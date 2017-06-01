₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by bbbabes: 7:37pm
Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala shows off her clean legs in a very short skirt.
She captioned the picture "Shebi Awe has FINISH" This translates to "At least, we are done with fasting"
The striker plies her trade in China, where she seems to be doing very well.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/06/super-falcons-striker-asisat-oshoala.html?m=1
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by nne55: 7:46pm
Her legs do not look like a footballer's.They actually look better than most female footballers legs.
27 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by soberdrunk(m): 7:49pm
kai!! I guess truly everything comes with a price, football has taken away her 'femininity', i could have sworn it was a dude
12 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by sunnysunny69: 7:50pm
Not bad .
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Galacious1: 7:53pm
Old ways after Ramadan is a sure thing. Bars sale are going to rise again.
A colleague of mine was keeping malice with me during Ramadan and it made me wonder what these pple really think fasting meant.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by fistonati(m): 8:00pm
Galacious1:That is your colleagues personality, don't use such to Judge others.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Lordygram(m): 8:02pm
cool
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Galacious1: 8:03pm
fistonati:. Well av seen two Muslims fighting physically during Ramadan and they were both fasting. Most of them think fasting is just staying away from food, but it is much more than that.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by ChuzzyBlog: 8:21pm
Reconfigured body!
My interest is the Benz i'm seeing there...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Akshow: 8:21pm
So ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Edopesin(m): 8:22pm
Fine Boy
See His Flat Yansh!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Talk2Bella(f): 8:22pm
Amazing physique
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Marcelinho(m): 8:23pm
l
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Talk2Bella(f): 8:23pm
nne55:
Very true
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by chuksanambra: 8:23pm
Amazing legs... I mean the tyres of that Benz.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by DeBret(m): 8:23pm
Nice Body
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by akinsadeez(m): 8:23pm
That car in the background is beautiful
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Kellibae(f): 8:23pm
See her yoruba yam leg...
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by ibkgab001: 8:24pm
Who she help
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Sleyanya1(m): 8:24pm
Lol....Okay.
Life is too short not to try out every good thing that makes you feel happy, especially when you hustle to make your legitimate cash.
Make she flexx well joor
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by NCANpatroller: 8:24pm
Hustle is now real on NL
Is this news?
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by pendragon35(m): 8:25pm
make she flex smal na,abi na crime, fasting agwu go bikonu
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Mologi(m): 8:26pm
This is hideous....
she looks masculine....
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by keypad1: 8:26pm
Na babe like oshola i dey like to fvck. It is always easy to lift her and fvck her with her feet hanging on the air, penetrating her puissay from downward position and hitting her g spot direct.
Wow
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by rinzaugustine: 8:26pm
.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by DIKEnaWAR: 8:26pm
Smh. This girl used to do all those aboki things till money came her way. She dumped the nonsense to enjoy her life jare
2 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by rinzaugustine: 8:27pm
Omeruo Keneth ,look and see what you missed by marrying the other girl LOL
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by DIKEnaWAR: 8:28pm
Galacious1:
Nah spI ritually dem for fight before ni?
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by nototribalist: 8:29pm
See as her body be like stone. Where we wan from dey strife this one sef.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by Bananafall: 8:29pm
penteli skirt
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by ednut1(m): 8:30pm
Sighs. Most pple just dey deceive demselves na still hell dem go land. Some guys don resume their shina today.
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Pictured In Short Skirt After Fast Season by nototribalist: 8:31pm
keypad1:until she give you upper cut with her stone body.
2 Likes
