Onazi who was carried away by the live band, took over the piano from the band group after dancing and splashing money to the band.



Evans and his team will be looking at him like... 11 Likes 2 Shares

Good to know

I thought I will open this thread and see him spraying dollars or at least one thousand naira notes. But I guess recession don jam onazi 1 Like

Cool

Glory to God

expecting to see him spraying hundred $ but seeing 200 naira .

Na God do am for am

Old

nice one onaze



meanwhile just curious who else is thinking what am thinking As long as Buhari is in London, London has never known peace



Nwamaikpe what's ur take on this 1 Like

Sugarcious:

Evans and his team will be looking at him like... hehehehehehe lol hehehehehehe lol

Enjoy it, you work for it bro.

This is the only time they have to spend their money: Holiday!!

Keyboard, not piano

which one be this blonde hair of a thing?

fingard02k:

After playing rubbish for us last week!



Dude can only spray #200 notes?, despite all his money? Chai! 1 Like 1 Share

Abuse to the naira

Sugarcious:

Evans and his team will be looking at him like...

Lol Lol

broke nigger, Ur brother Evans dey spray dollars, you dey here dey spray 200 naira...

Keep flaunting. Evans crew, where are you?

okay.good

Sugarcious:

Evans and his team will be looking at him like...

Chukwudubem alias Evans the Kidnapper will be like:





Police, please just give me a few hours to arrange this guy, aaar-swear, l go net $1m within one week! Hmmm.... see wetin Police don cause now, even this one they spray money!Police, please just give me a few hours to arrange this guy, aaar-swear, l go net $1m within one week!



Until Govt hang that kidnapper called Evans, l nor dey do any party sef, not even naming ceremony!

kk

Originality007:

broke nigger, Ur brother Evans dey spray dollars, you dey here dey spray 200 naira... Nonsense!!who broke reach you,how much did u spent on your family...you that is here on nairaland using free data reading about him.Who knows you. always spewing out nonsense. Atleast his family and pple around him appreciate him and thats what matters,your opinion wont stop him from going higher. Get a new brain pls. Shege Nonsense!!who broke reach you,how much did u spent on your family...you that is here on nairaland using free data reading about him.Who knows you. always spewing out nonsense. Atleast his family and pple around him appreciate him and thats what matters,your opinion wont stop him from going higher. Get a new brain pls. Shege 1 Like

Congrat dude I so much love this guy he is very gud in field. Best of luck to you mr onazi ur are a great hero in nigeria football 1 Like

Nigerians sha, if e spray dollars or 1k notes, you'll say he is overspending and spraying 200naira notes too is a problem. Smh



Some of you have never even dashed someone 500naira before.. 3 Likes

And So, What should We Now Do About That