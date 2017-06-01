₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,200 members, 3,609,377 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 11:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit (8335 Views)
Daniella Okeke Flaunts Her Camel Toe In Yoga Pants (Photos) / Fadekemi Momoh Blasted For Flaunting Cleavage / Fans Blast Joke Jigan For Flaunting Her Boobs Online (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by badassProdigy(m): 6:32pm
Actress Biodun Okeowo known as Omobutty has come under fire from fans for posting this photo which visibly shows her camel toe.
Read the reactions from people below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/06/delete-this-pic-fans-slam-actress.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by badassProdigy(m): 6:35pm
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by waxxydude: 6:49pm
See that lips in tight. chai. But it's not your camel toes, she's not your girlfreind, neither is she your sister or mother!
Everybody won marry abeg, the weather is for two, so is the recession.
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by AngelicDamsel(f): 6:54pm
In Jennifers voice. Eye yam nut ondastanding her offenz........... Iz eat anyborry's concerns..........
7 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by praizephoto(m): 7:05pm
wat is ur own
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Fresca(f): 8:54pm
Old woman forming slay queen at her age
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by chimoney17(m): 10:17pm
Somborri cannur show 'camel toe' again in peace ?
BUHARI why
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Tenim47(m): 10:30pm
Fresca:.
Ar u through?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by veekid(m): 10:31pm
Who dey yansh her sef?
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by EmyLeo(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by LesbianBoy(m): 10:32pm
Hoe
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by EmyLeo(m): 10:32pm
even camel sef no dey complain , carry person matter ontop head..
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by LRlobbs: 11:13pm
Fans don't have chill
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Ezedon(m): 11:14pm
No VJ fashioned against me shall prosper
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by MadeInTokyo: 11:14pm
Somebody bring Vaseline
See better food
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Ugoeze2016: 11:15pm
Ji
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by DDeliverer(m): 11:15pm
Lol
Nigerians don't mind their business.. I wish I know why.
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Ericaikince(m): 11:15pm
fat pvssy
2 Likes
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by PsalmieD(m): 11:15pm
All I can see is her FAT SCALENE TRIANGLE....
Chai...
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:16pm
Her life, her business.
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by thesicilian: 11:17pm
Monitoring spirits everywhere.
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by QuitNotice(m): 11:17pm
Agbaya
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by firebaby(f): 11:17pm
Abeg leave am let her show her oversized curves o......hmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Kobicove(m): 11:17pm
Oversabi fan...
How is it any of her business what attire a grown woman decides to wear?
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by pennyland(m): 11:17pm
swagger mama, it remind me of
Mama G
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Ekakamba: 11:18pm
Ericaikince:Small shallow hole.
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Pizzle1234: 11:18pm
I found nothing bad in her outfit... Some fans gat no chill
1 Like
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Ericaikince(m): 11:18pm
God forgive me.. I don use eye off the dress already
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by Sexytemi(f): 11:19pm
What's wrong with the dressing?
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by MrRhymes101(m): 11:19pm
Notin wrong with what she is wearing. But since I don't knw her I can only advice u guys to Watch me MC weddings here...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3zNZfOwAvA
|Re: Fan Tells Biodun Okeowo To Delete Photo Of Hers In Tight Outfit by kachi105(m): 11:19pm
She's looking 4 buyers
1 Like
9ja Movies And 9jas / What's Wrong With Goldie Eyelashes Style Of Life In BBA Stargame? / Yvonne Nelson Cuts Her Hair!
Viewing this topic: tmontee, Tobycharles, johnpalmer774, bodetaj, GOLDWELL(m), nitrogen(m), highrise07, nelsdavid(m), emmyquan, Adeyinka12(m), Orubebe01, yatch360, noahliwa(m), louso(m), zxcvb, Sirvinkevin(m), Goznikz(m), ematob95(m), sorzy1(m), Welder(m), hitman22(m), Mazeed(m), peculiar32(f), NotOfThis(f), davymike(m), belatoxx, ibro87(m), Issygirl(f), justscorchone(m), TheEminentLaity, Najokee, nneh1(f), Franklindinho1, brixton, oluwajuwonfj, oshe11(m), undefeateds, david52, stambouli, PhemmyTinny(m), tommychizzle(m), betty616(f), shenisworld(m), DEADALIVE, sushieater, omerta07(m), juliaexcel, dgifted, Geehan(f), Kbanka, felixiho(m), zuchyblink(m), bestKicker, biolaowo(m), MONITZ, Dmeenat, DaDevin(m), Skubidude(m), Nweike1, boa(m), droopyd, Nairarealman, Abawonder, desoul2004(m), Hiltaux(m), GasAndOilTheory(m), topzee007, olly4dc45, LifeIsGuhd(f), Shindharah(f), Microbyte, Hardetayour, starpryde, chukzy007(m), Olurote(m), abbey086(m), LordKO, barny95, adrusa, Axelrod(m), tokabcomputers, sojayy(m), Nochious123(m), cashdosh(m), Sannidanger, EmmyChizkid(m), wantagon1, limitless777(m), Deejay777(m), nickyvick(f), oluwaslimzzy(m), dyydxx, lawflec(m), dopeJemi, Collins10(m), Agunne, bykebyke(m), itsprofagain, manmind, Inspectahdeck(m), dozzy24(m), abacus(m), Cutestud(m), torqque7(m), EvilMetahuman, lyday60(m), godzy119(m), mekalicious(f), itsik(m), spoton16, BLINGZ88, Beskade, lumidee2580(m), dyemida(m), icemann(m), jerryunit48 and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13