The lenders include:



1. Zenith Bank



2. GT Bank



3. First Bank



4. UBA,



5. Fidelity Bank



6. Access Bank,



7. Ecobank,



8. FCMB



9. Stanbic IBTC Bank and



10. Union Bank.







The take-over came as a result of a futile effort by Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services, EMTS, promoted by-one time Chairman, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Hakeem Bello-Osagie, to reach agreement with the banks on debt restructuring plan in the protracted $1.72 billion (about N541.8 billion) debt impasse.





I don pack here wimma Glo 2G network



Watch out for the gradual painful death of Etisalat, most of these banks are standing on weak legs. imagine them taking over Etisalat, an already failed institution. 21 Likes 1 Share

This should not be an issue. Businesses fail all the time, and deals are made towards either restructuring the business or taking it over

I don't feel bad for any of the directors as they are already quite wealthy.



My prayers and thoughts goes out to the poor staff of the company, especially the contract staff who usually end up getting laid off. I pray the Almighty sees you through this uncertain period. 76 Likes 3 Shares

Nigerianisation of a foreign owned telecoms company. Clear signal to foreign investors to keep off.



But, why is it that every corporate organisation headed by Hakeem Bello Osagie runs into crises and is eventually sold, first was UBA that was sold to Elumelu's Standard Trust and now Etisalat Nig? 23 Likes











All dese YEYE banks sharing Etisalat like say na Nigeria Loot.....





.Wen he reach to debit me for notin una no dey waste time Taking over Etisalat is likened to taking over a bride whose punny a baton can pass tru without friction....All dese YEYE banks sharing Etisalat like say na Nigeria Loot......Wen he reach to debit me for notin una no dey waste time 4 Likes 1 Share

Banks?

So long as it doesn't stop the fast network...











All you space bookers above me... 4 Likes 1 Share

Good or bad Etisalat sure pass 5 Likes

I knew there was a problem when their data price increased

At least its not GLO that took over 3 Likes 1 Share

so which other bank is remaining? 6 Likes

Debt of this much?



So this telecommunication fall for mtn juju. Fear South Africa

They kill our people

They won us in our land (cup of nation qualifier)

Now they are killing competitors in our land.







Glo needs prayer oooo 7 Likes

Banks that can't manage dereslf are taking over.... the beginning of the end for etisalt 2 Likes 1 Share

They will run it down.. Banks and businesses have a bad history 3 Likes

Thats a good one 3 Likes

I no understand.. Dem sell am 3 Likes

Oh, I See!!





BUT IF GLO WON'T TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS, THEY ARE OF ALL NETWORK MOST MISERABLE 6 Likes

Na wa ooo no business fit survive for naija again. 4 Likes

10 banks ! This is serious : 2 Likes

What did he buy?

That should not affect there service Etisalat is still my best network 4 Likes

tuhari see ur work. U all not rest in peace

when will banks take over glo? 3 Likes

Hmmmm Let me tell you guys what I can see with my spiritual eye





First, I heard Berger Paint Fired all their staff yesterday and Julius Berger Construction company fired 120 staff still yesterday..





hmmmm





I sincerely wish Etisalat will not fire upto 500 staff.





If you are working at Etisalat, u better put your entrepreneurship still to work now oo before is too late. 3 Likes