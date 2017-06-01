₦airaland Forum

Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by zoho23(f): 9:33am

As posted by a South African Twitter user. Truly inspiring!

Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by newyorks(m): 9:39am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by decatalyst(m): 9:55am
True definition of a mother.

She gave it all up to better the life of her light. May she reap good reward of her sacrifices. Amen

Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Evablizin(f): 10:01am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by sunnysunny69: 11:40am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Holyfield1(m): 11:40am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by kuntash: 11:41am
I agree ... & Respect to all the responsible mothers out there.


Amen !

Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by jobaltol: 11:41am
Dreams are easier to achieve in other climes....Nigeria needs to get her act together by improving her system and instilling public confidence in her devoid of nepotism and ethnicism...
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by deb303(f): 11:42am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by freakthingz(m): 11:42am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by UgoFly: 11:42am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by LordAdam16: 11:42am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by enigmagu1(m): 11:42am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Midgut(m): 11:42am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Viking007(m): 11:42am
smileyA big Amen to this.
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by winternationals(m): 11:43am
the mother looks strong

kudos to good mother
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by LoveJesus87(m): 11:43am
Re: Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo by Sultty(m): 11:43am
This is d result of hardwork and dedication from her mum kisskisses to the real African queens

