|Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by rem44: 5:54pm
The Igbo Delegate Assembly comprising of Igbo leaders from the 19 Northern States and the FCT are on a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai at the Government House.
The President of the Igbo Delegate Assembly thanked the Federal Govt, the Kaduna State Govt and the Northern Governors for calming the situation after a group of Northern Youths gave an ultimatum to the Igbos to leave the north.The Igbo leaders also commended Governor El-Rufai for his leadership qualities.They Igbo stated clearly that they do not support the division of Nigeria. Governor El-Rufai assured the Igbo Leaders on behalf of the Northern Governors that everyone is safe in the North.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by rem44: 5:54pm
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by rem44: 5:55pm
rem44:more
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by honeychild(f): 6:01pm
It's better for them to call their mad dog Nnamdi Kanu to order instead of running around the North like headless chickens.
Go home, draw your pikin ear, discipline him and send him back to London. Not to be running around the North unity-begging.
Yeye elders who kept quiet when their untrained son was ranting like a lunatic.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by madridguy(m): 6:04pm
Good move. Peace alone is what we need to move this country forward.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by ChimaAdeoye: 6:06pm
Ok. No division for Nigeria that treats Igbo like second class citizens?
Nigeria is destined to break up unless steps are taken to give all a sense of belonging and reduce the current level of cheating other regions. Nothing else will save Nigeria . I forsee the bombing of pipelines too.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by deomelo: 6:07pm
lmao @ UNITY BEGGARS.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by thesicilian: 6:10pm
While one is enduring prison and bail terms to free his people, the same people are running round dining with the devil.
I don't understand anymore. Its like Uncle Lala deleting a snake thread.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by akthedream(m): 6:15pm
Igbo Jews won't like this..
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by EmeeNaka: 6:19pm
If they come home and mention Nnamdi KANU, we will beat hell out of them.
The struggle for Biafra will continue until Federal govt bring justice to the Land through Restructuring.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by nwaanambra1: 6:22pm
nda ala!
ifele eme ozu!
oge onye ori bu nnamdi kanu na kpo ndi mba ndi ozo iyi unu gba nkiti olue ka fa siri una naba - unu bi do gbayaariwa ka okuko ebere isi nike!
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by nwaanambra1: 6:23pm
EmeeNaka:
taa mechie onu!
nwata akwo na azu!
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by Decypher: 6:25pm
Who sent them? nonsense!
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by EmeeNaka: 6:29pm
nwaanambra1:Jee nodu ala. Onye muo! I na-atu ndi ugwu egwu.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by deomelo: 6:33pm
thesicilian:
Free who? Are they asking to be freed?
You want biafra and you demonstrated, you insulted and abused people all over the place and the folks up North called your bluff and asked you to go back to your biafra, but you don't want to leave and we are yet to see any kind of mass exodus back to biafra land to form your biafra, instead they refused to leave and your people are now begging the same North that you insult and abuse every day to let you stay.
Obviously, the biafra noise is just silly noise because at the end of the day, the silly biafra noise is limited to the terrorist on bail and his poor, ignorant, illiterate and internet foot soldiers because real life and average ibo folks care less about biafra and the terrorist clown on bail.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by simplycarro: 6:33pm
EmeeNaka:
I thought it used to be Biafra or Death, now it's Biafra or Restructuring!!
We are getting there..the brain reformat is 80% completed
KD-D is a brain reformer
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by seunmsg(m): 6:33pm
I hope ipob youths on Nairaland can learn from their elders. What elders see while sitting down, young people with all their exuberance can't see same.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by deomelo: 6:35pm
simplycarro:
Reality dey set in...
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by deomelo: 6:38pm
See unity begging and parade in action
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by omenkaLives(m): 6:41pm
The Indigenous Primates of Biafra (IPOB) won't like this one bit.
Feel like a brawl tonight. Who's game?
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by nwaanambra1: 6:44pm
EmeeNaka:
Ikpe amaro gi na!
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by Guestlander: 6:44pm
Nnamdi kanu was just spitting fires. Talk of discordant tune.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by FlyoruB: 6:46pm
Smh. Shameless unity beggars.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by nwaanambra1: 6:47pm
omenkaLives:
i know this topic will sweet u so tay u will cuming in your pants!
ozu!
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by simplycarro: 6:54pm
Who is the unity beggar now??
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by marooh(m): 6:57pm
I all ibos abeg return back...
All this men I see in the above pics are all juju men...
They can appear and disappear at anytime
Okara Madu Okara nmuo
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by PointB: 6:59pm
All these people that claim Igbo leader, please how did they become Igbo leaders?
I hope they know they represent themselves? How many people can they convince to stop calling for referendum or secession?
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by PointB: 7:02pm
seunmsg:
What is the lesson to learn from these self professed elders?
That's we shouldn't agitate for better deal for the next present and future generation?
We should subsume our well thought out principle of democracy for the interest of these so-called, nameless elders?
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by PointB: 7:05pm
Decypher:
I wonder oo.
They thought wearing red caps make them elders. Red caps are a dime a dozen.
Beside, the Igbo world view does not recognise these sort of elders. They are there to protect their vested interest, and do not speak for Igbos.
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by raker300: 7:07pm
honeychild:nnamdi kanu giving u nightmares.
A man that haven't even said a word since he left prison is giving you all these trauma? Chai!
As biafrans, no one know who these guys are...they can be fulani men dressed in igbo attire, who know?
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by raker300: 7:08pm
simplycarro:afonjas are still the unity beggers
|Re: Igbo Leaders Meet Governor El-Rufai, Say No To Division Of Nigeria (pics) by raker300: 7:09pm
deomelo:worst than awolowo who begged for unity until unity gave him poison and he gratefully drank
Pay no mind to these folks...they're after their own pockets. no one knows who they're
