loading....Abi no be Evans again..Evans is now more famous than snakes to lala
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by veekid(m): 9:13am
justi4jesu:From now till August; Na Evans, enough of Buhari and BBNaija
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by winkmart: 9:13am
hmmmm
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:13am
It is well
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by Oladelson(m): 9:13am
okay!!
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by Justbeingreal(m): 9:13am
This LiFe shA na one big season Film day in day out drama never stops funny thing is we all are actors n got our own roles weda good or bad..
na Evans season.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by juwoonn(m): 9:13am
If Evans was not arrested, he might just contest an election one day and win. That's how criminals become lawmakers.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by etzskillz(m): 9:13am
enough of dis Evan poo
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by maberry(m): 9:14am
This Evans matter done turn from news to Tv series o
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by Kingsolex1(m): 9:14am
wanna make front page the 411 is #evanS
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by emmabest2000(m): 9:14am
justi4jesu:
Nairaland and Evans Torrrrri
Even when people said they are tired of Evans story that they needed space ... Those Mod will be like .....
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by zinachidi(m): 9:14am
www.nairaland.com/3871927/evans-wife-not-visited-home
Mynd come close dis thread.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by ShitHead: 9:14am
Prodigal daughter.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by Kondomatic(m): 9:14am
Evans again?
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by otokx(m): 9:14am
Tell that to the birds; even Peter denied Jesus Christ at first.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by ocollinsz(m): 9:15am
Mehn, sincerely speaking this evans matter dn tire person o
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by aktolly54(m): 9:15am
It is well
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by Antoeni(m): 9:15am
Evans Africa most celebrated kidnapper
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by baylord101(m): 9:15am
But if Saraki can be acquitted, Evans case is not bad compare to Saraki own, he too can be free after 3-4years.
But it's very bad for our legal system.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by seXytOhbAd(m): 9:15am
Kuku release the man who we can have rest of mind.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by brunofarad(m): 9:15am
Family is everything no matter what.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by ignis(f): 9:17am
Success have so many friends and failure have no friend.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by 0b10010011: 9:17am
Evan's family thinks Nigerians re fools!
I don't blame them at all as all faults is on the law enforcement and judiciary.
In a sane country like China, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the likes, Evans corpse would have been sent to his family as at last week.
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by justi4jesu(f): 9:17am
veekid:
Make we use evans matter quench thirst
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by pyyxxaro: 9:17am
Comrade Evans for President 2019
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by ademoladeji(m): 9:18am
Parrot mode by all that were not given money by Dr. Evans
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by malakus(m): 9:19am
Hmm
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by Vaxt(m): 9:19am
Lol
|Re: Evans' Wife's Brother Speaks: "She Hasn't Visited Home Since She Got Married" by wunmi590(m): 9:19am
Enough of all this Evans this Evans that.
Is their no better news in other section apart from this?
Am sure we have some nairalanders who have worked tirelessly to write some beautiful articles on every section, that's is not hiting the front page, that can even generate more traffic than this Evans news
Please moderators, you can do better
