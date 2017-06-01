Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Selena Leath, Runtown's Baby Mama Reveals Cute Face Of Their Son (7457 Views)

The young lad named Zamar looked quite healthy and cute in the arms of his mum.



See below...



Cheers Lil man is cuteCheers 1 Like

but y una dey hide the face before? cute baby

fwesh baby mama 7 Likes 1 Share

Cute baby, no more snapchat filter..... baby mama looking good too but see as fine girl just spoil her reputation.. 1 Like





Sorry, some are done backstage or backdoor and you become a babymama The result of things behind close doorsSorry, some are done backstage or backdoor and you become a babymama 1 Like

Pretty baby,okay babymama

Cute

Mehn check awt this cute mama



yumi

Only that small baby will enjoy that Milk Industry 3 Likes

Cute baby







See the perverted soul above me. Smh 3 Likes

Cool

so

So, when are you marrying the boy's papa?.



Before the boy begin dey say ' Mama , my mates are making fun of me because I no get papa'.





What this woman is doing is wrong. Having a baby out of wedlock is wrong.



Besides, what happens later when the child looks for daddy? 4 Likes 1 Share

Fresca:

Cute baby, no more snapchat filter..... baby mama looking good too but see as fine girl just spoil her reputation.. what reputation. its a norm in the western world what reputation. its a norm in the western world 1 Like

Extremely Cute

All i see is d standard breast... Hu no lyk beta thing make i see

Cute boy, I hope I have a cute baby

Cool

Our son thank God na boy him be









nwafor

Kool

All I see is bulgy belly. She pregnant again? 1 Like

kocvalour:

fwesh baby mama i de tells you i de tells you 1 Like

be baby mamaing upandan

Oyinbo kids dey quick open eyes, here in Naija, eyes go still dey closed after weeks since there's no light 3 Likes

I used to think Nigerian musicians are wise but Rundown, sorry Runtown just proved otherwise.



This Selena babe just bagged herself 18 years free meal ticket; Child support for the next 18 years just because our mumu Rundown wanted to straff a Hispanic babe. 2 Likes