Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cows Killed In Taraba As Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen. Graphic Photos (15703 Views)

Breaking: Niger Delta Group Attacks Rivers, Blows Bera Pipeline / Another Terror Group Attacks Nigeria!! As Boko Haram Is Sidelined / 20 Fulanis And 80 Cows Killed In Nasarawa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Reports had it that the Mambilla militia and youth attack was an alleged transfer of aggression against Fulani, following arrest of a Mambilla man by security agents for alleged breach of peace.



A simultaneous outbreak of violent erupted in several villages across Sardauna Local Government Area of the State on Sunday morning which left hundreds houses burnt, cows killed, while many people injured.



Though while normalcy gradually returns in the urban towns of Gembu and Nguroje reports say that there still pockets of attacks in remote villages.



Source; According to reports, many Fulani Herdsmen were displaced as scores of cows were allegedly killed by Mambilla militia group in Sardauna local government areas, Taraba State, North eastern Nigeria, locals and officials have confirmed. The violence is said to be between the Kakas and Fulani ethnic groups.Reports had it that the Mambilla militia and youth attack was an alleged transfer of aggression against Fulani, following arrest of a Mambilla man by security agents for alleged breach of peace.A simultaneous outbreak of violent erupted in several villages across Sardauna Local Government Area of the State on Sunday morning which left hundreds houses burnt, cows killed, while many people injured.Though while normalcy gradually returns in the urban towns of Gembu and Nguroje reports say that there still pockets of attacks in remote villages.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/taraba-clash-fulani-herdsmen-and-their-cows-attacked-in-mambilla.html

cc; lalasticlala

Graphic photos indeed 21 Likes

R.I.P

some nairalanders said this news was a lie, i guess they have enough evidence now.





R.I.P

Which way nigeria

Buhari have succeeded in dividing this country, and we thank him for that. 97% vs 5% I'm proudly 5%ter 17 Likes 4 Shares





Umu ezi So happy. This is like terrorist Nigeria Army killing their co-terrorists aka Boko Haram.Umu ezi 14 Likes

Mambilla plateau ,Sardauna local government is a no go area



Let peace reign

This is very cruel and barbaric. We shall all condemn this act. The authorities shall get involved to prevent reprisals.

RIP to the dead.



One day for the owner

This smells like karma



Say no to violence

Preach peace

Allow peace reign Nigeria

Rip to the dead EazyMoh:

This is very cruel and barbaric. We shall all condemn this act. The authorities shall get involved to prevent reprisals.

RIP to the dead. Jiang:

some nairalanders said this news was a lie, i guess they have enough evidence now.





R.I.P Everyday for the thiefOne day for the ownerThis smells like karmaSay no to violencePreach peaceAllow peace reign NigeriaRip to the dead 2 Likes

1 Like

Na waooooooo

Make CORP MEMBERS REDEPLOY ooooooo.

This is not a place to post a CORP MEMBER 2 Likes

EazyMoh:

This is very cruel and barbaric. We shall all condemn this act. The authorities shall get involved to prevent reprisals.

RIP to the dead.

I didn't see you say this on the other threads where Fulanis killed people but you are here spewing nonsense because two cows died I didn't see you say this on the other threads where Fulanis killed people but you are here spewing nonsense because two cows died 29 Likes 5 Shares

Lalasticlala

No feelings at all. They have done worse. 3 Likes 1 Share

Jiang:

some nairalanders said this news was a lie, i guess they have enough evidence now.





R.I.P Those are pictures of cows and not humans. The Fulani herdsmen are known for their violence Those are pictures of cows and not humans. The Fulani herdsmen are known for their violence 6 Likes

Wetin the cows do those crazy people? This one na cowuside?

Funlord2:







Wetin the cows do those crazy people? This one na cowuside? it's better killing cows than humans. it's better killing cows than humans. 3 Likes

QueenOfNepal:

it's better killing cows than humans.



Can't you still see some lifeless human bodies in some of the pics? Can't you still see some lifelessbodies in some of the pics?





I think they are from daura side Where are these Fulani from?.....I think they are from daura side 1 Like

This trend has got to stop. You cannot keep going about and leaving casualties in its wake just because you are untouchable. The FG might have succeeded in taming Boko Haram, but it has failed in curbing terrorism, as seen in these herdsmen. 1 Like

Funlord2:







Can't you still see some lifeless human bodies in some of the pics? I can't see any Lifeless human rather i saw a human in deep pains and cattles killed I can't see any Lifeless human rather i saw a human in deep pains and cattles killed 5 Likes 1 Share

A se o le to eleyi?

Na real wah o....

na wa ooo

QueenOfNepal:

Those are pictures of cows and not humans. The Fulani herdsmen are known for their violence

Yes ma!!!



my dad said arguments with a woman is a waste of time, i should just offer them victory & pretend am convinced of thier logic Yes ma!!!my dad said arguments with a woman is a waste of time, i should just offer them victory & pretend am convinced of thier logic 3 Likes

Jiang:





Yes ma!!!



my dad said arguments with a woman is a waste of time, i should just offer them victory & pretend am convinced of thier logic Your dad is a sexist so you shouldn't be like him Your dad is a sexist so you shouldn't be like him 6 Likes

The Zoo abi Evil forest 1 Like

Na wa oooo





The chicken has come home to roost. The chicken has come home to roost. 1 Like 1 Share