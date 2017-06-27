₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by obafemee80(m): 2:22am
Aside from having your car stolen,having someone break into your car is perhaps one of the most violating things that can happen to your vehicle.Just knowing that someone has broken into your car,looked through your things,and stolen your personal things can evoke a strong emotional reaction.There is no way to completely stop anyone from breaking into your car,but here are tips to help prevent car break-ins.
1)Carefully consider where you park your vehicle:
The more concealed/hidden your car is,the more likely it is stolen completely.Criminals don't want to be seen,so leaving your car in a well-lit and/or populated are is always best.
Alternatively,car parks with security features such as cctv,manned barriers or gated entry will offer greater peace of mind.
2)Owning a Toyota and Honda:
Toyota and Honda cars are some of the most likely vehicles to get ripped/stripped off.
They are easy to resell as there is a large demand for there spare parts.
It's important to know the worth of your vehicle,where you're driving it,how high-risk it is,and how you can protect against it.
3)Always ensure that your vehicle is locked before walking away from it:
Make sure you hear a locking noise,watch for lights flashing or mirrors folding,or just pull the door handle.
4)Don’t leave valuables on display in your vehicle to tempt opportunist thieves:
Keep your nice valuables in a compartment,or the best option,bring it with you.Replacing your goods and your window is not worth the few seconds it'll take to properly secure your tempting items.
5)Audio systems draw the attention of thieves even if there are no other valuables in sight:
An expensive audio unit usually indicates other concealed items like a subwoofer and amplifier in the trunk.If you have an expensive audio system,remove the radio faceplate from the head unit each time you leave your car.
6)Close all the car’s windows,even if you are only leaving it for a few minutes:
An open window makes it easier for a thief to get inside a vehicle.
7)Does your car has an alarm or immobiliser?
If not, invest in an aftermarket alarm,steering wheel lock or other locking device.These do actually deter thieves.
Modern car alarms can include options such as motion sensors,knock sensors or a sirens if there is any unauthorized entry into your car,bonnet or the boot.
8 )Don’t roll your window down the whole way:
When a stranger approaches your window,roll it down only enough to talk,and not enough for them to reach into your window.
9)Tint your car’s windows:
A window tint can obscure the view of your car’s interior and thereby,protect your car from thieves.If a thief can’t see inside your car to determine if there is anything of value,they will move onto the another vehicle instead.
10)GPS Vehicle Tracking Service:
You can also secure your car by installing a GPS tracking device system in your car for fast theft recovery and location monitoring.
If the car thief has a weapon,give up the car with no questions asked.Your life is worth more than a car.
You can also add yours
https://autojosh.com/10-tips-keep-car-safe-break-ins-theft/
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by TheHistorian(m): 7:14am
Park mostly in an open area.
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by Mopolchi: 7:14am
E get one padlock wet demand dry use dry lock the throttle, use am.
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by ReverseEngineer: 7:14am
Helpful tips
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by ugomsinachibia: 7:18am
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by muriunited(m): 7:18am
Nice Advice, I dedicate this FTC to my wife, and children, and Muslims for this greater opportunity.
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by Rexphobia(m): 7:32am
Cool... However number 4 is not foolproof as I have had my car burgled in Unilag while my valuables were in the trunk
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by Feranchek(m): 7:33am
Omo I no dey joke with alarms and securities O! They're usually my FIRST set of car accessories whenever I buy a new car.
Bros you know how police dey disturb pesin with tinted glasses na . . .
My friend usually admonish me for keeping valuables like my laptop and backpack inside the car even while driving, says it attracts thieves.
I learnt to stop keeping even a pin inside my car when I'm away, when my sister's Corrola Sports was broken into. They saw a purse on the floor at the passanger's side and broke in to stole it. Guess what was in the purse . . . . Just guess!
1 Like
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by ikeepitreal(m): 7:40am
Now, i know. I must go and tint my windows.
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by sekem: 7:45am
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by begwong: 7:57am
muriunited:3rd to comment u mean! Upgrade to the use of 4g biko to be first to comment next tym
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by MrHighSea: 8:00am
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by Timmmy(m): 8:22am
1 Like
|Re: 10 Tips To Keep Your Car Safe From Break-ins And Theft by haywhysax: 8:26am
