|Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by TunezTV: 9:06am
Nigerian singer, Korede Bello was not only scary to look at, his outfit also made him look like the clown at the birthday party.
Mavin records stars, Korede Bello and Dija shocked a young girl yesterday at her 13th birthday party. The celebrant was full of joy when they arrived and couldn't contain herself.
While Di'ja looked covered up as usual, Korede was showing off his woodin designers however it was a nasty sight. The mixed colours of his pants matched with his red shoes was too much colour even for a birthday.
The pointed joker jingle hat would have completed the clown look which we are sure, was what Korede's stylist was aiming for.
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/korede-bello-awful-clown-look-to.html
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by ShawttySoFyne(f): 9:13am
Hollup that girl is 13?
8 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by ajasbaba(m): 9:23am
ShawttySoFyne:
No
its just her football Age
13 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by praizephoto(m): 9:29am
awful ke
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by veekid(m): 11:15am
That girl is 13…?
Korede should change his hair style jor
4 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by CheezyCharles(m): 11:15am
lol... this one na mr Lomantic (in igbo voice)
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by NubiLove(m): 11:17am
all for the hustle.
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by frisky2good(m): 11:17am
MC Hammer
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by drey69(m): 11:17am
Are we receeding in Age too?
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by jiangchu: 11:17am
her parent must be solid in liquid asset.
6 Likes
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by RELAN2446(m): 11:17am
Bleep u
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by oshe11(m): 11:17am
see as dem just dey waste don Jazzy moni wit dia seasonal talent
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by Babysho(m): 11:18am
Korede Bello should just join these girls
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by sod09(m): 11:18am
wheres the 13 years old
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by mjbaba: 11:18am
ShawttySoFyne:
Maybe that's d elder sister that Korede has caught as part of d performance deal
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by Edopesin(m): 11:18am
Hw Do U Expect A Clown To Look Like
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by djdoxxx(m): 11:18am
RELAN2446:lol
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by Sammypedro18(m): 11:18am
That sure doesn't look like a 13yr old.
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by brightgreat: 11:18am
This korede nigga though.....Smh
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by dtruth50(m): 11:18am
wht happened to his outfit?
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by Noblesoul123: 11:18am
Am sure there's nothing wrong with my eye sights.
Therefore, where's the 13 year old girl here?
Meanwhile, is Korede now hustling at children's parties?
Economy hard sha.
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by tgmservice: 11:18am
he looks like a gay-lord
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by Kingxway: 11:18am
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by wizzyenya(m): 11:18am
I was @ the birthday party 2, I killed the show
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by RELAN2446(m): 11:19am
Who cares? ?
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by takenadoh: 11:19am
She fresh Money is good
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by jessejunior(m): 11:19am
ShawttySoFyne:
all dose butty pikin
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by lytech1(m): 11:19am
ShawttySoFyne:thats her football age
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by whitebeard(m): 11:20am
Who is 13 years old there..! OP ARE U SURE u are not making a mistake, op kuku say 23, no dey cause confusion.
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by koolcat: 11:20am
THE ONLY PERSON THAT GUVES A Bleep IS THAT TALL GUY OVER THERE....
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by sorry1(m): 11:20am
13? OK I'm coming.
|Re: Korede Bello's Outfit To A Birthday Party Of A 13-Year-Old Girl by YoungBlackRico(m): 11:20am
wizzyenya:With what?
1 Like
