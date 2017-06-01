₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 11:54am
Honesty despite hardship: Couple owed 16 months’ arrears return N1.78m ‘salary’
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by KingRex1: 11:58am
she replied, “....I know that at the end of the day if they found out, I would be punished.”
Thers a big difference between honesty and fear
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Omotayor123(f): 12:25pm
Nice Gesture.
Their honesty Will definitely pay off someday.
It's not everyone that has the Liver to Steal.. But I wonder how they overpaid such amount of money.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by makydebbie(f): 1:57pm
KingRex1:
Maybe not. The man also realises, someone out there is waiting for his money.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by YelloweWest: 5:39pm
Not every Nigerian is corrupt
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by princefunmmy(m): 5:39pm
They would have been caught anyways, but the thought that the money is to pay for others salary is commendable
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Nonybb: 5:39pm
I don't understand this couple.. Why did you return the money, explain it correctly to me
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Olibboy: 5:39pm
Me I no wan read anything. Just like a yoruba movie, wetin dem go do than to spend money or report d bank. thanks
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by omusiliyu(m): 5:40pm
In this country
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by mjbaba: 5:40pm
They wouldn't have got away with spending the money tho. It was credited into a salary account. An account that has your full details and that of your office. If u spend am, ajekun iya, loje
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Liemuhammed: 5:40pm
That is laudable
Abeg, seun and co, do something about this your error 521 o
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by dayleke(m): 5:41pm
Nice of them na
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Tolulopefinest(m): 5:41pm
Nonsense. In this economic downturn, you're returning money to a nonsnse government.
That's FOOLISHNESS.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by AroOkigbo(m): 5:41pm
Rare breed
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Badboiz(m): 5:41pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Kaodek(m): 5:41pm
Honest
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by blackberlin: 5:42pm
KingRex1:
Even if it was done out of fear, it was still a righteous act. Some people are bold to commit crimes and do dishonest things. . . All the same, it wouldn't be a criminal act if she had withdrawn the money... She didnt steal it.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by brunofarad(m): 5:42pm
We need more people like this in this country.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by TopsyKrete: 5:42pm
Tell me na lie?
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by ucsquare: 5:43pm
person dey find cash,dis ones saw and refused to flex.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Iamkelvinobiora(m): 5:43pm
Poverty never hit them hard.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by AkupeMBANO(m): 5:43pm
KingRex1:Goan sit down. Atleast she did noble to refund it. give the couples some credit And stop spewing hogwash up and down, Oya stand up and borrow cence.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by ucsquare: 5:43pm
person dey find cash,dis ones saw and refused to flex mtchewwwwww
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by nwaanambra1: 5:46pm
obviously NOT honesty but the well know FACT THAT THEY WILL BE FOUND OUT AND PROSECUTED! PERIOD!
Every other story attached to it is absolute bomkom!
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by samwash(m): 5:46pm
Why some people will go ahead to spent d money saying "God don butter my bread"
Fear God & keep His Commandments.
Nice one for d couples.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by Jacobmanny(m): 5:47pm
This gesture tell us that Nigeria will get better.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by NubiLove(m): 5:48pm
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by nwaanambra1: 5:48pm
blackberlin:
wrong bro!
its a jail-able offense - its called wrongful/illegal acquisition - she and her husband knows the implication - they are both accountants.
|Re: Kogi Civil Servant Who Returned N1.78m Excess Salary Speaks (photo) by rugipp(m): 5:48pm
They returned the money because of the eventual negative aftermath.. kudos to them anyway. Hope the government appreciates them with something
