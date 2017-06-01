₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by broseme: 1:20pm
Below are heartbreaking burial photos of four people Mbakaan Ayua, Ortese Tarhemba, Hanave Tarhemba and Akor Adem who were drowned on 30th May 2017 at Angbo Earth Dam, in Tarka LGA. They were buried yesterday amidst tears Tarka LGA,Benue state.
May their souls RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/heartbreaking-burial-photos-of-4-people.html
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by broseme: 1:21pm
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by MhizValentina12(f): 1:24pm
r.i p to the dead
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by ayourbamie: 1:27pm
Were they not supposed to be buried by the river bank?
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by zombieHUNTER: 1:53pm
Buhari why
Why can't u just resign
Bad news everywhere
RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:04pm
Omenka state be this
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by TINALETC3(f): 3:04pm
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:05pm
zombieHUNTER:
the kind levels wey dem dey invoke Buhari name ehn, if say im bin dey make even one kobo per invocation... baba for dong dey tell Bill gate to watch him back.
Na so me come wonder weda na Buhari push this people put for wata, weda na im capside dia both, or weda him dong turn Poseidon ? wey go be the person to blame for stuf wey happen for wata..
but Nsó mkpór imbeghé do sef... continue the invocation, shebi na im wan presido... mkpo ado isi memmeh.
1 Like
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by Sleekjunior: 3:05pm
SO SAD
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by donjosh47: 3:06pm
RIP to d deceased So Pathetic
1 Like
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by ramzylipi: 3:07pm
zombieHUNTER:Abeg when do u people want to gather sense sef, if person die, na buhari, if anything thing happen na buhari, guy u need sense.... receive it
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by ademidedavid(m): 3:08pm
Prevention is always better...its always adviceable to go with life jacket when going for swimming or near a river...rip to them
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by mohciz69(m): 3:12pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by elaigwusimona: 3:19pm
R.I.P one day i believe Nigeria Will Be Better after end-time. Bad News Everyday, From Stupid Governor of Benue State to Stupid Presidency.
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by femimike1(m): 3:24pm
Mods why
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by wintersnow(m): 3:28pm
ayourbamie:
So that's your problem?
Go and dig em up and bury them in the river bank!
Rip
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by wintersnow(m): 3:28pm
ayourbamie:
So that's your problem?
Go and dig em up and bury them by the river bank!
Rip
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by prettyprecy(f): 3:31pm
May their souls rest in peace...
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:33pm
Na wa for some people,
Why did they drown in the river..
They have not only polluted the water, they've also made it haunted now.
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by DTOBS(m): 3:35pm
Benue pastors/priest perform more burial ceremony more than any other functions, even more than Sunday service (ironically).
RIP to the dead.
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by ademidedavid(m): 3:38pm
ayourbamie:it is only d son of an herbalist dat knwz such tin...hp u pple r nt tinkin wots on my mind
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by ikemesit4477: 3:41pm
Is true , they must have carry out some rituals before taking the body home for proper burial. (quote author=ayourbamie post=57723942]Were they not supposed to be buried by the river bank?[/quote]
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by Ogonimilitant(m): 4:08pm
So this kind of houses still exist in this mordern Nigeria?
Am surprised. This is Tourist attraction.
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by Dicedpineapple(f): 4:11pm
R.I.P
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by djpop100(m): 4:13pm
who dey cry cos I kno see any
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by GodwinTobi(m): 4:19pm
why did that guy pose with the casket like our policemen posing with Evans.... Rip
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by brunofarad(m): 4:21pm
May they rest in peace.
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by talk2saintify(m): 4:25pm
rip to the dead
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by Mekanus(m): 4:27pm
Even their grave fine pass the houses there.
|Re: 4 People Drowned In A River In Benue State Buried Amidst Tears(photos) by naxman(m): 4:30pm
In my place if any body die in a river the person must be buried by the river side else some body from that family wl still encounter same death... RIP
