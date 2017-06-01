Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policewoman Pours Hot Boiling Water On Her House Help In Ebonyi (Photos) (6616 Views)

'BE WARNED: WHAT YOU'RE ABOUT TO SEE IS DISTURBING

A POLICE WOMAN POURS BOILING WATER ON HER HOUSE-HELP, A CHILD.

DPA is investigating and will take action against the woman. Tomorrow, I shall be initiating a protest against the Commissioner of Police for Ebonyi State until the officer is removed from office'.





Sad one

Police that are meant to maintain peace and harmony with the society



I think we all got it wring from the criteria we used now



Religion, tribalism and ethnicity 1 Like

Gross

Both d men and women in black uniform are beasts....no any trace of human in dem....haba person daughter....is she not supposed to protect d compatriot.....its finished 1 Like

And why did Boko Haram failed to kidnap this poilce woman too ? 5 Likes

Police is your friend

The level of wickedness in some women... someone would imagine they were molded by devil itself 3 Likes

Bad news

too bad

very wicked act

I hope she's punished for child abuse OMGI hope she's punished for child abuse 2 Likes

Sharming95:

Both d men and women in black uniform are beasts....no any trace of human in dem....haba person daughter....is she not supposed to protect d compatriot.....its finished

What does her profession have to do with who she is?



You have issues with the police. Clearly. What does her profession have to do with who she is?You have issues with the police. Clearly. 2 Likes

This is so sad... But op "Graphic" is just 7 letters now!

This is wicked

Ugly woman, she's even a low ranked scoundrel, I can get her sacked easily 2 Likes

She should be dealt with look at her she looks frustrated wicked soul from the pit of hell

jail that woman







chai wickedness

Child abuse,law breaker,beta boiler should be used on her 2 Likes

I think same punishment should be inflicted on her



With her number online, she don enter am. Wicked soul!. Ahhh! They had better handle the case well oooI think same punishment should be inflicted on herWith her number online, she don enter am. Wicked soul!.

Women do not consider this as an abuse, it is only when a man Hi-five their eyes that you see talk about domestic violence.

Wicked woman. If u were treated this way at ur teen age,u wld not have gotten were u are.

We need to overhaul the NPF completely. A lot of criminals hiding behind uniform

Wicked

Just called her on that number and she has been lying all about it though ,saying all sort that the girl is a wicked girl.Took the step of calling to enable me get to the root of it ,with all she sad trust me she poured the water knowingly ...