|Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Islie: 2:58pm
By Ameh Comrade Godwin
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/20/man-sacks-wife-making-sweet-moans-raped-robbers/
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by midehi2(f): 3:03pm
That part been against the tradition is ok...but not certainly because she was moaning, it might be moaning of pains,depression, who moans while bn raped
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by divinehand2003(m): 3:14pm
Lol
I can imagine how mad he must be hearing his wife going gaga while be raped by the said robbers. Chai, sound like this below:
''Oooh baby, uhhh, aahh, fast...ter, ummm, ashh''
in such a situation can be maddening. I don't blame the man ooooo.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Deseo(f): 3:25pm
My belle ooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by fernandoc(m): 3:25pm
Thus us sad.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Chidexter(m): 3:33pm
Man Sacks? Like say na job
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Jabioro: 3:37pm
He is not good enough to be called a man.. I have my reason for that..
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by ebujany(m): 3:54pm
Lol, the man vex
No be small thing
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Sezua(m): 4:25pm
lmao
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 4:25pm
He is a very wise man..
Most armed robbers are under the influence of hard-drugs which makes their erectile prowess almost unbeatable....the projectile nature of their penetration becomes unrivalled, their stamina is tripled and the turgidity of their kpomo can only be imagined.
The housewife was obviously in paradise because I doubt her husband's waist which had become stiff from constant Molue driving would have ever done such wonders to her.
After getting it so good like that from those robbers, she'd never have respected her husband's performance again.
So it is good he chased her away.
I've always made an argument for men who are accused of rape by women.
As long as she moans during the act, that makes it consensual.
Some women are ashamed of being slut-shamed so they say No when they really mean Yes..
But when you start to rabata them, they will even moan louder than you.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NwaNimo1(m): 4:25pm
Your wife was moaning and groaning? Dat one no be R.ap.e........case closed,
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by LOGDAN(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NLPsychologist: 4:26pm
I think I will do same!
Ain't freaking fair, but it's kamikaze!
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Buxton65: 4:26pm
LMAO.. she enjoyed it. We need video
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by johnstar(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by steppins: 4:26pm
midehi2:Why not scream in pains? Why moan?
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NubiLove(m): 4:26pm
This is why we need to be allowed to own shot guns easily. Armed robbers are too BOLD in Nigeria.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Moreoffaith(m): 4:27pm
THE MAN FIT NO DEY FEED AM WELL AND AS E SEE BETTER FEEDER HOW SHE NO GO GIVE BETTER SOUND.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by elmessiahs(m): 4:27pm
Caretaker wives everywhere,selling their hole to d dick
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by steppins: 4:28pm
I've seen this happen before. A woman was being raped by arm robbers in front of her husband and she kept shouting, "give it to meeeeee" and she was moaning and kicking with multiple orgasms.
The husband sent her packing the next day.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by kiddoiLL(m): 4:28pm
I cant judge or bash her.. i can only say she's a woman, she was raped, whether she enjoyed it or not. She was forcefully taken. Her moaning show she's just a human afterall.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by ZombieTAMER: 4:29pm
Only in Lagos
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Inspectorsuga(m): 4:29pm
Jabioro:Ur reason please
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by ismokeweed(m): 4:29pm
Lack of empathy everywhere. She's a human being.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by romeorails(m): 4:29pm
Ohh poor boy! He couldn't stand the rhythm of the sweet sensual anthem his ears heard
Ohh poor woman! She couldn't hide the enjoyment and ride she received from her husband , she must have orgasmed
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by kiddoiLL(m): 4:29pm
steppins:you realised she's human right ? human... and a woman for that matter, her nerves aint dead....maybe the fvckin was too much fr her nerves to handle
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by veave(f): 4:30pm
Na wah.
So it's now her fault that she was raped abi?
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by AHCB: 4:31pm
midehi2:A question best directed at the woman. Beside, what stops her from crying or even wailing.
|Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by brandydaniells(m): 4:31pm
can i stop laughing now end time wives
