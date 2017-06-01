Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed (4879 Views)

And while it might seem too early to tell what improvement the Phantom 7 could bring to the table ,one of the devices precisely the Tecno Phantom 7 has just appeared on GFXBench.With the listing/ appearance of this device on the GFXBench site , we are certain Tecno Mobile is testing the smartphone and the good thing is that some of the basic specs of the smartphone have also been revealed.



See image below for the basic specs











Expected to arrive later in NOV



Op how did you know? Wetin be your source?

Dandsome:

did u not see the source at the end of the post? and did u not see the attached image or even where i mentioned GFXBench?

Fake

Even the phantom 6 have 64gb Internal memory 1 Like

Ennyholar:

Fake

Even the phantom 6 have 64gb Internal memory

Stop saying what you don't know, it's only phantom 6 plus that got 64gb storage

gadgetsngs:





Stop saying what you don't know, it's only phantom 6 plus that got 64gb storage I know what am saying

And I'll remind you when the device is out..

I know what am saying

And I'll remind you when the device is out..

You're the kind of blogger that write rubbish just for people to visit their blog.

Never heard of this before sha.

Patiently awaiting official release from Tecno.

Lol.The listed specs are like comedy. If the next Phantom will be a flagship, then it will be badder than this.

Behankey:

Until I get an official specs , I don't want to believe too.

Did you even read this before posting, even phantom 6 have better features that this

Freelancerx:

Until I get an official specs , I don't want to believe too.

Same here

gadgetsngs:





Stop saying what you don't know, it's only phantom 6 plus that got 64gb storage

It's you that don't know what you're saying oga

gadgetsngs:





phantom 6 is 32GB so its fake.

i will die the day i buy anoda shiit tecno phone again 1 Like

na Una Sabi as for me myself and I na BlackBerry for life

Have You Seen The Droipad 7d?

.

My Girlfriend Left Me After Giving Her As A Birthday Gift.

.

Tecno Owes Me A New Gf 2 Likes

Rexnegro:

na Una Sabi as for me myself and I na BlackBerry for life

I Will Only Celebrate With You If You're Using The Os 10

Nice





Always these MTK craps

When will Tecno start using Snapdragon SoC

Always these MTK craps

Go to aliexpress and see same features for less than 60k but Tecno will sell this crap for over 100k

good one

Price?

feldido:

When will Tecno start using Snapdragon SoC



Always these MTK craps

Go to aliexpress and see same features for less than 60k but Tecno will sell this crap for over 100k Ship to Nigeria and u discover they all will land at same price

leksmedia:

Price?



Its not yet official bro , will likely be made official later in Sept

Its only infinix Note 4 and Note 4 pro that is set to be released July 3rd

http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/06/infinix-note-4-xpen-set-july-3rd-release.html

gadgetsngs:

did u not see the source at the end of the post? and did u not see the attached image or even where i mentioned GFXBench?

For How Long Would 3rd Parties Be Your Source.



For You Brotherly, Tecno Should Be Calling You To Help Them Leak Their Specs



For How Long Would 3rd Parties Be Your Source.

For You Brotherly, Tecno Should Be Calling You To Help Them Leak Their Specs

That's The American Dream

Nigeria = dump ground 4 chinko phones

No body will buy this with their sense intact and knowledge of Phantom 6

