|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by chie8: 6:39pm
As shared by Ukan.....
'While we were busy on a peaceful protest today to Government House Makurdi to show support to the governor for passing and signing the anti grazing bill into law and to also frown at the various threat/comments by the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) innocent rice farmers were however butchered at North Bank across the bridge when they were farming rice and herdsmen walked onto the farm and started grazing. The result is what you are seeing below as the injured farmers were rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital. These people (fulanis) have been showing their selves inspite of the passing and signing of the anti grazing bill into law. The Fulani herdsmen are still threatening the indigenous and peace loving people of Benue state. What is the FG up to'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/fulani-herdsmen-attack-rice-farmers-in.html
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by sarrki(m): 6:40pm
Fulani herdsmen men wahala tire me ooooo
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by QueenOfNepal: 6:41pm
What are we going to do about all these useless killer herdsmen
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by zombieHUNTER: 6:43pm
QueenOfNepal:The problem is not the killer herdsmen
But Biafra and biafrans
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by zombieHUNTER: 6:45pm
sarrki:But my manchi
Where is Buhari naw?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by BininEmpire: 6:48pm
WHERE IS BUHARI THE LEGEND OF SICKER?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by NothingDoMe: 6:52pm
zombieHUNTER:You should ensure you make your cynicism clear so that you don't come under friendly fire.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by zombieHUNTER: 6:56pm
NothingDoMe:friendly fire is my food bro
Am hungry like a prisoner on heat
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by Ericaikince(m): 9:11pm
Buhari must hear this
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by conductor2: 9:11pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by agadez007(m): 9:12pm
zombieHUNTER:Whado u mean?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by free2ryhme: 9:12pm
these fulanis no be spirit ooo
how come they are everywhere you go like MTN
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by obicentlis: 9:12pm
Herdsmen ideology is that all land belongs to them and they have unreserved Rights over every land for their cows. With their born to rule mentality, they are gradually encroaching down south to conquer the land and imposed their religion and rulership as their father Danfodio did.
With this ideology, I don't see an end to the blood letting.
All man to himself. Prepare for them at all time. Don't entrust your security to the security agencies cos the are hapless .
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by xynerise(m): 9:13pm
Fulani vs Yoruba
Fulani vs Igbo
Fulani Vs Benue
Fulani vs Edo
Fulani vs Akwa-Ibom
Fulani Vs Hausa Christians
Fulani vs Delta
Keep naming them.
One day it will be Fulani Vs Fulani
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by elmessiahs(m): 9:13pm
I heard buhari is comin back tomaro with a new wife
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:13pm
u sure say that state get governor....?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by temitope277(m): 9:13pm
abeg which kind wahala be this
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by SEEDORF441(m): 9:13pm
This people wicked oo
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by free2ryhme: 9:13pm
zombieHUNTER:
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by 61Penguins: 9:13pm
h
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by sanandreas(m): 9:14pm
Lets every market in the South ban cow meat. Let the South use economic diplomacy. When they rear cow and nobody buys, they won't have money to get arms.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by juman(m): 9:14pm
The senseless apc government has no solution to the fulani attacks on the farmers.
Everybody is entitle to have gun to protect themselves.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by ivolt: 9:14pm
Why has FG not declared armed Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist group ?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by austine4real(m): 9:14pm
may God be with the injurde
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by Vickiweezy(m): 9:14pm
zombieHUNTER:
You are very stupid, e-diot!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by austine4real(m): 9:14pm
may God be with the injured
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by sorry1(m): 9:15pm
imagine, and some Yoruba disgruntled elements will be preaching one Nigeria to me. One Nigeria that my safety is not even guaranteed. none of these Fulani charlatans will be arrested o. afonja Muslims may God cure you of your religious bigotry.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by Freebie1: 9:15pm
zombieHUNTER:you are not zombieHunter, you are the real zombie.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by kstyle2(m): 9:16pm
Still don't know why the atrocities committed by these folks isn't been checked. The same way boko haram issue started and finally blew out of control, the herdsmen issue may just follow suit
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by Freebie1: 9:16pm
zombieHUNTER:you are not zombieHunter, you are the zombie personified.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics by coptic: 9:18pm
Where are the Mambilla people when you need them?
But come o, don't they know the residences of the fulanis in their midst?
What the locals should do is this: visit fulani settlements and give them a word of caution like, "look, we know you are all one people, so we have decided that we would hold you responsible for any harm done to the locals."
They may not be the ones carrying out the attacks, but they know each other.
We must learn to hold someone accountable.
