|Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by gadgetsngs: 3:47pm On Jun 24
Like we already know, Tecno Mobile is expected to launch two new Phantom smartphones presumably the Tecno Phantom 7 and Tecno Phantom 7 plus later this year.
And while it might seem too early to tell what improvement the Phantom 7 could bring to the table ,one of the devices precisely the Tecno Phantom 7 has just appeared on GFXBench.With the listing/ appearance of this device on the GFXBench site , we are certain Tecno Mobile is testing the smartphone and the good thing is that some of the basic specs of the smartphone have also been revealed.
See image below for the basic specs
Source http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/06/tecno-phantom-7-appears-gfxbench-key-specifications-revealed.html
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by gadgetsngs: 3:53pm On Jun 24
Expected to arrive later in NOV
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Dandsome: 8:50pm On Jun 24
Op how did you know? Wetin be your source?
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by gadgetsngs: 9:10pm On Jun 24
did u not see the source at the end of the post? and did u not see the attached image or even where i mentioned GFXBench?
Dandsome:
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Ennyholar(m): 9:29am On Jun 25
Fake
Even the phantom 6 have 64gb Internal memory
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by gadgetsngs: 9:52am On Jun 25
Ennyholar:
Stop saying what you don't know, it's only phantom 6 plus that got 64gb storage
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by holluikon(m): 3:09pm On Jun 25
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Ennyholar(m): 3:57pm On Jun 25
gadgetsngs:I know what am saying
And I'll remind you when the device is out..
You're the kind of blogger that write rubbish just for people to visit their blog.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by bravesoul247(m): 8:33am On Jun 26
Never heard of this before sha.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Behankey(m): 11:52pm On Jun 26
Patiently awaiting official release from Tecno.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by scarycuteface(m): 11:19am On Jun 27
Lol.The listed specs are like comedy. If the next Phantom will be a flagship, then it will be badder than this.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Freelancerx: 11:39am On Jun 27
Behankey:Until I get an official specs , I don't want to believe too.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Queentito(f): 10:23pm On Jun 28
Did you even read this before posting, even phantom 6 have better features that this
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Queentito(f): 10:24pm On Jun 28
Freelancerx:
Same here
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by SleekMadam: 10:26pm On Jun 28
gadgetsngs:
It's you that don't know what you're saying oga
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Freak101(f): 10:56pm On Jun 28
gadgetsngs:phantom 6 is 32GB so its fake.
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by tgmservice: 7:38am
i will die the day i buy anoda shiit tecno phone again
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Rexnegro: 7:40am
na Una Sabi as for me myself and I na BlackBerry for life
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by TechPanda(m): 7:41am
Have You Seen The Droipad 7d?
.
My Girlfriend Left Me After Giving Her As A Birthday Gift.
.
Tecno Owes Me A New Gf
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by TechPanda(m): 7:42am
Rexnegro:
I Will Only Celebrate With You If You're Using The Os 10
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Beess(f): 7:42am
Nice
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by feldido(m): 7:44am
When will Tecno start using Snapdragon SoC
Always these MTK craps
Go to aliexpress and see same features for less than 60k but Tecno will sell this crap for over 100k
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by agitator: 7:45am
good one
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by Vianaija: 7:45am
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by leksmedia: 7:48am
Price?
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by gadgetsngs: 7:48am
Ship to Nigeria and u discover they all will land at same price
feldido:
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by gadgetsngs: 7:51am
Its not yet official bro , will likely be made official later in Sept
leksmedia:
Its only infinix Note 4 and Note 4 pro that is set to be released July 3rd http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/06/infinix-note-4-xpen-set-july-3rd-release.html
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by TechPanda(m): 7:51am
gadgetsngs:
For How Long Would 3rd Parties Be Your Source.
For You Brotherly, Tecno Should Be Calling You To Help Them Leak Their Specs
That's The American Dream
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by 00Ademi(m): 7:51am
Nigeria = dump ground 4 chinko phones
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by FreeSpirited(m): 7:52am
No body will buy this with their sense intact and knowledge of Phantom 6
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by lighteningTega: 7:52am
|Re: Tecno Phantom 7 : Key Specifications Revealed by feldido(m): 7:52am
gadgetsngs:
You can ship at a very low cost if u use any of these agents, or better still use free shipping
