Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by nazanwannem: 5:21pm
Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze, in a new Instagram post has slammed Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey's 'Hallelujah Challenge' programme which takes places on social media by midnight.
According to the OAP who congratulated Funke Akindele an ardent follower of the programme over her husband's supposed pregnancy announcement, claimed he enjoyed the programme when it started, until it became a celebrity screenshot challenge and an unverified testimony challenge.
Here's what he wrote;
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by GoggleB(m): 6:24pm
Freeze talks more than he thinks.
My opinion tho.
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by praizephoto(m): 6:44pm
dis guy Abi man sef
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by angelTI(f): 6:49pm
This freeze is just daft!
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by Nnfe(f): 6:50pm
Must this man talk??
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by soberdrunk(m): 7:15pm
........that awkward moment when the 'social worker' you hired for the night begs you for 1 hour off at midnight to join the Hallelujah challenge and comes back at 1am to continue work.....
Ps-Freeze has a 'valid' point, a very large amount of people are just partaking for 'show' and the glitz and glamor
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by Khrisfame1: 7:16pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by 1zynnvn(m): 7:16pm
something difficult from Evan the kidnapper.
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by divicode: 7:17pm
Must everything this bunkum* says get to the front page?
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by adorablevic(f): 7:17pm
that white fish....always looking for attention and u guys r always giving him..
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by TopWinner(m): 7:17pm
Freeze is such a baby.
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by UnknownT: 7:17pm
Ehyah!!! Dude is pained because JJC acknowleged his wife's pregnancy to Nathaniel Bassey and not him. I saw how he was jumping up and down during his last Instagram live post on Sunday when his colleague (Jibike) told him that Funke is pregnant( she joined and left his live session that Sunday) and he was "bragging" how he prophesied that she will give birth to twins
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by ekems2017(f): 7:18pm
Na wah for this man! Is like he has problem with his mouth abi fingers.
Why can't he ignore things that doesn't concern him.
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by talk2saintify(m): 7:18pm
mr comer
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by deebee13(f): 7:18pm
Why does this man always think his opinion matters to anyone? Attention seeking mofo!
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by Deicide: 7:18pm
He is actually right
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by larmu(m): 7:18pm
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by jaytime(m): 7:18pm
It's Daddy Freeze again...
*# in D'banj's voice *$
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by Pavore9: 7:18pm
This man can talk!
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by ajalawole(m): 7:18pm
Get lost jawe. Most this white idiot be on the news always, why can't freeze always mind his own business
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by Hawlahscho(m): 7:18pm
End time vigil.
End time online praise and worship.
End time "anchor".
End time members.
End time everything.
You criticise it they term you as spiritually weak; you support it they think you're gullible.
A praise night where you keep all the concentration on who is online and who is not, in fact you respond to WhatsApp messages along.
I think it's majorly for show-off or for the fun of it.
If appearance can be anonymous, less people will attend.
Well... Anyone who thinks he/she is gaining anything from it can attend, but as for me and my family, we will attend for the fun of it and praise our God in a better way.
Good luck to whom it may concern.
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by obagangan: 7:19pm
his opinion thou
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by udemzyudex(m): 7:19pm
Nathaniel bassey doesn't give a fvck about his opinion.. So next
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by safarigirl(f): 7:19pm
I also have issues with the fact that Hallelujah challenge is only for those with smart phones and of course, enough data at midnight.
So, if you no hold money, dem no get your time. Another nice way to spread the word.
But Daddy Freeze, you come from a country of religious zombies. I bet Hishpuppi and some wire boys also follow the challenge
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by ShakurMY(m): 7:20pm
Freeze is very right. All the testimonies are just pure coincident
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 7:20pm
God Help Us!
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by Iloveafrica: 7:20pm
Bosses
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by ANDREW2EIC(m): 7:20pm
So much sense in one post
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by CheezyCharles(m): 7:20pm
even tho I have problem with this Daddy Fridge ,he's right a little. Every arrest of an armed robber,kidnapper,ritualist etc Nathaniel Bassey will post it with #halleluyahChallenge harshtag.My Question is all the criminals arrested last year na which challenge bring about thier arrest? plus he post about poor criminals...he dares not post about any arrested politician.
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by dahunsy(m): 7:20pm
Coughs***"clears throat# I think Daddy freeze is just going through normal mid-life crisis, its normal he will come around
Re: Daddy Freeze Comes For Nathaniel Bassey's 'hallelujah Challenge' by incredibleace(m): 7:20pm
Freeze freeze freeze, how many times did i call you, do you want banana to fall on your head?
