The President of the Igbo Delegate Assembly thanked the Federal Govt, the Kaduna State Govt and the Northern Governors for calming the situation after a group of Northern Youths gave an ultimatum to the Igbos to leave the north.The Igbo leaders also commended Governor El-Rufai for his leadership qualities.They Igbo stated clearly that they do not support the division of Nigeria. Governor El-Rufai assured the Igbo Leaders on behalf of the Northern Governors that everyone is safe in the North.







rem44:

More more more

It's better for them to call their mad dog Nnamdi Kanu to order instead of running around the North like headless chickens.



Go home, draw your pikin ear, discipline him and send him back to London. Not to be running around the North unity-begging.



Yeye elders who kept quiet when their untrained son was ranting like a lunatic. 83 Likes 9 Shares

Good move. Peace alone is what we need to move this country forward. 2 Likes

Ok. No division for Nigeria that treats Igbo like second class citizens?



Nigeria is destined to break up unless steps are taken to give all a sense of belonging and reduce the current level of cheating other regions. Nothing else will save Nigeria . I forsee the bombing of pipelines too. 18 Likes 2 Shares

lmao @ UNITY BEGGARS.





37 Likes 3 Shares

While one is enduring prison and bail terms to free his people, the same people are running round dining with the devil.

I don't understand anymore. Its like Uncle Lala deleting a snake thread. 3 Likes

Igbo Jews won't like this.. 29 Likes 1 Share

If they come home and mention Nnamdi KANU, we will beat hell out of them.

The struggle for Biafra will continue until Federal govt bring justice to the Land through Restructuring. 12 Likes 1 Share





ifele eme ozu!



oge onye ori bu nnamdi kanu na kpo ndi mba ndi ozo iyi unu gba nkiti olue ka fa siri una naba - unu bi do gbayaariwa ka okuko ebere isi nike! nda ala!ifele eme ozu!oge onye ori bu nnamdi kanu na kpo ndi mba ndi ozo iyi unu gba nkiti olue ka fa siri una naba - unu bi do gbayaariwa ka okuko ebere isi nike! 5 Likes

EmeeNaka:

If they come home and mention Nnamdi KANU, we will beat hell out of them.

The struggle for Biafra will continue until Federal govt bring justice to the Land through Restructuring.

taa mechie onu!



nwata akwo na azu! taa mechie onu!nwata akwo na azu! 7 Likes 1 Share

Who sent them? nonsense! 6 Likes

nwaanambra1:





taa mechie onu!



nwata akwo na azu! Jee nodu ala. Onye muo! I na-atu ndi ugwu egwu. Jee nodu ala. Onye muo! I na-atu ndi ugwu egwu. 11 Likes 3 Shares

thesicilian:

While one is enduring prison and bail terms to free his people, the same people are running round dining with the devil.

I don't understand anymore. Its like Uncle Lala deleting a snake thread.





Free who? Are they asking to be freed?





You want biafra and you demonstrated, you insulted and abused people all over the place and the folks up North called your bluff and asked you to go back to your biafra, but you don't want to leave and we are yet to see any kind of mass exodus back to biafra land to form your biafra, instead they refused to leave and your people are now begging the same North that you insult and abuse every day to let you stay.





Obviously, the biafra noise is just silly noise because at the end of the day, the silly biafra noise is limited to the terrorist on bail and his poor, ignorant, illiterate and internet foot soldiers because real life and average ibo folks care less about biafra and the terrorist clown on bail. Free who? Are they asking to be freed?You want biafra and you demonstrated, you insulted and abused people all over the place and the folks up North called your bluff and asked you to go back to your biafra, but you don't want to leave and we are yet to see any kind of mass exodus back to biafra land to form your biafra, instead they refused to leave and your people are now begging the same North that you insult and abuse every day to let you stay.Obviously, the biafra noise is just silly noise because at the end of the day, the silly biafra noise is limited to the terrorist on bail and his poor, ignorant, illiterate and internet foot soldiers because real life and average ibo folks care less about biafra and the terrorist clown on bail. 35 Likes 2 Shares

EmeeNaka:

If they come home and mention Nnamdi KANU, we will beat hell out of them.

The struggle for Biafra will continue until Federal govt bring justice to the Land through Restructuring.

I thought it used to be Biafra or Death, now it's Biafra or Restructuring!!

We are getting there..the brain reformat is 80% completed

KD-D is a brain reformer I thought it used to be Biafra or Death, now it's Biafra or Restructuring!!We are getting there..the brain reformat is 80% completedKD-D is a brain reformer 42 Likes 8 Shares

I hope ipob youths on Nairaland can learn from their elders. What elders see while sitting down, young people with all their exuberance can't see same. 13 Likes 2 Shares

simplycarro:





I thought it used to be Biafra or Death, now it's Biafra or Restructuring!!

We are getting there..the brain reformat is 80% completed

KD-D is a brain reformer







Reality dey set in... Reality dey set in... 11 Likes 1 Share











See unity begging and parade in action See unity begging and parade in action 19 Likes 1 Share





Feel like a brawl tonight. Who's game? The Indigenous Primates of Biafra (IPOB) won't like this one bit.Feel like a brawl tonight. Who's game? 21 Likes 2 Shares

EmeeNaka:

Jee nodu ala. Onye muo! I na-atu ndi ugwu egwu.

Ikpe amaro gi na! Ikpe amaro gi na! 2 Likes

Nnamdi kanu was just spitting fires. Talk of discordant tune.

Smh. Shameless unity beggars. 19 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

The Indigenous Primates of Biafra (IPOB) won't like this one bit.



Feel like a brawl tonight. Who's game?



i know this topic will sweet u so tay u will cuming in your pants!









ozu! i know this topic will sweet u so tay u will cuming in your pants!ozu! 4 Likes

Who is the unity beggar now?? 20 Likes 1 Share



All this men I see in the above pics are all juju men...

They can appear and disappear at anytime



Okara Madu Okara nmuo I all ibos abeg return back...All this men I see in the above pics are all juju men...They can appear and disappear at anytimeOkara Madu Okara nmuo 1 Like 1 Share

All these people that claim Igbo leader, please how did they become Igbo leaders?



I hope they know they represent themselves? How many people can they convince to stop calling for referendum or secession? 5 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:

I hope ipob youths on Nairaland can learn from their elders. What elders see while sitting down, young people with all their exuberance can't see same.

What is the lesson to learn from these self professed elders?



That's we shouldn't agitate for better deal for the next present and future generation?



We should subsume our well thought out principle of democracy for the interest of these so-called, nameless elders? What is the lesson to learn from these self professed elders?That's we shouldn't agitate for better deal for the next present and future generation?We should subsume our well thought out principle of democracy for the interest of these so-called, nameless elders? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Decypher:

Who sent them? nonsense!

I wonder oo.



They thought wearing red caps make them elders. Red caps are a dime a dozen.



Beside, the Igbo world view does not recognise these sort of elders. They are there to protect their vested interest, and do not speak for Igbos. I wonder oo.They thought wearing red caps make them elders. Red caps are a dime a dozen.Beside, the Igbo world view does not recognise these sort of elders. They are there to protect their vested interest, and do not speak for Igbos. 13 Likes 2 Shares

honeychild:

It's better for them to call their mad dog Nnamdi Kanu to order instead of running around the North like headless chickens.



Go home, draw your pikin ear, discipline him and send him back to London. Not to be running around the North unity-begging.



Yeye elders who kept quiet when their untrained son was ranting like a lunatic. nnamdi kanu giving u nightmares.



A man that haven't even said a word since he left prison is giving you all these trauma? Chai!



As biafrans, no one know who these guys are...they can be fulani men dressed in igbo attire, who know? nnamdi kanu giving u nightmares.A man that haven't even said a word since he left prison is giving you all these trauma? Chai!As biafrans, no one know who these guys are...they can be fulani men dressed in igbo attire, who know? 8 Likes 1 Share

simplycarro:

Who is the unity beggar now?? afonjas are still the unity beggers afonjas are still the unity beggers 7 Likes 1 Share