Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo (306 Views)

Sonnie Badu: From A Cleaner In London To A CEO Of 10 Companies / Princess Umez, Daughter Of Tony Umez / Medical Doctor Gives Olajumoke A Painted Portrait Of Hers (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



As posted by a South African Twitter user. Truly inspiring!



More @>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/06/daughter-of-hospital-cleaner-in-south.html







Lalasticlala, Mynd44 As posted by a South African Twitter user. Truly inspiring!Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like 1 Share

ok

True definition of a mother.



She gave it all up to better the life of her light. May she reap good reward of her sacrifices. Amen 5 Likes 1 Share

Wow

Well done.

Y

decatalyst:

True definition of a mother.



She gave it all up to better the life of her light. May she reap good reward of her sacrifices. Amen

I agree ... & Respect to all the responsible mothers out there.





Amen ! I agree ... & Respect to all the responsible mothers out there.Amen ! 1 Like

Dreams are easier to achieve in other climes....Nigeria needs to get her act together by improving her system and instilling public confidence in her devoid of nepotism and ethnicism...

,

Ayy

n

.

nice

r

decatalyst:

True definition of a mother.



She gave it all up to better the life of her light. May she reap good reward of her sacrifices. Amen A big Amen to this.

the mother looks strong



kudos to good mother

O