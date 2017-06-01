Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) (4336 Views)

May their souls RIP.Amen!



Below are heartbreaking burial photos of four people Mbakaan Ayua, Ortese Tarhemba, Hanave Tarhemba and Akor Adem who were drowned on 30th May 2017 at Angbo Earth Dam, in Tarka LGA. They were buried yesterday amidst tears Tarka LGA,Benue state.May their souls RIP.Amen!

r.i p to the dead

Were they not supposed to be buried by the river bank?

Buhari why

Why can't u just resign

Bad news everywhere



RIP to the dead 1 Like

Omenka state be this

the kind levels wey dem dey invoke Buhari name ehn, if say im bin dey make even one kobo per invocation... baba for dong dey tell Bill gate to watch him back.



Na so me come wonder weda na Buhari push this people put for wata, weda na im capside dia both, or weda him dong turn Poseidon ? wey go be the person to blame for stuf wey happen for wata..



but Nsó mkpór imbeghé do sef... continue the invocation, shebi na im wan presido... mkpo ado isi memmeh. the kind levels wey dem dey invoke Buhari name ehn, if say im bin dey make even one kobo per invocation... baba for dong dey tell Bill gate to watch him back.Na so me come wonder weda na Buhari push this people put for wata, weda na im capside dia both, or weda him dong turn Poseidon ? wey go be the person to blame for stuf wey happen for wata..but Nsó mkpór imbeghé do sef... continue the invocation, shebi na im wan presido... mkpo ado isi memmeh. 1 Like

SO SAD

RIP to d deceased So Pathetic 1 Like

Prevention is always better...its always adviceable to go with life jacket when going for swimming or near a river...rip to them

RIP to the dead

R.I.P one day i believe Nigeria Will Be Better after end-time. Bad News Everyday, From Stupid Governor of Benue State to Stupid Presidency.

Mods why

Na wa for some people,



Why did they drown in the river..



They have not only polluted the water, they've also made it haunted now. Na wa for some people,Why did they drown in the river..They have not only polluted the water, they've also made it haunted now.

Benue pastors/priest perform more burial ceremony more than any other functions, even more than Sunday service (ironically).



RIP to the dead.

Is true , they must have carry out some rituals before taking the body home for proper burial. (quote author=ayourbamie post=57723942]Were they not supposed to be buried by the river bank?[/quote]

So this kind of houses still exist in this mordern Nigeria?

Am surprised. This is Tourist attraction.

R.I.P

who dey cry cos I kno see any

why did that guy pose with the casket like our policemen posing with Evans.... Rip

May they rest in peace.

rip to the dead

Even their grave fine pass the houses there.