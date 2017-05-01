₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The former minister of State for Defence and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
Obanikoro announced his defection at a press Conference in Lagos on Tuesday.
Lukman Ajose, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, who recently defected to APC, was also formally presented to the progressives family.
Until their defection, Obanikoro and Ajose were members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Details later…
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by crestedaguiyi: 1:37pm
they will never stand for anything and will not allow others die for what they believe in, what tribe are they
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by Ogonimilitant(m): 1:39pm
emmalezy:Now old crimes are passed away. He is now a new creature. APC washes away cimes.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by Chikelue2000(m): 1:40pm
If u want to be a saint, just denounce ur membership of PDP n join d sheath of saints.... APC
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by okosodo: 2:03pm
Coward.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by TANKDESTROYER(m): 2:03pm
Why am I not surprised?....
this is what happens when you have "babes" as leaders
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by tosyne2much(m): 2:29pm
Like I've always said, these people are the same regardless of the political party they belong.
Only a foolish person will think these people are not the same. The same people different parties
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by Papiikush: 2:29pm
We are wise enough to know y'all are Criminals leaving an old ship into a new ship to continue your crimes.
Both APC and PDP are filled with criminals
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by Youngdream1: 2:29pm
Your sins are forgiven you. Go and sin no more.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by DoTheNeedful: 2:29pm
crestedaguiyi:Tribalistic goat. So politicians don't decamp in the South East or every other part of Nigeria?
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by three: 2:29pm
Wow!
Politics of ideology?! NOT!!!
Young and middle aged idealists in Nigeria should stop pretending that Nigerian Political Parties currently rely on any form of ideology.
If by February 2018, Nigerian Youths have not found men and women of sterling character, amazing competence and overwhelming passion for Nigeria, to lead them at Local, State and Federal level regardless of Political Party...
... The old guard executhieves and new young/middle aged progrethieves will do what they know how to do best...
Rape & impoverish Nigeria!
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by aonag: 2:30pm
Obanikoro is the most coward Yoruba man in Nigeria.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by IgboticGirl(f): 2:30pm
ok
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by ipreach(m): 2:30pm
This is not a news naaaaaaaa
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by pasroland: 2:30pm
shameless food is ready politician. their only ideology is there pocket nothing more.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by NwaNimo1(m): 2:30pm
Another Political Criminal........ joins apc
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by Klington: 2:30pm
another gullible political prostitute
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by adeshinacute(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by Lexusgs430: 2:31pm
Haba?
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by iamdynamite(m): 2:31pm
what is he looking for,i dont know i just dont like this man..but this is politics no permanent friend but interest.
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by tolexy007(m): 2:31pm
No shame, no honor among thieves
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by daddyrich: 2:32pm
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by BroZuma: 2:32pm
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by idris4r83(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by Loba19: 2:32pm
Saint obanikoro
|Re: Musiliu Obanikoro Finally Dumps PDP, Joins APC by man4power(m): 2:32pm
Jumping from one place to another
