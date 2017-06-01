₦airaland Forum

Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by obiremy: 12:48am
According to the story shared by human rights lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye,a police woman poured boiling water on her house help in Ebonyi state.He wrote.....

'BE WARNED: WHAT YOU'RE ABOUT TO SEE IS DISTURBING
A POLICE WOMAN POURS BOILING WATER ON HER HOUSE-HELP, A CHILD.
DPA is investigating and will take action against the woman. Tomorrow, I shall be initiating a protest against the Commissioner of Police for Ebonyi State until the officer is removed from office'.


Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by obiremy: 12:48am
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 12:55am
Sad one
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:56am
Police that are meant to maintain peace and harmony with the society

I think we all got it wring from the criteria we used now

Religion, tribalism and ethnicity

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by 24sqm: 1:40am
Gross
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Sharming95(m): 1:53am
Both d men and women in black uniform are beasts....no any trace of human in dem....haba person daughter....is she not supposed to protect d compatriot.....its finished

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by onlinetomola(m): 6:39am
And why did Boko Haram failed to kidnap this poilce woman too ?

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:49am
Police is your friend
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by ta4ba3(m): 8:50am
The level of wickedness in some women... someone would imagine they were molded by devil itself

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by femolii: 8:50am
Bad news
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by leriment: 8:51am
too bad
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by bhouze(m): 8:51am
very wicked act
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 8:52am
OMG I hope she's punished for child abuse

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by MadCow1: 8:52am
grin
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Tellemall: 8:52am
Sharming95:
Both d men and women in black uniform are beasts....no any trace of human in dem....haba person daughter....is she not supposed to protect d compatriot.....its finished

What does her profession have to do with who she is?

You have issues with the police. Clearly.

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 8:53am
This is so sad... But op "Graphic" is just 7 letters now!
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by qualityovenbake(m): 8:53am
This is wicked
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Piiko(m): 8:54am
Ugly woman, she's even a low ranked scoundrel, I can get her sacked easily undecided

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Danny287(m): 8:54am
She should be dealt with look at her she looks frustrated wicked soul from the pit of hell
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by bumi10: 8:55am
jail that woman



chai wickedness
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:55am
Child abuse,law breaker,beta boiler should be used on her

Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Omotayor123(f): 8:56am
Ahhh! They had better handle the case well ooo shocked I think same punishment should be inflicted on her cry

With her number online, she don enter am. Wicked soul!.
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:56am
Women do not consider this as an abuse, it is only when a man Hi-five their eyes that you see talk about domestic violence.
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by onyokometer: 8:58am
Wicked woman. If u were treated this way at ur teen age,u wld not have gotten were u are.
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by nobodysmanrob(m): 8:58am
We need to overhaul the NPF completely. A lot of criminals hiding behind uniform
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Dannmowe(f): 8:59am
Wicked
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by Kingpee2(m): 8:59am
Just called her on that number and she has been lying all about it though ,saying all sort that the girl is a wicked girl.Took the step of calling to enable me get to the root of it ,with all she sad trust me she poured the water knowingly ...
Re: Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) by platinumphotos: 9:00am
She should be sacked and remanded in prison immediately... Wicked soul.

