Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by abitex577(m): 8:39am
Apostle Johnson Suleman awarded Citizenship by South Carolina at the ongoing Help from Above Crusade California.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by etzskillz(m): 8:51am
this what I call grace
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by felixomor: 9:01am
Wow, nice for him
Lalasticlala, take note
Where is Back2sender, come and lick mud.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by CplusJason(m): 9:07am
Where the hell is Stephanie Otobo the lying prostitute? I have a job for you,
Go ye and accuse my servant Bishop David Oyedepo and see what thy life will become in the next 5mins.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by abitex577(m): 9:08am
More Pictures...
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by shortgun(m): 9:26am
Happy for him
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Addicted2Women: 11:10am
That's a lie
The president of the United States of America don't even have the power to give someone an American citizenship
You can only become a US citizen through the following ways :
Join the US military : You're automatically a US citizen once you join the military
Marry an American citizen : even if you marry an American citizen, you have to live in America for 3 years before you can be eligible for a citizenship
Live in the USA : if you legally reside in the USA for up to 5 years without traveling out of the country, you can apply and become a citizen, that's what we call "citizenship by naturalization"
Employ 5 people : open up a business in the USA where you have 5 full time American citizens, you will automatically become a US citizen
A state or the city doesn't have the right to give citizenship to anyone (of course they can but only for refugees or people seeking asylum)
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by lilreese: 11:11am
with money, everything is possible
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by 9jakohai(m): 11:11am
He has merely been given the key to the city he is speaking in.That is a typical honor given by city leaders in certain world cities tovisitng dignitaries.
He has not been given citizenship at all. If he wants to be a US citizen instantly.....he has to join their millitary (they now grant you instant citizenship when you join US military...before you served 3 years ).
Nigerian bloggers and lies....
The Apostle is still a Nigerian o!
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by fpeter(f): 11:11am
Wonderful!
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by killos11(f): 11:11am
He has the influence
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Edopesin(m): 11:11am
Dnt See What He Is Using It For
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Keneking: 11:11am
Justwise : Abeg can a State grant citizenship in US?
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by muzeze77: 11:11am
That's incorrect , only the uscis can award citizenship. Why are some people still insulting this lady. Nigeria will forever remain backwards when the weak cannot seek justice. She may be lying or she may be telling the truth but her claims demands investigation. When Monica Lewinsky accused bill Clinton if this was Nigeria they would have shut her down. But at the end we now know who was lying and who was telling the truth.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:11am
When God wan fight your battle
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Tenim47(m): 11:11am
If not that faint is now expensive i would have fainted 5times. ¤ how can she say the opposite of miniMUM is miniDAD
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by mumihaja(f): 11:12am
#olowogbogboro is involved
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by dustydee: 11:12am
Honorary citizen, right?
Citizenship without passport or benefits enjoyed by real citizens, is that one citizenship?
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by lollypeezle(m): 11:12am
He applied for it and he was given in public...is that how the honey pot saga will end
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by nnamdismart25(m): 11:12am
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Howmon: 11:12am
Haters tried to melt gold, little did they know that was its destiny.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Kelklein(m): 11:13am
etzskillz:so to be a US citizen is now grace
#smh
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Tenim47(m): 11:13am
CplusJason:.
abeg sitdown
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by NwaAmaikpe: 11:13am
Shameless fake pastor.
America is very permissive.
If they legalized same sex marriage and sex change.. What's the biggie in granting a pervert citizenship?
He should go to Canada and answer his case there.
Moronic deceptive demon.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by naijadreams: 11:13am
you can't bring down the anointed. more grace sir.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Kelklein(m): 11:13am
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by yeyeboi(m): 11:13am
Ok
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by kolnel: 11:14am
So many gullible people in naija
Is that how citizenship is awarded?
That's why the pastors keep scamming their followers
They even sleep with their wives
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by tiger28: 11:14am
abitex577:it is HONORARY citizenship. American citizenship ain't granted that easily . I am one and I know better.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by chijioke17(m): 11:14am
help if I'm wrong, but I thought a state can only offer residency and not citizenship, citizenship is the sole property of the US govt
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by Kennitrust: 11:14am
AFTER MAKING BILLIONS FROM NIGERIAN HIS PAYBACK IS TO LEAVE US AFTER MAKING BILLIONS FROM NIGERIAN HIS PAYBACK IS TO LEAVE US
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. by vRendoh: 11:15am
[quote author=Addicted2Women post=57720202]
That's a lie[/quote
Sorry o////// I just saw the name
