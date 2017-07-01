₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by ElizaVeta(f): 12:48pm On Jun 24
There are ways to build a valuable blog, that adds value to readers, more especially blogs that acts as a source of income to you.
These 6 ways are handpicked to suit your choice.
I know how hard it is to build a valuable Blog, and especially a blog people can recommend to others.
This article will give you a new beginning.
CONTENT STRATEGY :
1. Find out what people want and give it to them :
Do you know what people want?
There are many things people are looking for, but they don’t always seem to find it or find a satisfactory answer.
Many people want to know the true way to build a successful blog and not all these stories in the internet that doesn’t add value.
You can use Google trends to know exactly what people are looking for, then you can solve the solution or write about it on your blog.
2. Use forums to find out 5 common problems in your niche :
Can you ever believe there is something you’re lacking on your blog?
If yes,have you been able to figure out what it is?
Forums are good places to read the latest on any topic or niche.
Your blog may lack good design,good navigation or even good writing skills.
By visiting forums,you may know where to get started,and realize more common problems in your niche.
3. Note down the bullet points for the different areas you need to cover :
When coming up with an article or blog post for your blog, you should probably note down bullet points for the different areas you need to cover.
It helps to actually know exactly what you’re doing,and it also helps to cover the topic in details.
Whenever,you’re about writing a post,try to perform these step.
It helps to go a lot further discussing more about the topic.
4. Create 2 or more pieces of contents solving those problems :
After writing down your bullet points on the different areas you need to cover, You should try creating 2 or more pieces of contents solving those problems,
So as to make it more detailed or a continuation of the previous because of how long it is.
Creating 2 or more pieces of contents helps the readers to choose the easiest method or the one they can easily do themselves without making unnecessary mistakes.
5. Use Google to find an example of what others has created :
Sometimes,we learn from what others has written,and we as well grab ideas while writing our own topics.
Using Google to find an example of what others has created, It gives you an impression or ideas of how your own should look like.
It also makes you to do better than what they has already done.
6. Make sure yours is the best piece of content on that topic :
After reading examples of what others has already done,while writing yours,be sure to make yours the best out from the already existence ones.
When writing your own topic, add what they’re too lazy to add and then your content will rock.
Source : http://www.theprofany.com/build-a-no-nonsense-blog/
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by TechPanda(m): 3:05am
Woman, You're In The Blogging Ministry Too?
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by ElizaVeta(f): 4:11am
TechPanda:Yes Dear
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by Kondomatic(m): 7:11am
There's no stress free way to build and run a blog
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by AfonjaRepublic(f): 7:12am
Non of this points make
Sense...
Sister are you banana didn't
Fall on you last night?
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by Edopesin(m): 7:21am
AfonjaRepublic:Wht Ahr U Saying
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by sakalisis(m): 7:22am
Blog everytime
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by ednut1(m): 7:31am
Coming from an unknown blogger
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by sommyblaze(m): 7:43am
ElizaVeta:
Great insight shared Op,please I want to ask How lucrative can a photography blog be in Nigeria?
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by TechPanda(m): 7:45am
ElizaVeta:How Free Are You? I Just Hit The Pm, Kindly Reply.
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by corpersforum(f): 7:47am
Nice piece.....
Check out how to make money online below.... it's not a fast quick way.... but if you can stick to it, you will thank me later.
http://www.corpersforum.com/making-money/t1592/
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by TechPanda(m): 7:50am
sommyblaze:
Hot Cake!
I Met This Phoographic Blogger Who Takes Great Shots And Write A Story With Them.
He's Building An Empire With It
If You Remember, Bellanaija Stands Out From Linda And Others Because Of Her Photography (mehn, I Swear, That Girl's Photos Are Dope)
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by sommyblaze(m): 7:57am
TechPanda:Thank you so so much for this. Have a blessed weekend. Happy new month
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by TechPanda(m): 8:11am
sommyblaze:Thanks, Same To You
|Re: 6 Ways To Build A Valuable Blog Without Stress by ahjerryboy1(m): 8:18am
following
