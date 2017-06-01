₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,524 members, 3,620,950 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 11:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son (7457 Views)
Runtown And Selena Leath Welcome Baby Boy In Los Angeles / Photos From Runtown's Girlfriend, Selena Leath's Baby Shower / Runtown Baby Mama, Selena, Flaunts Big Baby Bump (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by TunezMediaTV: 9:35am
Selena Leath, the american based Babymama of Nigerian pop star, Runtown has finally revealed the face of their baby with selfies shared on her story on social media.
The young lad named Zamar looked quite healthy and cute in the arms of his mum.
See below...
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/adorable-photo-of-runtowns-babymama-and.html
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by VargasVee(m): 9:35am
Lil man is cute
Cheers
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by nkowalo(f): 9:44am
but y una dey hide the face before? cute baby
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by kocvalour(m): 9:50am
fwesh baby mama
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Fresca(f): 9:52am
Cute baby, no more snapchat filter..... baby mama looking good too but see as fine girl just spoil her reputation..
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by decatalyst(m): 9:52am
The result of things behind close doors
Sorry, some are done backstage or backdoor and you become a babymama
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Evablizin(f): 9:54am
Pretty baby,okay babymama
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by YalaTech(m): 9:59am
Cute
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Edopesin(m): 9:59am
Mehn check awt this cute mama
yumi
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by HRich(m): 9:59am
Only that small baby will enjoy that Milk Industry
3 Likes
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Jacksparr0w127: 9:59am
Cute baby
See the perverted soul above me. Smh
3 Likes
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by damiz(m): 10:00am
Cool
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Brandmanager(m): 10:00am
so
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by LOGDAN(m): 10:01am
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by 9jakohai(m): 10:01am
So, when are you marrying the boy's papa?.
Before the boy begin dey say ' Mama , my mates are making fun of me because I no get papa'.
What this woman is doing is wrong. Having a baby out of wedlock is wrong.
Besides, what happens later when the child looks for daddy?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by ednut1(m): 10:01am
Fresca:what reputation. its a norm in the western world
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by lific: 10:01am
Wow! He is lovely and handsome. 6 amazing ways to get a girl's phone number http://trendyupdates.com.ng/6-amazing-attributes-that-will-help-you-keep-your-man-from-other-women/
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by TonyCizzy: 10:01am
Extremely Cute
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by destiny322(m): 10:01am
All i see is d standard breast... Hu no lyk beta thing make i see
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Piiko(m): 10:02am
Cute boy, I hope I have a cute baby
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by DatLagboi: 10:02am
NEED A WEBSITE OR BLOG?
CONTACT 2KCONCEPTS TODAY
NUMBERS ARE IN THE SIGNATURE
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by liftedhigh: 10:02am
Cool
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by IgboAmakaa(f): 10:02am
Our son thank God na boy him be
nwafor
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by mikekan88: 10:05am
Kool
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Husty(m): 10:05am
All I see is bulgy belly. She pregnant again?
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by squash47(m): 10:07am
9jakohai:
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Evablizin(f): 10:07am
kocvalour:i de tells you
1 Like
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by Tamarapetty(f): 10:08am
be baby mamaing upandan
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by damola311: 10:08am
Oyinbo kids dey quick open eyes, here in Naija, eyes go still dey closed after weeks since there's no light
3 Likes
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by phabulous88(m): 10:09am
I used to think Nigerian musicians are wise but Rundown, sorry Runtown just proved otherwise.
This Selena babe just bagged herself 18 years free meal ticket; Child support for the next 18 years just because our mumu Rundown wanted to straff a Hispanic babe.
2 Likes
|Re: Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son by squash47(m): 10:09am
9jakohai:keep judging,the boy is already favoured,i bet you were not this cute at his age,while the lady is already living ur girlfriends future ambition ...as for you yourself,you know the rest
1 Like
This Unilag Law Student Goes To The Club Without There Bra And All Tips Visible / Who Rocked It Better – Chrissy Teigen Vs Kim Kardashian? / Wow: Checkout Actress Genevieve Nnaji Touching Biography/scandals and more.....
Viewing this topic: naturalwaves, MDelgado(m), wasbas(f), Chibuezestan, harch354(m), ayomutu(m), avalanche25, mogboyelade(f), Tizbid(m), Propene, sexyjuly(f), enigmaticlion, mclaaro(f), luckygirl02(f), monievecakes(f), Galileogalileo(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23