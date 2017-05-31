₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog: 9:32pm
This was the comedian's outfit to the Akpororo vs Akpororo event yesterday.
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/06/men-will-you-rock-okey-bakassis-outfit.html
lalasticlala, ijebabe
7 Likes
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by ChuzzyBlog: 9:32pm
The Sandal looks like Mickey tho!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by 10eola(m): 9:39pm
ChuzzyBlog:Aswearrrrrr
3 Likes
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Lanceslot(m): 9:50pm
He look cool.
11 Likes
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by hilroy: 9:53pm
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by sayentease: 9:53pm
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Frank3n2(m): 9:53pm
looks good...
1 Like
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by zeekeyboy: 9:53pm
nawa
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by itiswellandwell: 9:53pm
No
1 Like
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Isiterere(m): 9:53pm
This is cool by the way...
ALL IZZ WELL
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by IMASTEX: 9:53pm
Don't forget. He is a comedian
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by lasunakin(m): 9:54pm
not bad
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Koval12: 9:54pm
I see nothing wrong with the outfit.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by edlion57(m): 9:54pm
Only if am a comedian...next topic plz...I hv an important meeting to attend now...see una later
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by PLANETOFBETS1: 9:54pm
if it aba made
Count me out pls
Am not wearing 5% stuff
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by sunnysunny69: 9:54pm
Nice one .
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by ElPadrino33: 9:54pm
He's a Comedian so we can't judge
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by adeniyi3971(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by dessz(m): 9:54pm
marvel1206, I came about ur no fvck given comment, and am still laughing till now lmao
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Emmaxx: 9:54pm
Cool
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by SOLUTION99(m): 9:55pm
IF YOU ASK ME NA WHO I GO ASK.
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by whizzyleejr(m): 9:55pm
Why not?? it really make sense
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by mrkings84(m): 9:55pm
No, am not a Comedian!!
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by ChinonsoDike2: 9:55pm
Who cares?! The Black race has STILL NOT CONTRIBUTED ANYTHING TO HUMANITY! ALL YOU DO IS CONSUME!
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Ekeeyhandsome(m): 9:55pm
Nice sandals
1 Like
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Mrkumareze: 9:55pm
Probably he did the sewing
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by phlamesG(m): 9:56pm
The cloth looks funny
Oh I forgot he's a comedian
2 Likes
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by felup: 9:56pm
Red carpet
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by Dat9jakid(m): 9:56pm
The sandals are nice, there's nothing wrong with his clothes and yes I'd wear it if I can
Modified
ChinonsoDike2:
Naso people dey fail exams, wetin concern consuming with him cloth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by GodwinTobi(m): 9:56pm
Not worse dan wat Denrele wears.... The outfit is cool
1 Like
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by free2ryhme: 9:56pm
e dey form spartacus for aso oke
|Re: Men, Will You Rock This Okey Bakassi's Outfit? (pictured) by incredibleace(m): 9:56pm
Only if am a hunter
