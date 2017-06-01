Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Rice Farmers In Benue State,Inflict Injuries On Them(pics (10393 Views)

'While we were busy on a peaceful protest today to Government House Makurdi to show support to the governor for passing and signing the anti grazing bill into law and to also frown at the various threat/comments by the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) innocent rice farmers were however butchered at North Bank across the bridge when they were farming rice and herdsmen walked onto the farm and started grazing. The result is what you are seeing below as the injured farmers were rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital. These people (fulanis) have been showing their selves inspite of the passing and signing of the anti grazing bill into law. The Fulani herdsmen are still threatening the indigenous and peace loving people of Benue state. What is the FG up to'



Fulani herdsmen men wahala tire me ooooo

What are we going to do about all these useless killer herdsmen 10 Likes

The problem is not the killer herdsmen

But Biafra and biafrans

The problem is not the killer herdsmenBut Biafra and biafrans

But my manchi

Where is Buhari naw?

But my manchiWhere is Buhari naw?

WHERE IS BUHARI THE LEGEND OF SICKER? 9 Likes

The problem is not the killer herdsmen

You should ensure you make your cynicism clear so that you don't come under friendly fire.

friendly fire is my food bro

Am hungry like a prisoner on heat

friendly fire is my food broAm hungry like a prisoner on heat

Buhari must hear this

The problem is not the killer herdsmen

Whado u mean?





how come they are everywhere you go like MTN

Herdsmen ideology is that all land belongs to them and they have unreserved Rights over every land for their cows. With their born to rule mentality, they are gradually encroaching down south to conquer the land and imposed their religion and rulership as their father Danfodio did.

With this ideology, I don't see an end to the blood letting.





All man to himself. Prepare for them at all time. Don't entrust your security to the security agencies cos the are hapless .

Fulani vs Yoruba

Fulani vs Igbo

Fulani Vs Benue

Fulani vs Edo

Fulani vs Akwa-Ibom

Fulani Vs Hausa Christians

Fulani vs Delta



Keep naming them.



One day it will be Fulani Vs Fulani

I heard buhari is comin back tomaro with a new wife

u sure say that state get governor....?

abeg which kind wahala be this

This people wicked oo

The problem is not the killer herdsmen

But Biafra and biafrans 9 Likes

Lets every market in the South ban cow meat. Let the South use economic diplomacy. When they rear cow and nobody buys, they won't have money to get arms.

The senseless apc government has no solution to the fulani attacks on the farmers.



Everybody is entitle to have gun to protect themselves.

Why has FG not declared armed Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist group ?

may God be with the injurde

The problem is not the killer herdsmen

But Biafra and biafrans

You are very stupid, e-diot!

may God be with the injured

imagine, and some Yoruba disgruntled elements will be preaching one Nigeria to me. One Nigeria that my safety is not even guaranteed. none of these Fulani charlatans will be arrested o. afonja Muslims may God cure you of your religious bigotry.

The problem is not the killer herdsmen

you are not zombieHunter, you are the real zombie.

Still don't know why the atrocities committed by these folks isn't been checked. The same way boko haram issue started and finally blew out of control, the herdsmen issue may just follow suit

The problem is not the killer herdsmen

you are not zombieHunter, you are the zombie personified.