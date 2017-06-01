₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by harbdulrasaq88(m): 4:23pm
One of Nigeria’s telecommunication companies, Etisalat has now been taken over by ten major Nigerian lenders.
The lenders include:
1. Zenith Bank
2. GT Bank
3. First Bank
4. UBA,
5. Fidelity Bank
6. Access Bank,
7. Ecobank,
8. FCMB
9. Stanbic IBTC Bank and
10. Union Bank.
The take-over came as a result of a futile effort by Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services, EMTS, promoted by-one time Chairman, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Hakeem Bello-Osagie, to reach agreement with the banks on debt restructuring plan in the protracted $1.72 billion (about N541.8 billion) debt impasse.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/06/the-banks-that-took-over-etisalat.html
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by veekid(m): 7:03pm
I don pack here wimma Glo 2G network
Watch out for the gradual painful death of Etisalat, most of these banks are standing on weak legs. imagine them taking over Etisalat, an already failed institution.
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by dekokelvin(m): 7:04pm
Hnnnmnn
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by seXytOhbAd(m): 7:04pm
This should not be an issue. Businesses fail all the time, and deals are made towards either restructuring the business or taking it over
I don't feel bad for any of the directors as they are already quite wealthy.
My prayers and thoughts goes out to the poor staff of the company, especially the contract staff who usually end up getting laid off. I pray the Almighty sees you through this uncertain period.
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by luvinhubby(m): 7:04pm
Nigerianisation of a foreign owned telecoms company. Clear signal to foreign investors to keep off.
But, why is it that every corporate organisation headed by Hakeem Bello Osagie runs into crises and is eventually sold, first was UBA that was sold to Elumelu's Standard Trust and now Etisalat Nig?
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by oshe11(m): 7:04pm
Taking over Etisalat is likened to taking over a bride whose punny a baton can pass tru without friction....
All dese YEYE banks sharing Etisalat like say na Nigeria Loot.....
.Wen he reach to debit me for notin una no dey waste time
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by softmind24: 7:04pm
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by Kylekent59: 7:04pm
Banks?
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by Phi001(m): 7:04pm
So long as it doesn't stop the fast network...
All you space bookers above me...
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by NoBetterNigeria: 7:04pm
Good or bad Etisalat sure pass
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by tiger28: 7:04pm
F
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by nattyjay(m): 7:04pm
I knew there was a problem when their data price increased
At least its not GLO that took over
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by Dething: 7:04pm
so which other bank is remaining?
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by Abduljohn(m): 7:04pm
Debt of this much?
So this telecommunication fall for mtn juju. Fear South Africa
They kill our people
They won us in our land (cup of nation qualifier)
Now they are killing competitors in our land.
Glo needs prayer oooo
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by Sexytemi(f): 7:04pm
okay
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by djakinwande(m): 7:04pm
Banks that can't manage dereslf are taking over.... the beginning of the end for etisalt
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by savagefinder: 7:05pm
They will run it down.. Banks and businesses have a bad history
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by Jack83: 7:05pm
Thats a good one
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by richy16(m): 7:05pm
I no understand.. Dem sell am
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by heisenbergheise(m): 7:05pm
Cool
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:05pm
Oh, I See!!
BUT IF GLO WON'T TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS, THEY ARE OF ALL NETWORK MOST MISERABLE
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by mooremoney(m): 7:06pm
Na wa ooo no business fit survive for naija again.
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by isweetmma(f): 7:06pm
10 banks ! This is serious :
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by tellwisdom: 7:06pm
What did he buy?
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by ade3164(m): 7:06pm
just why
harbdulrasaq88:
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by arthurous(m): 7:06pm
That should not affect there service Etisalat is still my best network
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by smithsydny(m): 7:06pm
Opportunity
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by unlimitedgrace4: 7:06pm
See gobe!!!!!!
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by ajalawole(m): 7:06pm
tuhari see ur work. U all not rest in peace
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by Jamila05(f): 7:07pm
when will banks take over glo?
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by bumi10: 7:07pm
Hmmmm Let me tell you guys what I can see with my spiritual eye
First, I heard Berger Paint Fired all their staff yesterday and Julius Berger Construction company fired 120 staff still yesterday..
hmmmm
I sincerely wish Etisalat will not fire upto 500 staff.
If you are working at Etisalat, u better put your entrepreneurship still to work now oo before is too late.
Re: The 10 Banks That Took Over Etisalat by chuksjuve(m): 7:07pm
Etisalat...The latest victim of APC misrule.. change mantra sweeping through the land.. Nigeria is fast loosing it...
