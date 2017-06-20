₦airaland Forum

Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos

Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Islie: 2:58pm
By Ameh Comrade Godwin


Drama occurred in Iyana Ejigbo area of Lagos State recently as a man sacked his wife for refusing to scream while being raped by robbers in presence of her husband.

The incident, which happened around Bello Street left many people in confusion.

It was gathered that the heavily armed gunmen had invaded their house around 3am and demanded for money.

DAILY POST gathered that the man, whose identity was given as Baba Eneh, a native of Owukpa in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State told the robbers that he only had N3’500 at home.

A resident of the area hinted our reporter that Baba Eneh, a road transporter begged the robbers to leave them after collecting the money, saying that they just got married and trying to settle down.

Angered by the man’s inability to provide money, the robbers descended on the wife and started raping her.

Drama occurred during the incident as instead of the woman to scream for help, she was moaning in excitement.

“Instead of her to cry for help, she was busy making some funny sounds, an indication that she was enjoying the sex, even in the presence of her husband,” the source said.

After the robbery incident, the man reportedly ordered her to leave the house on the ground that she disgraced him.

According to the source, it is against the gods of Owukpa for a married woman to sleep with another man.

The man, who was apparently afraid of dying, asked the wife to return to her village until the necessary sacrifices are done.

When DAILY POST contacted the chairman of Owukpa Youths Ambassador chairman in Lagos, Samuel Adikwu, he said the group was aware of the development but failed to give further details because it was a ‘family affair.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/20/man-sacks-wife-making-sweet-moans-raped-robbers/

2 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by midehi2(f): 3:03pm
That part been against the tradition is ok...but not certainly because she was moaning, it might be moaning of pains,depression, who moans while bn raped undecided

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by divinehand2003(m): 3:14pm
Lol

I can imagine how mad he must be hearing his wife going gaga while be raped by the said robbers. Chai, sound like this below:

''Oooh baby, uhhh, aahh, fast...ter, ummm, ashh''

in such a situation can be maddening. I don't blame the man ooooo.

49 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Deseo(f): 3:25pm
My belle ooooooooooooooooooooo grin

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by fernandoc(m): 3:25pm
Thus us sad.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Chidexter(m): 3:33pm
Man Sacks? Like say na job

13 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Jabioro: 3:37pm
He is not good enough to be called a man.. I have my reason for that..

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by ebujany(m): 3:54pm
Lol, the man vex





No be small thing

1 Like

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Sezua(m): 4:25pm
lmao
Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 4:25pm
shocked

He is a very wise man..


Most armed robbers are under the influence of hard-drugs which makes their erectile prowess almost unbeatable....the projectile nature of their penetration becomes unrivalled, their stamina is tripled and the turgidity of their kpomo can only be imagined.

The housewife was obviously in paradise because I doubt her husband's waist which had become stiff from constant Molue driving would have ever done such wonders to her.

After getting it so good like that from those robbers, she'd never have respected her husband's performance again.
So it is good he chased her away.


I've always made an argument for men who are accused of rape by women.

As long as she moans during the act, that makes it consensual.

Some women are ashamed of being slut-shamed so they say No when they really mean Yes..
But when you start to rabata them, they will even moan louder than you.

31 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NwaNimo1(m): 4:25pm
Your wife was moaning and groaning? Dat one no be R.ap.e........case closed,

11 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by LOGDAN(m): 4:25pm
Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NLPsychologist: 4:26pm
I think I will do same!

Ain't freaking fair, but it's kamikaze!

3 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Buxton65: 4:26pm
LMAO.. she enjoyed it. We need video

1 Like

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by johnstar(m): 4:26pm
grin
Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by steppins: 4:26pm
midehi2:
That part been against the tradition is ok...but not certainly because she was moaning, it might be moaning of pains,depression, who moans while bn raped undecided
Why not scream in pains? Why moan?

6 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by NubiLove(m): 4:26pm
This is why we need to be allowed to own shot guns easily. Armed robbers are too BOLD in Nigeria.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Moreoffaith(m): 4:27pm
grin

THE MAN FIT NO DEY FEED AM WELL AND AS E SEE BETTER FEEDER HOW SHE NO GO GIVE BETTER SOUND.
Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by elmessiahs(m): 4:27pm
Caretaker wives everywhere,selling their hole to d dick
Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by steppins: 4:28pm
I've seen this happen before. A woman was being raped by arm robbers in front of her husband and she kept shouting, "give it to meeeeee" and she was moaning and kicking with multiple orgasms.
The husband sent her packing the next day.

11 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by kiddoiLL(m): 4:28pm
I cant judge or bash her.. i can only say she's a woman, she was raped, whether she enjoyed it or not. She was forcefully taken. Her moaning show she's just a human afterall.

16 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by ZombieTAMER: 4:29pm
Only in Lagos grin
Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by Inspectorsuga(m): 4:29pm
Jabioro:
He is not good enough to be called a man.. I have my reason for that..
Ur reason please
Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by ismokeweed(m): 4:29pm
Lack of empathy everywhere. She's a human being.

7 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by romeorails(m): 4:29pm
cheesy

Ohh poor boy! He couldn't stand the rhythm of the sweet sensual anthem his ears heard
angry



Ohh poor woman! She couldn't hide the enjoyment and ride she received from her husband , she must have orgasmed

angry

2 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by kiddoiLL(m): 4:29pm
steppins:

Why not scream in pains? Why moan?
you realised she's human right ? human... and a woman for that matter, her nerves aint dead....maybe the fvckin was too much fr her nerves to handle

12 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by veave(f): 4:30pm
Na wah.

So it's now her fault that she was raped abi?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by AHCB: 4:31pm
midehi2:
That part been against the tradition is ok...but not certainly because she was moaning, it might be moaning of pains,depression, who moans while bn raped undecided
A question best directed at the woman. Beside, what stops her from crying or even wailing. grin

4 Likes

Re: Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos by brandydaniells(m): 4:31pm
can i stop laughing now grin grin grin end time wives grin grin grin

2 Likes

