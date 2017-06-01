₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by zoho23(f): 9:33am
As posted by a South African Twitter user. Truly inspiring!
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by newyorks(m): 9:39am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by decatalyst(m): 9:55am
True definition of a mother.
She gave it all up to better the life of her light. May she reap good reward of her sacrifices. Amen
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Evablizin(f): 10:01am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by sunnysunny69: 11:40am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Holyfield1(m): 11:40am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by kuntash: 11:41am
decatalyst:
I agree ... & Respect to all the responsible mothers out there.
Amen !
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by jobaltol: 11:41am
Dreams are easier to achieve in other climes....Nigeria needs to get her act together by improving her system and instilling public confidence in her devoid of nepotism and ethnicism...
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by deb303(f): 11:42am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by freakthingz(m): 11:42am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by UgoFly: 11:42am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by LordAdam16: 11:42am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by enigmagu1(m): 11:42am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Midgut(m): 11:42am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Viking007(m): 11:42am
decatalyst:A big Amen to this.
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by winternationals(m): 11:43am
the mother looks strong
kudos to good mother
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by LoveJesus87(m): 11:43am
|Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Sultty(m): 11:43am
This is d result of hardwork and dedication from her mum kisses to the real African queens
