|Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by cytell56: 12:10am
Following SaharaReporter's exclusive June 20 report on a vicious Boko Haram attack on a joint police/military convoy near Maiduguri which embarrassed and caught dozens of policemen off guard, the leadership of the militant group has released a video through journalist Ahmad Salkida of Salkida.com.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/06/26/boko-haram-leader-releases-video-revealing-abduction-policewomen
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by nototribalist: 12:26am
If they like let them bomb and kill themselves there, we don't care. When they started by killing my Christain brothers their people were applauding them. But look at how God works
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by reality1010: 12:44am
cytell56:
I pity those women.Serve as slaves?hmm! turn by turn and many children.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by SalamRushdie: 12:48am
Yet the govt has been lying to people that the road is safe
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Idongesit85(m): 1:01am
I thought our government claimed that Book Haram has been decimated? How come this show of might, muscle and power against female members of the security apparatus? There is God ooooh
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by kamalcole3000: 1:17am
Idongesit85:Technically defeated
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by IJOBA2: 3:24am
THEIR TOTO WILL NEVER REMAIN THE SAME AGAIN
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by OrestesDante: 6:18am
IJOBA2:
It may not know peace for now!
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by APCHaram: 6:46am
Osinbanjo never see anything
The north has restarted their Boko nonsense against 2019
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by OrestesDante: 6:52am
"We only abducted them to serve as slaves to us.”I will pray for them
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by signz: 7:20am
In days past, this topic would've had more than 3 pages by now but alas no more outrage for reasons we all know. We may even want to ask where are the BBOG organisers? They've entered voicemail.
IPOB a non violent organisation is now where the outrage is focused on as against a very violent and reinvigorated Islamic terrorist group.
A terrorist group who were technivally defeated, all of a suuden we've seen renewed attacks in Maidugari increase over the past few weeks.
Right now Nnamdi Kanu is now the centre of attraction, no wonder he's not been arrested for breaking all his bail conditions. Hes being used as a distraction. Nigerians have short attention span, we're easily diatracted.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by KingLennon(m): 7:31am
I remember Strike Back, we could have just track the location he gave the speech. Send under cover agents to find the women and bring them back home. But Nigeria don't have such military intelligence.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by nototribalist: 7:31am
The zoogeria must fall.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by ReverseEngineer: 7:31am
I thought we were done with this Boko Haram menace. Oh! Not again.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Dannmowe(f): 7:31am
How do we know they are real policemen? Boko haram dey find prisoner exchange
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Integrityfarms(m): 7:32am
A failed contraption and it's symptoms
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Mullah13(m): 7:32am
Mullah wetin u wan talk self.... Anyway front-page
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by nototribalist: 7:32am
What will liar Mohammed say about this. He probably will say FG was the one that decided to give them oloshos for sallah celebration.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by hemartins(m): 7:32am
This guys are specialized in abducting only female. They can't wait for their seven virgins.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by CowbellY: 7:33am
Not again.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Heromaniaa: 7:33am
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Ngasky(m): 7:33am
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Guyman02: 7:34am
My heart goes out to the families of these Police women and the trauma this will bring upon them.
It would be worse if they are Christians as the extremists will consider them as war booty and use them as sex slaves as contained in the book they claim to follow.
I expect those Hausa-Fulani youths who issued quit notice to Igbos to do same to Boko Haram if they want us to believe that Boko Haram was not a Core North agenda to weaken the former administration and grab power with the connivance of Obama and Hillary Clinton, but which they have now lost control of, same way America lost control of ISIS in Syria and Libya after using them for regime change.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by hucienda: 7:34am
From one southerner to another.
Osinbajo acting-in charge. Shekau resumes from midterm break.
Oh well, the so-called 'educated' south are poor politicians on the national stage. Of what use is education, knowledge, love and pursuit of wisdom if you cannot apply it?
They are not even united - as displayed in 2015 and almost everyday on this site.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by madbuhari: 7:35am
Buhari is a cow
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Askmewhy: 7:36am
But this is bad. Is it that the Soilders ve relax their effort?
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Beverages: 7:36am
They should continue bombing the North.
who cares?
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by SycophanticGoat: 7:37am
SalamRushdie:
They piped low when the dullard was on seat. Now that an infidel is there, they've gotten as deadly as they used to be.
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by obonujoker(m): 7:37am
If these Northerners think they can destabilise Osibanjo, they better think again....
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by AlienRobot: 7:37am
Reason why I term our police as ineffectual buffoons
|Re: Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader by Willykoro(m): 7:38am
So sad, I pray for those female officers tho
