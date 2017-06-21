Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Now A US Citizen, Offered Citizenship By South Carolina. (4954 Views)

"T.B Joshua Is Too Small" - Apostle Johnson Suleman (Throwback Video) / Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" / Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2016 Prophecies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Apostle Johnson Suleman awarded Citizenship by South Carolina at the ongoing Help from Above Crusade California.

this what I call grace 14 Likes

Wow, nice for him

Lalasticlala, take note



Where is Back2sender, come and lick mud. 1 Like











Go ye and accuse my servant Bishop David Oyedepo and see what thy life will become in the next 5mins. Where the hell is Stephanie Otobo the lying prostitute? I have a job for you,Go ye and accuse my servant Bishop David Oyedepo and see what thy life will become in the next 5mins. 16 Likes

More Pictures... 1 Like

Happy for him

That's a lie



The president of the United States of America don't even have the power to give someone an American citizenship

You can only become a US citizen through the following ways :



Join the US military : You're automatically a US citizen once you join the military



Marry an American citizen : even if you marry an American citizen, you have to live in America for 3 years before you can be eligible for a citizenship



Live in the USA : if you legally reside in the USA for up to 5 years without traveling out of the country, you can apply and become a citizen, that's what we call "citizenship by naturalization"



Employ 5 people : open up a business in the USA where you have 5 full time American citizens, you will automatically become a US citizen



A state or the city doesn't have the right to give citizenship to anyone (of course they can but only for refugees or people seeking asylum)

46 Likes 4 Shares

with money, everything is possible 1 Like





He has merely been given the key to the city he is speaking in.That is a typical honor given by city leaders in certain world cities tovisitng dignitaries.



He has not been given citizenship at all. If he wants to be a US citizen instantly.....he has to join their millitary (they now grant you instant citizenship when you join US military...before you served 3 years ).



Nigerian bloggers and lies....



The Apostle is still a Nigerian o! He has merely been given the key to the city he is speaking in.That is a typical honor given by city leaders in certain world cities tovisitng dignitaries.He has not been given citizenship at all. If he wants to be a US citizen instantly.....he has to join their millitary (they now grant you instant citizenship when you join US military...before you served 3 years ).Nigerian bloggers and lies....The Apostle is still a Nigerian o! 21 Likes 1 Share

Wonderful!

He has the influence

Dnt See What He Is Using It For





Justwise : Abeg can a State grant citizenship in US? Justwise : Abeg can a State grant citizenship in US? 5 Likes

That's incorrect , only the uscis can award citizenship. Why are some people still insulting this lady. Nigeria will forever remain backwards when the weak cannot seek justice. She may be lying or she may be telling the truth but her claims demands investigation. When Monica Lewinsky accused bill Clinton if this was Nigeria they would have shut her down. But at the end we now know who was lying and who was telling the truth. 4 Likes 1 Share

When God wan fight your battle

If not that faint is now expensive i would have fainted 5times. ¤ how can she say the opposite of miniMUM is miniDAD 1 Like

#olowogbogboro is involved 1 Like

Honorary citizen, right?

Citizenship without passport or benefits enjoyed by real citizens, is that one citizenship? 10 Likes

He applied for it and he was given in public...is that how the honey pot saga will end

Haters tried to melt gold, little did they know that was its destiny.

etzskillz:

this what I call grace so to be a US citizen is now grace



#smh

3 Likes

CplusJason:

Where the hell is Stephanie Otobo the lying prostitute? I have a job for you,









Go ye and accuse my servant Bishop David Oyedepo and see what thy life will become in the next 5mins. .

abeg sitdown abeg sitdown 5 Likes





Shameless fake pastor.



America is very permissive.

If they legalized same sex marriage and sex change.. What's the biggie in granting a pervert citizenship?





He should go to Canada and answer his case there.



Moronic deceptive demon. Shameless fake pastor.America is very permissive.If they legalized same sex marriage and sex change.. What's the biggie in granting a pervert citizenship?He should go to Canada and answer his case there.Moronic deceptive demon. 2 Likes 1 Share

you can't bring down the anointed. more grace sir.

Ok

So many gullible people in naija

Is that how citizenship is awarded?



That's why the pastors keep scamming their followers

They even sleep with their wives 6 Likes 2 Shares

abitex577:

Apostle Johnson Suleman awarded Citizenship by South Carolina at the ongoing Help from Above Crusade California. it is HONORARY citizenship. American citizenship ain't granted that easily . I am one and I know better. it is HONORARY citizenship. American citizenship ain't granted that easily . I am one and I know better. 2 Likes

help if I'm wrong, but I thought a state can only offer residency and not citizenship, citizenship is the sole property of the US govt 2 Likes

AFTER MAKING BILLIONS FROM NIGERIAN HIS PAYBACK IS TO LEAVE US AFTER MAKING BILLIONS FROM NIGERIAN HIS PAYBACK IS TO LEAVE USAFTER MAKING BILLIONS FROM NIGERIAN HIS PAYBACK IS TO LEAVE US