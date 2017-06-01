



Mavin records stars, Korede Bello and Dija shocked a young girl yesterday at her 13th birthday party. The celebrant was full of joy when they arrived and couldn't contain herself.



While Di'ja looked covered up as usual, Korede was showing off his woodin designers however it was a nasty sight. The mixed colours of his pants matched with his red shoes was too much colour even for a birthday.



The pointed joker jingle hat would have completed the clown look which we are sure, was what Korede's stylist was aiming for.





