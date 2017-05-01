Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC (103 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



The former minister of State for Defence and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



Obanikoro announced his defection at a press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.



Lukman Ajose, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to APC, was also formally presented to the progressives family.

Until their defection, Obanikoro and Ajose were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Details later…



SOURCE

http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/06/breaking-news-musiliu-obanikoro-finally.html The former minister of State for Defence and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.Obanikoro announced his defection at a press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.Lukman Ajose, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to APC, was also formally presented to the progressives family.Until their defection, Obanikoro and Ajose were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Details later…SOURCE

they will never stand for anything and will not allow others die for what they believe in, what tribe are they 3 Likes

emmalezy:



The former minister of State for Defence and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Obanikoro announced his defection at a press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

Lukman Ajose, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to APC, was also formally presented to the progressives family.

Until their defection, Obanikoro and Ajose were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Details later…



SOURCE

http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/06/breaking-news-musiliu-obanikoro-finally.html



CC LALASTICLALA Now old crimes are passed away. He is now a new creature. APC washes away cimes. Now old crimes are passed away. He is now a new creature. APC washes away cimes. 4 Likes

If u want to be a saint, just denounce ur membership of PDP n join d sheath of saints.... APC 3 Likes

Coward.

Why am I not surprised?....

this is what happens when you have "babes" as leaders

Like I've always said, these people are the same regardless of the political party they belong.



Only a foolish person will think these people are not the same. The same people different parties 1 Like

We are wise enough to know y'all are Criminals leaving an old ship into a new ship to continue your crimes.



Both APC and PDP are filled with criminals

Your sins are forgiven you. Go and sin no more.

crestedaguiyi:

they will never stand for anything and will not allow others die for what they believe in, what tribe are they Tribalistic goat. So politicians don't decamp in the South East or every other part of Nigeria? Tribalistic goat. So politicians don't decamp in the South East or every other part of Nigeria? 1 Like

Wow!



Politics of ideology?! NOT!!!



Young and middle aged idealists in Nigeria should stop pretending that Nigerian Political Parties currently rely on any form of ideology.



If by February 2018, Nigerian Youths have not found men and women of sterling character, amazing competence and overwhelming passion for Nigeria, to lead them at Local, State and Federal level regardless of Political Party...



... The old guard executhieves and new young/middle aged progrethieves will do what they know how to do best...



Rape & impoverish Nigeria!

Obanikoro is the most coward Yoruba man in Nigeria.

ok

This is not a news naaaaaaaa

shameless food is ready politician. their only ideology is there pocket nothing more.

Another Political Criminal........ joins apc

another gullible political prostitute

If you in kwara state (UK used) I phone 6 (16gig) for sale @ 119k check my Signature for my contact or come to our shop @ challenge in ilorin

Haba?

what is he looking for,i dont know i just dont like this man..but this is politics no permanent friend but interest.

No shame, no honor among thieves

Hmm



The former minister of State for Defence and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



Obanikoro announced his defection at a press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.



Lukman Ajose, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to APC, was also formally presented to the progressives family.

Until their defection, Obanikoro and Ajose were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Details later…



SOURCE

http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/06/breaking-news-musiliu-obanikoro-finally.html



[/quote] He remain fayose n FFK yeye people quote author=emmalezy post=57690662]The former minister of State for Defence and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.Obanikoro announced his defection at a press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.Lukman Ajose, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to APC, was also formally presented to the progressives family.Until their defection, Obanikoro and Ajose were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Details later…SOURCE[/quote]

Bhf

Saint obanikoro