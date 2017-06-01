₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:42pm
According to reports, many Fulani Herdsmen were displaced as scores of cows were allegedly killed by Mambilla militia group in Sardauna local government areas, Taraba State, North eastern Nigeria, locals and officials have confirmed. The violence is said to be between the Kakas and Fulani ethnic groups.
Reports had it that the Mambilla militia and youth attack was an alleged transfer of aggression against Fulani, following arrest of a Mambilla man by security agents for alleged breach of peace.
A simultaneous outbreak of violent erupted in several villages across Sardauna Local Government Area of the State on Sunday morning which left hundreds houses burnt, cows killed, while many people injured.
Though while normalcy gradually returns in the urban towns of Gembu and Nguroje reports say that there still pockets of attacks in remote villages.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/taraba-clash-fulani-herdsmen-and-their-cows-attacked-in-mambilla.html
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 4:43pm
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by 4everisaac(m): 4:45pm
Graphic photos indeed
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by xedyl(m): 4:46pm
R.I.P
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by Jiang(m): 4:51pm
some nairalanders said this news was a lie, i guess they have enough evidence now.
R.I.P
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by Queenlovely: 5:11pm
Which way nigeria
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by nototribalist: 5:14pm
Buhari have succeeded in dividing this country, and we thank him for that. 97% vs 5% I'm proudly 5%ter
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by conductor2: 5:19pm
So happy. This is like terrorist Nigeria Army killing their co-terrorists aka Boko Haram.
Umu ezi
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by sarrki(m): 5:21pm
Mambilla plateau ,Sardauna local government is a no go area
Let peace reign
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by EazyMoh(m): 5:43pm
This is very cruel and barbaric. We shall all condemn this act. The authorities shall get involved to prevent reprisals.
RIP to the dead.
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by ZombieTAMER: 5:53pm
Everyday for the thief
One day for the owner
This smells like karma
Say no to violence
Preach peace
Allow peace reign Nigeria
Rip to the dead
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:54pm
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by EVILFOREST: 5:55pm
Na waooooooo
Make CORP MEMBERS REDEPLOY ooooooo.
This is not a place to post a CORP MEMBER
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by SalamRushdie: 5:57pm
I didn't see you say this on the other threads where Fulanis killed people but you are here spewing nonsense because two cows died
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by FNG1: 6:23pm
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by sanandreas(m): 6:28pm
No feelings at all. They have done worse.
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by QueenOfNepal: 6:34pm
Jiang:Those are pictures of cows and not humans. The Fulani herdsmen are known for their violence
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by Funlord2(m): 6:38pm
Wetin the cows do those crazy people? This one na cowuside?
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by QueenOfNepal: 6:44pm
Funlord2:it's better killing cows than humans.
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by Funlord2(m): 6:47pm
Can't you still see some lifeless human bodies in some of the pics?
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by marooh(m): 6:48pm
Where are these Fulani from?.....
I think they are from daura side
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by Sanchez01: 6:51pm
This trend has got to stop. You cannot keep going about and leaving casualties in its wake just because you are untouchable. The FG might have succeeded in taming Boko Haram, but it has failed in curbing terrorism, as seen in these herdsmen.
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by QueenOfNepal: 6:53pm
Funlord2:I can't see any Lifeless human rather i saw a human in deep pains and cattles killed
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by dayleke(m): 7:10pm
A se o le to eleyi?
Na real wah o....
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by free2ryhme: 7:13pm
na wa ooo
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by Jiang(m): 7:25pm
Yes ma!!!
my dad said arguments with a woman is a waste of time, i should just offer them victory & pretend am convinced of thier logic
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by QueenOfNepal: 7:31pm
Jiang:Your dad is a sexist so you shouldn't be like him
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by UwaBuPawPaw: 7:31pm
The Zoo abi Evil forest
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by jaytime(m): 7:31pm
Na wa oooo
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:31pm
The chicken has come home to roost.
Re: Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos by oshe11(m): 7:32pm
This one they keep killing the cows n leaving the herdsmen
Is it dat dey av jazz or what
kill d fulanis n use their vital organs for moni or donate it to hispitals.....
That was hw I entered same bus with one Fulani on my way to the North, the guy just dey smell Mess enroute to North....
ALMOST FAINT DAT DAY, JST IMAGINE INHALING MESS FOR 13HOURS
