|How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by Agumbankembu: 10:04am
Former national chairman, Traditional Rulers of Oil Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, His Majesty, Charles Ayemi-Botu, has said the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo “goofed by harping” on the Nigerian constitution to insist that the country remains an indivisible entity.
Ayemi-Botu, who is a paramount ruler of Siembiri Kingdom, Delta State, made the observation in Warri, when he played host to a delegation of the United States, US, Consulate, led by Paul Hines, Political and Economic Adviser to the Consul General, who visited to find out how Niger Delta communities were fairing under the leadership of Osinbajo.
According to Ayemi-Botu, “Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, harped on the indivisibility of Nigeria and the illegality of any opinion opposed to that based on the constitution.
“Without fear or favour, the Acting President goofed in that thinking. The constitution is dynamic and amenable to change. Buhari came to power promising change, and change we want.
“The 1914 – 2014 treaty of amalgamation of Nigeria by Lord Lugard is gone and expired. Added to the force of the 2014 confab and the glaring inequality among groups where Niger Delta, the goose that lays the golden egg, is perpetual second- class citizens, the indivisibility of Nigeria has become too shaky to tarry.
“Under the circumstance, the peaceful way to go is restructuring and the best tool to achieve that is referendum. That is why we call on the US and the developed West to prevail on Federal Government to allow referendum for people to fairly determine where they want to be.
“Individuals, groups and zones can raise sentiments, but oil, particularly the vast reserves in my Niger Delta, the economic live wire the entire nation survives on is the only unifying factor for sustained unified Nigeria. But for oil which makes up 98 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP, Nigeria would not have been.”
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/26/osinbajo-goofed-nigeria-remaining-together-niger-delta-monarch-ayemi-botu/
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by Agumbankembu: 10:04am
This one US came to ask, I am glad the man told them the truth.
US people bikonu epp our solution, even if crude no do again and una want palm oil, Biko come, my grandpa get hectares of palm plantation, take and share to your people.
Epp us, we are tayad we are tayad of this country.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by auntysimbiat(f): 10:07am
hmmm... ok den
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by myright: 10:17am
Great
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by LUGBE: 10:22am
The earlier they call for referendum, the better for this unholy alliance
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by PDJT: 10:25am
-Stop the deceit and divide Nigeria already!
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by Agumbankembu: 10:46am
Lalasticlala, there is snake on the thatch roof.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by Newmanluckyman(m): 10:52am
...the traditional ruler made a whole lot of sense.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by adadike281(f): 11:54am
The igwe have spoken. Kabiyesi o!!!
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by dessz(m): 12:00pm
developers have forgotten the saying"don't mock a person with a twig in his eyes, when you have a log in your own eyes" when u can't even cater,and purge your state of crime, u are asking for a whole nation. Rome wasn't built in a day guys
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by TheKingIsHere: 12:12pm
Lalasticlala food is ready o
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by RareDiamond: 12:18pm
Nigeria is an unjust country that has never been united. If Nigeria cannot be restructured then it should be divided as Nigeria is a union of strange bed fellows who envy and do not love themselves.
Up Referandum !!! Up Restructuring or Division
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by Agumbankembu: 4:38pm
TheKingIsHere:
Snake sauce.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by tundeaje35(m): 5:52pm
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by MasterChen: 5:53pm
Osinbajo is an acting VP. Stupid, you expect him to say anything else?
That's like expecting Ikpeazu to come out and support Biafuro.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by hilroy: 5:53pm
Let's all assume referendum is the way to go, and Igbos decide to remain. That will still not make them become president. Who is going to vote for an Igbo presidential candidate? Is it the Northerners they call backward people or South westerners they call cowards? Politically, Igbos are the most naive group I have ever seen. They suck in playing political cards. And if they decide to opt out, trust me, nobody wants them out of their region more than Yorubas and Hausas
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by madbuhari: 5:55pm
yellowbar demons will masturbate on this bitter Truth...
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by AirFireEarthH20(m): 5:55pm
Those phoolish people that think we real Niger Deltan don't know our stand can hear it now loud and clear.
We know what we want, we are tired of being with the north. The SW (claiming SS) can keep creating thousands of threads saying Akwa Ibom, SS or whatever are happy being Nigerian we don't care. We are strategizing quietly. TIME SHALL TELL !!!
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by BuariCopyPaste: 5:55pm
The mere commissioner is being reprimanded here and there....
What a naive puppet and a fake pastor
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by Waspy(m): 5:56pm
Hmm.. .All these diplomatic
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by Obunike99: 5:58pm
Nice
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by yang(m): 6:02pm
The zoo must fall!!!
I have always said the midget commissioner is a devil
Don't let pastors deceive you, this one called acting co ordinator is evil
He want make everybody convert to Islam and remain slave
God punish lugard and thunder fire his girlfriend
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by prolove22(m): 6:03pm
COPY and PASTE
How to permanently end the Biafra agitation
A Yoruba friend asked me: Under what conditions would you support "One Nigeria" and let go of the Biafra agitation and let it die down and finally laid to rest for good?
Here was my response:
1. Close down Lagos ports and open up PH, Calabar, Onitsha and Warri ports.
2. Cancel all direct and major connecting flights to Lagos and Abuja airports only local connecting flights will be allowed. While this is being done, open up Enugu, Calabar, Owerri, Asaba, Uyo and PH to international flights direct and major connecting flights.
3. Ask all international and diplomatic missions to move their embassies and consulates from Lagos, Kano and Abuja to Enugu, PH and Calabar.
4. All federal governments’ agencies in Lagos and Abuja shall be relocated to Enugu, PH and Calabar. CBN, NNPC, e.t.c shall and must relocate to PH, Calabar and Enugu.
5. All multinational companies in Lagos and Abuja, shall and must relocate their offices to PH, Calabar and Enugu.
6.All oil companies must relocate their head offices to PH, as the oil capital of Nigeria.
7. Let the northern children gain admission into federal schools with 300 score points while the South Eastern Children should gain admission with only 20 score points .
8. Let all federal road projects in the North/SW should be handled by one local companies and the one in the SE/SS should be handled by Julius Berger and foreign construction companies.
If these conditions can be fulfilled and implemented for 50years , we can try one Nigeria and let see if you the North and SW will like it for a month. Meaning that Yorubas and Hausas needing to get international visas shall travel to PH, Calabar or Enugu to do that. Same with flying or connecting flights, same with shipping and importing their goods, etc etc.
The Yoruba friend replied: You can’t be serious, this is wickedness and I said... Really? Don’t you think South South and South. Eastern part of Nigeria have been suffering and enduring this very same wickedness for over 50 yrs?
He was quiet for a few seconds and said: Wow, you are right but it never occurred to me.
I said, that’s the problem with One Nigeria, those who are benefiting from it, love it and would love to maintain the status quo. Let each region develop at her own pace, with Airport, Seaports, industries, major projects open to be developed in any part of Nigeria without government interference or strangulation due to tribalism and nepotism!
Let Nigeria be fair to ALL irrespective of tribe, religion, and place of birth. Let there be true federalism and resources control, with the elimination of quota system and federal character in Nigeria. Let's have equal respect for one another irrespective of where the person is coming from in Nigeria. That is what Biafra agitation is all about.
THE SIMPLE TRUTH
Whoever tells you that if Biafra succeed or gain her independence that Igbos leaving in the North or Yoruba land will loose their properties and that things will become worst is an enemy and is among the people that are benefiting from the fraudulent arrangement that exist in Nigeria.
Yugoslavia broke into 6 countries namely: Serbia,Macedonia,Solvenia,Bosnia Hezegovia,Montengro and heaven did not fall.They did not leave their Job,leave their formal country before voting to leave....... after voting to leave, all those in the new created countries automatically become foreigners.
Malaysia broke into 2 namely: Malaysia & Singapore and heaven did not fall.
Pakistan broke into 2 namely: Pakistan & Bangladesh and heaven did not fall
United Arab Republic broke into 2 namely: Egypt & Syria and heaven did not fall
If Biafra go, it doesn't mean we can't travel anywhere again provided we have our traveling documents ready.
Why is it that Hausas & Fulanis see Biafra break up as war? Are you not tired of sucking & stealing our oil down to Kaduna reserve, Bornu reserve, and now Liberia reserve?
Allow Biafra to go because Biafrans have suffered a lot of humiliation,intimidation & marginalisation in the hand
of this wicked contraption called Nigeria.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by tutudesz: 6:04pm
AirFireEarthH20:South south will form one country if Nigeria breaks up! But we will never join Biafra and be slaves!
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by truehero: 6:05pm
Raw truth. Nigeria without oil is equal to history
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by xcolanto(m): 6:06pm
Waiting for "we the south south" crew to come and oppose their leader!
When we tell them that the real "we the south south" are tried of this unjust marriage they go around creating fake accounts to oppose what is surely to come. Well their battle ends online while the real south south people are working daily to see that this pit is destroyed
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by tomakint: 6:08pm
I laugh so hard when some bigots and funny ones say it is the Yoruba's that can split Nigeria and are still the ones holding Nigeria together.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by felixomor: 6:09pm
I concur.
Telling a person that a marriage is indissoluble is a bad way to address an agitated partner.
|Re: How Osinbajo ‘goofed’ On Nigeria Remaining Together – Niger Delta Monarch, Ayemi by knightsTempler: 6:11pm
The whole essence of staying together is so we can have a robust economy. The primary reason is defeated. The secondary reasons of might and strength has also been defeated. There's absolutely nothing to be proud of. I lost faith in the country already. Any region that feels the same should be allowed.
