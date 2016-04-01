Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 5 Rules To Make A Nigerian Lady Happy (5626 Views)

Ladies are very difficult to please when it comes to mind games. These are some of the things to do to make her happy.



1. Give her money, ladies love to be loved and pamperedm they love when you dont love by mouth but by action. Show her you love herm spoil her with plenty money.



2. Communictate with her; ladies love when you discuss with them. They don't like it when they have to force the conversation. they love to flow easily with you.



3. Be spontaneous; ladies love when you can sweep them off their feets. They love when you can cone up with suprises and make them happy. Do the cooking, pay bills, get them gifts and so on. Don.t be routine. Do spice up your relationship.



4. Be Great at sex; ladies love when you can make them feel great on the bed. No matter how good or nice you think you arem ladies love when you are great on bed too. Be a passionate kisser and be so affectionate.



5. Support her dreams no matter how little. 2 Likes 1 Share

the day u tell a nigerian girl I love u, baba u are a debtor!!! 33 Likes

Its either Money Money Money More Money Sex and More Money... Or its Sex Money Money More Money.. Just Money 6 Likes

Nigerian ladies you say?

1)Give her money



2)Give her more money



3)Don't forget to give her money



4)You shouldn't forget to give her money.



5)Never forget number one

Nigerian ladies are the most stupid set of lowlife I know especially this generation. Very materialistic human beings.

I know one useless Nigerian girl is planning to quote this and call me broke or say I'm talking to my mother and sisters.

You are a F00L in advance

Fvck Nigerian girls and break their hearts

They like lies, yes lie to them get the cookie and dump their sorry ass.

Evaberry:

a man that cannot take care of my needs is that one a man



only foolish and broke men will hv issues with giving a woman money



Nairaland men and poverty Your needs? Is he your father? Look at this sex object oo.

It's either insanity is worrying you, or you are worrying insanity.

Because you don't have hands and legs to work?

F00l be waiting for a man that will meet your "needs"

So who was taking care of your "needs" before a man came? You are not even ashamed aunty needy 23 Likes 1 Share

1.Money



2. More money



3.Much more money.



4.Great sex.



5.money,money, money, money. Money, money, money, money





Even if you aint capable of no.4...



No problem. You will always get a happy face as far as u got MONEY. 1 Like

Nigerian ladies u said!!!

My own list

1. Give her money

2. Never stop giving her money

3. Don't let her ask for money before giving her money

4. Repeat step 2 continously

5.submit ur ATM over to her







With this list you have made dem slay mama's the most happiest person on earth at ur detriment 6 Likes

Lol



1. Give her money



2. Give her more money



3. Give her a lot of mobey



4. I say keep giving her money.



5. Give her ur ATM card.

treat her with respect....

1. Give her money

2. Give her more money

3. Shower her with money

4. Spoil her with money

5. Repeat 1-4 above 1 Like











The last picture got me rolling









Rules dey to make person happy?

Talk some hot sense to her head whenever she misbehaves

Never give a Nigerian girl money in your first six months of relationship. That way,you will know whether or not she loves you. 2 Likes

I laugh too. You want to successfully date a Nigerian girl better read this I laugh too. You want to successfully date a Nigerian girl better read this http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/04/tips-dating-nigerian-woman/ THANK ME LATER!!

Give her money

2, dash her money

3.just help and give her money

4,my Friend give her more money

5,love her very much then give her more money 1 Like

girls and money belike EVANS and crime 2 Likes

Fvck this is 2017 people

Just give her the necessary tools and make a tipper load of Clay available so she can mould you herself. Besides, "She can do all things through Christ who strengthens her..." 1 Like





Did you read it from another source or

tell us if it is from your own

personal experience with about 100

ladies from different ethnicity in Nigeria? OP u're just spot on with all listed points.Did you read it from another source ortell us if it is from your ownpersonal experience with about 100ladies from different ethnicity in Nigeria?

Nonsense, so na only our babes like all these?

my 5 rules is 1. give her money 2. more money 3. give her plenty money 4. more of the money 5. I said give her more plenty of the money

with these few points of mine... she will respect u to the call���

Unfortunately, this is what most Nigerian ladies have been reduced to. Financial liabilities, sex maniacs and unproductive people. 1 Like

OP YOU ARE VERY WRONG, THE 5 RULES ARE



1. GIVE HER MONEY



2. GIVE HER ANOTHER SET OF MONEY



3. GIVE HER MORE MONEY



4. GIVE HER ALL YOUR MONEY



5. REPEAT 1-4 1 Like

a man that cannot take care of my needs is that one a man



only foolish and broke men will hv issues with giving a woman money



Nairaland men and poverty



keep quoting me broke and poverty stricken men

if u have money will u be bothered about giving a woman cash





I can hear be with a broke guy.. never broke guys ain't in my class 1 Like

5 rules to make a nigerian lady happy



1)GIVE her money

2)give her some money again

3)add extra money to the money you gave her in rule1

4)double the money you gave her in 3

5) give her your atm card 1 Like