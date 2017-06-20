₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,907 members, 3,608,425 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 02:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving (4580 Views)
Simi: I Was Playing Piano In A Bum Short, Not Undies" [See Photo] / Olamide's Son Playing Piano (Pics/video) / Flavour Spotted Playing Street Soccer (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by fingard02k(m): 12:24pm
Trabzonspor and and Super Eagles Midfielder, Ogenyi Eddy Onazi, was spotted playing piano at his family’s Thanksgiving ceremony on Sunday in Jos.
Onazi who was carried away by the live band, took over the piano from the band group after dancing and splashing money to the band.
http://www.enzyhub.com/onazi-spotted-playing-piano-after-splashing-money-on-his-family-thanksgiving-ceremony-photos/
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by fingard02k(m): 12:24pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS OF HIM SPRAYING MONEY http://www.enzyhub.com/onazi-spotted-playing-piano-after-splashing-money-on-his-family-thanksgiving-ceremony-photos/
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Sugarcious(m): 12:29pm
Evans and his team will be looking at him like...
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Airforce1(m): 12:33pm
Good to know
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by elmagnifo(m): 12:40pm
I thought I will open this thread and see him spraying dollars or at least one thousand naira notes. But I guess recession don jam onazi
1 Like
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by emmayayodeji(m): 1:40pm
Cool
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by fpeter(f): 1:41pm
Glory to God
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by dessz(m): 1:41pm
expecting to see him spraying hundred $ but seeing 200 naira .
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Loba19: 1:41pm
Na God do am for am
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by MrSmith007: 1:41pm
Old
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Ahmed99(m): 1:41pm
nice one onaze
meanwhile just curious who else is thinking what am thinking As long as Buhari is in London, London has never known peace
Nwamaikpe what's ur take on this
1 Like
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by frankanyiks(m): 1:41pm
Sugarcious:hehehehehehe lol
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:42pm
Enjoy it, you work for it bro.
This is the only time they have to spend their money: Holiday!!
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by frisky2good(m): 1:42pm
Keyboard, not piano
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by buskie13(m): 1:42pm
which one be this blonde hair of a thing?
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by NwaAmaikpe: 1:43pm
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Ugo265664: 1:43pm
It's your turn to WIN BIG!!!
SEE DETAILS BELOW
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Daboomb: 1:44pm
fingard02k:
After playing rubbish for us last week!
Dude can only spray #200 notes?, despite all his money? Chai!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by loadedvibes: 1:45pm
Abuse to the naira
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by ymee(m): 1:46pm
Sugarcious:
Lol
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Originality007: 1:47pm
broke nigger, Ur brother Evans dey spray dollars, you dey here dey spray 200 naira...
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by jieta: 1:47pm
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by oluwatymylehyn(m): 1:47pm
Keep flaunting. Evans crew, where are you?
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Dicedpineapple(f): 1:48pm
okay.good
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Daboomb: 1:48pm
Sugarcious:
Chukwudubem alias Evans the Kidnapper will be like:
Hmmm.... see wetin Police don cause now, even this one they spray money!
Police, please just give me a few hours to arrange this guy, aaar-swear, l go net $1m within one week!
Until Govt hang that kidnapper called Evans, l nor dey do any party sef, not even naming ceremony!
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Dicedpineapple(f): 1:48pm
kk
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by mims20(f): 2:05pm
Originality007:Nonsense!!who broke reach you,how much did u spent on your family...you that is here on nairaland using free data reading about him.Who knows you. always spewing out nonsense. Atleast his family and pple around him appreciate him and thats what matters,your opinion wont stop him from going higher. Get a new brain pls. Shege
1 Like
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by ayogozie(m): 2:05pm
Congrat dude I so much love this guy he is very gud in field. Best of luck to you mr onazi ur are a great hero in nigeria football
1 Like
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Xben: 2:05pm
Nigerians sha, if e spray dollars or 1k notes, you'll say he is overspending and spraying 200naira notes too is a problem. Smh
Some of you have never even dashed someone 500naira before..
3 Likes
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by Kelvinortabo: 2:06pm
And So, What should We Now Do About That
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi Playing Piano After Splashing Money At His Family Thanksgiving by miqos02(m): 2:09pm
@op, there are two pianos there ,how did e took over the two pianos??
John Terry's wife 'excites' him in public / “we’ll Give ONE WEEK Of Free Sex If Eagles Wins The Cup / Unpopular Arsenal Relegation Of 1913
Viewing this topic: MbaanabaraAgu(m), gleaf, bayinq25(m), Negro1986, planetuzor(m), Morrihz(m), yemory20(m), Brozo1, ksington, nizelgirl(f), hadjipapiey(m), myrum(m), ejigah(m), oyegbe, tafrica(m), yerokunphilips, jonyjay(m), solintin, benedictnsi(m), TwoBottles(m), unlimitedsoundz(m), austinslimzy(m), assemble and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19