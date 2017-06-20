₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Fynestboi: 9:21am
ON THE FIRST TRANSPORTATION SCHEME BUS OF THE UNION...
Our union is the greatest, our union is the alpha and omega, our union is the almighty, no one is above our union. *Oyekan Ibukun Edward.*
Aluta Continua!
Oyekan Ibukun Edward
President, OAU_SU
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by McBrooklyn(m): 9:28am
LOL.. Ah for talk say Honorable Jibrin still dey learn the art of budget padding for where 'em OAU student union dey...
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by McBrooklyn(m): 9:28am
OAU Student Union President: Ladies and gentlemen, we're glad to announce to you guys that we bought this bus for the sum of N3M only...
Students:
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Fynestboi: 9:31am
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by adetoroamos(m): 9:31am
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Papiikush: 9:34am
Una don chop student money abi?
It's not a new thing in history if SUG. Oyah show us the receipt if you think you can vindicate yourselves
I bet my breakfast that bus no enter 400k. We blame our leaders of corruption meanwhile students are stealing from their colleagues at this stage of their lives
OGUN is patiently waiting to strike liars.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by McBrooklyn(m): 9:35am
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Fynestboi: 9:38am
Papiikush:
Who, who and who be una?
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Papiikush: 9:39am
Fynestboi:
SUG people. I trust you jare but I no trust your president. That him name dey suspicious
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Homeboiy(m): 9:41am
I know u must come out to debunk d news
oya tell us how much una buy am?
And how much una collect from students to buy d car?
Go back n give them their change abeg
Una Don start padding from school, if una come reach National assembly nko
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by McBrooklyn(m): 9:42am
Papiikush:
Comrade Edward wey dey burst brain...
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Yemea1: 9:45am
Thank you for clearing the atmosphere. I like your boldness for what you just did.
You approved certain amount to buy a bus for public use a grade 1 tokunbo for that with different wheel cover Mercedes-Benz for your grade one tokunbo toyota. This things wrong here.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Lyoncrescent: 9:49am
This union leader is not serious. He should state the year of the car i.e Toyota Hiace 1999 or 2001 or whatever and also state the cost and whether it has features such as AC and if it came with seats so that the people can then decide if its actually a good deal. Corruption eradication is not just by explanation. it is about transparency. If truly his hands are clean, it wont cost him anything to release the receipts of payment for this bus alongside this his so called statement. He is just trying to buy time with statement of his:
I am not corrupt and I will never be. I am not fraudulent in all my dealings and I will never be. As President, this is just a stepping stone, if we fail here, we have failed the country looking up to us to save her from the current set of corrupt leaders we have. I would have loved to state the amount the bus was bought here but for accountablity, I want anyone who is interested or anyone who is vast about buses to find out how much a *Grade 1 Tokunbo Toyota 14-seater Bus* is being sold anywhere and put the amount public for all students to see, after then we will release the amount, the receipt and location of where the bus was gotten from
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Amgreat70(m): 9:54am
Well politics begins in school
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Papiikush: 10:21am
McBrooklyn:I no trust any guy bearing Ibukun. Them too dey corrupt
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by McBrooklyn(m): 10:28am
Papiikush:
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by EazyMoh(m): 10:29am
My guy already sounding guilty.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by whirlwind7(m): 10:34am
Typical.
Just like its thieving politicians, Nigerian university students have learnt the art of dodging simple and direct talk.
He came to set the record straight, and after such a lengthy and boring talk, he still didn't say how much the bus costs.
Rather, he said anyone who knows how much the market price of such buses are, should put up the price, then he will be compelled to release the receipt showing price of the bus.
Stewpid crook. What stops him from producing evidence of the cost at this time? Simple: He's hiding something. When you hide the truth, you shouldn't get angry that rumors have taken over.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by omofunaab(m): 11:47am
The student Union president expects the students to believe all what he said without evidence of payment for the bus...
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by highrise07: 2:47pm
tales by moonlight
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by NwaAmaikpe: 4:12pm
These are truly the leaders of tomorrow.
Nigeria is finished
Have you ever imagined the future of this country in the hands of this present youth's generation?
The generation of sagged ripped jeans and dreadlocks
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Ronaldinnioh(m): 4:13pm
All these student's should relax. We have audit committee. Everything and every Kobo spent will be made known to the students.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by aminadat: 4:13pm
Youths are leaders of tomorrow. Imagine this small opportunity, he wants to loot N3Million for bus. Next thing, we start calling our thieving politicians names.
nigeria newspaper
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Kobicove(m): 4:14pm
The bloody liar was just rambling instead of him to hit the nail on the head and disclose how much he bought the bus...
These are the sort of rogues that will lead Nigeria in future
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by omoadeleye(m): 4:14pm
Is not a lie
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by WizPrince1(m): 4:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by lonelydora(m): 4:15pm
Have been waiting for this.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by d33types: 4:15pm
Crooks. After all the dogo turenchi, he didn't say anything.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by BroZuma: 4:16pm
Why nah?
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by slimpoppa(m): 4:17pm
Good!
But you still haven't told us the amount you got the bus.
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by Buxton65: 4:18pm
While will he deny
|Re: OAU Students Union President Denies The Purchase Of Bus With 3millon Naira by elmessiahs(m): 4:19pm
Naso dem dey,for uniport caretaker,rivers lga's na caretaker,osibanjo caretaker,nigeria caretaker
