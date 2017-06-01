₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by chimere66: 10:51am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVz8WH7n-QW/
Tonto Dikeh,Miss Goodwill Ambassador Nigeria Queens were guests at NANA HALIMA EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE,sharing love with Orphans Sallah Party in Jabi, Abuja on Monday.There was unlimited love shared at the event.Tonto Dikeh took to IG to thank the owner of the NANA Initiative and wrote...
'Unlimited Love towards the Less privileged kids..Everyday we think of how to keep these smiles up th it faces not just for a day but for a longtime.Thanks to Ajia Halima Suleiman (The proprietor/Executive director of the Nigerian Canadian College Abuja,Nigeria) Also the founder of Nana Halima EMPOWERMENT initiative at halima_dream ) For this great gesture and passion for building a better future for our Nigerian Children.Thanks for having me'
Watch video of Tonto dancing at the event on the link above
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/-and-others-celebrate-sallah.html
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by chimere66: 10:52am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by chimere66: 10:56am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by praizephoto(m): 11:02am
Weldone Ma......
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 11:08am
Upon all the Money you claim to have na only 2 Bags Of Fice & Small Food Stuffs that you offered to them Very stingy Lady ... Go park one side i expected a Full Load Of Truck from You Joor....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by Tolexander: 11:13am
KingsoBabaTips:how many bags of food have you donated to the orphanage?
She has done what she felt she could do. Go and donate yours. Nothing is too big or small!
8 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 11:18am
Tolexander:Rice is not the only edible stuff i have to Offer.... Ask Dangote how many Truck Loads Of Sugar i have bought from him this Year !!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by Tolexander: 11:45am
KingsoBabaTips:truck loads of sugar bought from Dangote this year?
Abeg bro, shey you dey produce zobo in commercial volume ni, cos I no understand o?
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by OrdercityWeb: 1:21pm
she looks lean
Thank me later
See dangers of anal sex here >>>>read here
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by korel9: 1:22pm
well, she looks like an orphan too
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by FemiEddy(m): 1:22pm
She at least tried this time!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by valdes00(m): 1:22pm
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by wintersnow(m): 1:23pm
This is so wonderful, wife material
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by Pvin: 1:23pm
All this to remain in spot light .
plz go back to acting I miss you more there instead of competing with your baby daddy
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by Camlot000007: 1:24pm
Nice gesture from Tonto dike
Pls fellow nairalanders, i know there some people who can really help here in this forum
I need work anything one can do as part job
My location is abeokuta
Am also a student
Pls help me as I need to pay my tuition fee with time.
Thanks
Contact me through my mail address amgettingsquared@gmail.com
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by valdes00(m): 1:24pm
KingsoBabaTips:Please give me his number so I can ask him personally.....
****
In other NEWS:
To our Muslim mates who did not invite us to come and eat meat, hope u know that Mary is already three months
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by oshe11(m): 1:24pm
The DICK one again
Was she the only Nigerian that danced with Orphans during Salah
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by Deicide: 1:24pm
I thought the more we grow older the more all this celebration nonsense will reduce?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by korel9: 1:24pm
wintersnow:
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:24pm
Tonto dikeh roll am oo,she don lose weight sha.Yoruba demons no dey try at all,he just wan kill this girl with thinking.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by ademusiwa3r: 1:25pm
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by gideoN91(m): 1:25pm
Oga a show of shame as in how
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by thotianna: 1:25pm
Tonto please get out of our sight with your attention seeking stunts.
After telling lies against Churchill she wants to make herself look like some holy philanthropist.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by korel9: 1:27pm
wait, are those beautiful girls in the last pictures orphans too?
I would like to adopt one of them
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by Abfinest007(m): 1:28pm
dance away ur sorrow nothing does u
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by LastSurvivor11: 1:28pm
God bless your heart mam..
Only God can judge..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by KingLennon(m): 1:28pm
She's trying to look happy but God knows that deep inside there's pain in her heart. Sometimes when she's left alone, she just breaks down and cries. What am i even saying sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by bettanews: 1:29pm
see gbedu
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Dances With Orphans, Celebrates Sallah With Them In Abuja (Video) by KingLennon(m): 1:30pm
KingsoBabaTips:Guy e never reach that level nah...
