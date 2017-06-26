Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram's Video On Abduction Of Policewomen Released By Its Leader (9279 Views)

Following SaharaReporter's exclusive June 20 report on a vicious Boko Haram attack on a joint police/military convoy near Maiduguri which embarrassed and caught dozens of policemen off guard, the leadership of the militant group has released a video through journalist Ahmad Salkida of Salkida.com.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBYFHjIOunQ



In the video, in which Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau speaks for about 10 minutes, the group reveals that several female officers were abducted during the raid. His speech is then followed by scenes of the fierce attack, which took place on the Maiduguri-Damboa road.



In the 17 minutes and 25 seconds video, graphic contents of one of the terror victims are shown, as well as images of another set of victims perhaps about to be beheaded, in scenes similar to previous Boko Haram propaganda videos.



The footage shows only still images of the abducted women, but no video. Shekau, holding a chewing stick (miswak) instead of a microphone, takes credit for the attack and in his usual manner, chides Nigerian security officials for lying that Boko Haram has been defeated.



“I want to tell you that we are the one that attacked the convoy, here are the vehicles for all to witness, we are the ones that abducted the female police officers, in fact, they are senior female police officers,” he brags. “What we did is nothing when compared to our women, children, and friends that have been wiped out or arrested for many years by the Nigerian government. We only abducted them to serve as slaves to us.”



If they like let them bomb and kill themselves there, we don't care. When they started by killing my Christain brothers their people were applauding them. But look at how God works 23 Likes 1 Share

cytell56:

I pity those women.Serve as slaves?hmm! turn by turn and many children. I pity those women.Serve as slaves?hmm! turn by turn and many children. 3 Likes

Yet the govt has been lying to people that the road is safe 28 Likes 1 Share

I thought our government claimed that Book Haram has been decimated? How come this show of might, muscle and power against female members of the security apparatus? There is God ooooh 20 Likes 1 Share

Idongesit85:

I thought our government claimed that Book Haram has been decimated? How come this show of might, muscle and power against female members of the security apparatus? There is God ooooh Technically defeated Technically defeated 3 Likes

THEIR TOTO WILL NEVER REMAIN THE SAME AGAIN 24 Likes

IJOBA2:

THEIR TOTO WILL NEVER REMAIN THE SAME AGAIN

It may not know peace for now! It may not know peace for now! 3 Likes

Osinbanjo never see anything





The north has restarted their Boko nonsense against 2019 24 Likes

"We only abducted them to serve as slaves to us.” I will pray for them I will pray for them 10 Likes

In days past, this topic would've had more than 3 pages by now but alas no more outrage for reasons we all know. We may even want to ask where are the BBOG organisers? They've entered voicemail.



IPOB a non violent organisation is now where the outrage is focused on as against a very violent and reinvigorated Islamic terrorist group.

A terrorist group who were technivally defeated, all of a suuden we've seen renewed attacks in Maidugari increase over the past few weeks.



Right now Nnamdi Kanu is now the centre of attraction, no wonder he's not been arrested for breaking all his bail conditions. Hes being used as a distraction. Nigerians have short attention span, we're easily diatracted. 34 Likes 4 Shares

I remember Strike Back, we could have just track the location he gave the speech. Send under cover agents to find the women and bring them back home. But Nigeria don't have such military intelligence.

The zoogeria must fall. 4 Likes

I thought we were done with this Boko Haram menace. Oh! Not again.

How do we know they are real policemen? Boko haram dey find prisoner exchange

A failed contraption and it's symptoms 2 Likes

Mullah wetin u wan talk self.... Anyway front-page

What will liar Mohammed say about this. He probably will say FG was the one that decided to give them oloshos for sallah celebration. 13 Likes

This guys are specialized in abducting only female. They can't wait for their seven virgins. 1 Like

Not again.

My heart goes out to the families of these Police women and the trauma this will bring upon them.

It would be worse if they are Christians as the extremists will consider them as war booty and use them as sex slaves as contained in the book they claim to follow.



I expect those Hausa-Fulani youths who issued quit notice to Igbos to do same to Boko Haram if they want us to believe that Boko Haram was not a Core North agenda to weaken the former administration and grab power with the connivance of Obama and Hillary Clinton, but which they have now lost control of, same way America lost control of ISIS in Syria and Libya after using them for regime change. 12 Likes 1 Share

From one southerner to another.



Osinbajo acting-in charge. Shekau resumes from midterm break.



Oh well, the so-called 'educated' south are poor politicians on the national stage. Of what use is education, knowledge, love and pursuit of wisdom if you cannot apply it?



They are not even united - as displayed in 2015 and almost everyday on this site. 8 Likes

Buhari is a cow 5 Likes 1 Share

But this is bad. Is it that the Soilders ve relax their effort?

They should continue bombing the North.





who cares?

SalamRushdie:

Yet the govt has been lying to people that the road is safe

They piped low when the dullard was on seat. Now that an infidel is there, they've gotten as deadly as they used to be. They piped low when the dullard was on seat. Now that an infidel is there, they've gotten as deadly as they used to be.

If these Northerners think they can destabilise Osibanjo, they better think again.... 1 Like

Reason why I term our police as ineffectual buffoons