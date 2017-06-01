₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017
"Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by PrettyCrystal: 3:11pm
A Nigerian man who was declared dead by medical doctors in Australia and resurrected in India - has shared his ordeal. The man who was identified as John Samuel was said to have suffered from a heart related ailment which led to his death on Wednesday, June 13, by 4pm in Australia but on Thursday, June 14, the young man was said to have resurrected around 8am in India.
In a chat with Ika Weekly, Mr. Samuel Anayo Ugwute recounts his experience at the cruel hands of death, and how God saved him.
Please can we meet you?
I am Mr. Samuel Anayo Ugwute, an indigene of Ebonyi State, born and brought up in Owa-Alero Delta State.
Can you share with us your experience?
About four months ago, I was diagnosed of in ventricular center defect that is a hole within the walls of my ventricle. It is a serious cardialogical problem said to be common with infants. After several cardiological examinations which proved positive, the doctors said my heart was already condemned and the only solution was to go for a heart transplant.
The initial minor surgery carried out to cover the holes proved abortive. So, I was asked to go for an orthopedic heart transplant which cost 24 million naira including other expenses. There was no money. We wrote to the state government who assisted with a little sum. My church assisted me; friends and family contributed too, my surgeon Prof, Tamson, a consultant cardiologist who has worked in India for over 20 years before coming back to Nigeria took up my case because he said in over 200 cases he has done in cardiology, my case was different and rare. He spent huge sums of money on my case; he used his influence to attract many Heart Foundations to subsidize the cost of the operation.
The surgery was scheduled to take place 4 weeks ago, but because I could not come up with enough money for flight, and other expenses, the schedule was aborted. Unfortunately, more complications arose because I was unable to meet up after hundred days time frame of carrying an artificial heart elapsed.
Finally I gathered enough money, and I left for India on Friday, June 9, 2017, but the doctors turned me back because I was four weeks late, and there was no way I was going to survive. So my doctor through his influence contacted a friend in Australia who had a private jet, and I was flown straight to Australia in a flight which lasted for 12 hours. On getting to Australia, the doctors there said there was 80 percent chance of death, and 20 percent of survival. When I heard this I turned to my family for prayers. Before going into the theatre, I prayed to God and reminded Him of my covenant of life with Him.
Entering the theatre, I gave up the ghost as the first knives cut to get the position.
Having given up the ghost, I was told they recorded the death time as 4am of the fateful, my family was contacted and my corpse was taken back to India in another 13 hours flight; on getting back to India, my corpse was deposited in the mortuary, but after some minutes I woke up and I felt cold so I started shouting and when one of the nurses heard me, instead of coming to my rescue she ran away out of fear. My surgeon heard me and came to bring me out from the mortuary. Coming out I discovered that my whole body was covered in formalin, a preservative used on dead bodies.
At this development, my family was contacted telling them I am alive. After having a warm bath to wash off the formalin, I saw everybody dancing and rejoicing at the hospital in India, I was speechless, the only word that came out from my mouth was take me home. All through the period I was pronounced dead, all I could see were doctors on white performing a surgery on me. I ended up not having the surgery I went for, and after another round of cardiological examination, the doctors found out that there were no longer holes in my heart, everything disappeared, and that I was perfectly, okay. I kept on insisting to go home, and after my doctor in Nigeria was contacted to tell him I was perfectly okay, they took me to the airport and I boarded my flight to Lagos.
People in India were rejoicing, calling my situation a miracle. “My surgeon received me in Lagos amidst tears; he was the one who told me the news of my death had circulated. In a bid to actually confirm the report of the doctors in India, he took me into the lab for examinations, and he arrived at the same conclusion. I came back to Agbor yesterday being June 14, 2017 totally okay and fine.
I thank God, because I know He heard the prayers of my father when the surgeon told my father I was dead, he rejected the news, his faith kept me going, the prayer of my Pastors as well as that of my father, Pastor John Ugwute brought me back.
via; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/nigerian-man-woke-declared-dead-doctors-tells-story-photo.html
see previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3863421/nigerian-man-died-australia-woke
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Badgers14: 3:12pm
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by PrettyCrystal: 3:13pm
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by midehi2(f): 3:14pm
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Airtimex(m): 3:21pm
Fake doctors everywhere
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by MzJin(f): 3:24pm
Wowowoow....thanks to God oooooo.......but he so cute is he married
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by MzJin(f): 3:32pm
It can only be God.....i pray u fulfill d purpose God sent u back for.....
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by nkowalo(f): 3:33pm
Thank God for your life. that why I said earlier that your healing will be made permanent in jesus christ name. amen. am happy for your miracle. there is power in the name of jesus christ
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Amarabae(f): 3:34pm
Airtimex:fake doctors? Sorry did you read the story?
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by jakandeola(m): 3:38pm
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Amarabae(f): 3:43pm
Miracles do happen sha.
I have seen a similiar case in the hospital where I work .
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by jakandeola(m): 3:45pm
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by madridguy(m): 3:48pm
Thank God for his life.
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 3:54pm
Amarabae:
This is not a miracle. It is a phenomenon well documented in the medical literature. It has happened before and will happen again.
The patient was mistakenly diagnosed as deceased after what was probably a cardiac arrest. He in all likelihood had spontaneous resumption of cardiac and circulatory activity. The technical term is ROSC
"A patient is not dead until he is warm and dead" is what you are taught in emergency medicine courses because cold preserves the vital organs and can allow recovery later.
In 19th century Europe and America , there were so many cases of people mistakenly thought dead who woke up, that a practice was established of keeping the 'corpse' in a room for 24 to 48 hours with a bell beside him/her. Friends and relatives would gather expectantly waiting with hope. If he awoke he was supposed to ring the bell.
That is the origin of the term 'wake keeping'
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by adadike281(f): 4:22pm
Who said ' there is no God'?
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by okuya: 4:23pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
And how about d disappearance of the hole in his heart without undergoing surgery, COULD YOU PLEASE EXPLAIN THE SCIENCE BEHIND THAT TOO?
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 4:37pm
okuya:
If he indeed had a 'hole' in his heart it must have been diagnosed clinically and confirmed by medical imaging - (CT scan, MRI, Ultrasound etc)
Can you show me the 'before' and 'after' radiological images of his heart to prove the 'hole' has disappeared ? Or you are basing your claim on hearsay ?
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Udodasco1(m): 4:38pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
Oga come and be going. If u can't explain why the hole disappeared without the surgery.
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Airtimex(m): 4:44pm
Amarabae:
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Oladelson(m): 4:45pm
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by habex005(m): 4:46pm
Thank God for your life
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Ericaikince(m): 4:46pm
GOD save you
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by lovingyouhun: 4:46pm
Thank you Jesus. Congratulations guy
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Abfinest007(m): 4:46pm
that is God for you .your services are still needed
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Buxton65: 4:47pm
Miraculous work of God
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by Gwan2(m): 4:47pm
Bros just thank say you no be Muslim.......You know how many people dem don bury alive according to Islamic right burial.
Person go carry Naija situation for head inside this buhari regime, small thing em go collapse base on thinking....sharp sharp dem don shout Allah hu arc bar......construct one coffin, sharply em go see em self inside gound..before you turn eye dem don cover am sand.
Na so wan Ganiyu collapse, dem even try pour am water e no wake.....before you know imam don come pray.....dem put am for coffin, dig ground put am inside......before dem cover sand dem hear person dey shout iya kafayat inside coffin,....em wife just hiss, mtcheeeeeeew....say abeg make dem cover the sand, na dead man e be to her before sake of say the man dey jobless with 11 children for ground
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by bigsmoke2(m): 4:47pm
Lazarus syndrome
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by OurworkComNg1: 4:48pm
There is a living God only to those that believes...
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by DONSMITH123(m): 4:48pm
MzJin:
you wan marry am?
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by OtemAtum: 4:48pm
Lies
Pay a blogger some money and he will help you arrange seven photogenic dudes who will take a snapshot with an actor whose chest would be plastered. Testimonies has landed, the food of the gullible sheeple.
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by adoyi8: 4:51pm
Re: "Nigerian Man Who Woke Up After Being Declared Dead By Doctors" Tells His Story by TINALETC3(f): 4:51pm
Oga, dis one no b fake doctor matter abeg, it's jst God at work
Meanwhile, Thanksgiving tins
Airtimex:
Viewing this topic: Personpikin2628, Prebaby93(f), 141samuel, sofeco(m), prewtyjulie(f), mikeywise(m), debowale2015(m), oluarc(m), hill111, lordwyze(m), frank317, Buchika(m), maxwell767(m), Deapexboy(m), iamKahlan(m), angelliza(f), rollykotex, kekeoj15, RemyAO, Ayorinwolemi, yappie11187, agabaI23(m), lastmessenger, SirMazi, victoruwadiaya, aparata, jerisace, ibraheem35, Asolukah, fessy0001, bamisefoster(m), fortunes01, vankaid, DRPAIT123(m), sirmustysherif, abejide1000(m), cecekay(f), IamaNigerianGuy(m), Boltam(f), TheUmbra, princedmiayer(m), milloguy, kashala90(m), solarview(m), Fargbaba, Rahoof2(m), princesapphire(m), saintobas, Rajosh(m), kellystech(m), Evidence1000(m), omoyemirally(f), Skanas(m), Exodus2k(m), adeoye4real4, Bush2013, DelightedHepzy(m), H2Ossss(m), raphy(m), ifycoly, Tingler(m), sureheaven(m), guyossy(m), bigyomite(m), Joebas, prohvohst, Abbey4life, XwhY(m), Lewandoski20, kkfada(m), Charis15(f), bucksfizz(m), TheHistorian(m), Bibiangel(f), folabode(f), Debbime(f), salt1, tommy2912(m), alienvirus, Fluidelvis(m), johnsmhelia15(m), giancarlo(m), Paslims(m), Tecno66, 4FACEADELEKE(m), georgeakins, Farrang, ujudiaz(f), androidroot, Jcan, Oseni007(m), pedrozone15(m), Student125(m), Gshegg, playpaz, KehindeOmololu(m), ogmask, 2shure, sham0, lexy2014, Targatarga(f), goody36, PraiseDLord, ceejay67(m), Bobo121(m), Yoshy, paulash52, preacherz, Eve001(f), whitley(m), swagyunglord, lollylove05(f), Oyindidi(f), ifeegee(f), alpacino2014(m), wizzprince, Palado(m), TosineGuy(m), bartho77(m), podosci(m) and 187 guest(s)
