https://www.instagram.com/p/BVz8WH7n-QW/

Tonto Dikeh,Miss Goodwill Ambassador Nigeria Queens were guests at NANA HALIMA EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE,sharing love with Orphans Sallah Party in Jabi, Abuja on Monday.There was unlimited love shared at the event.Tonto Dikeh took to IG to thank the owner of the NANA Initiative and wrote...



'Unlimited Love towards the Less privileged kids..Everyday we think of how to keep these smiles up th it faces not just for a day but for a longtime.Thanks to Ajia Halima Suleiman (The proprietor/Executive director of the Nigerian Canadian College Abuja,Nigeria) Also the founder of Nana Halima EMPOWERMENT initiative at halima_dream ) For this great gesture and passion for building a better future for our Nigerian Children.Thanks for having me'

Watch video of Tonto dancing at the event on the link above





chimere66:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/-and-others-celebrate-sallah.html more more

Weldone Ma......

Upon all the Money you claim to have na only 2 Bags Of Fice & Small Food Stuffs that you offered to them Very stingy Lady ... Go park one side i expected a Full Load Of Truck from You Joor....

KingsoBabaTips:

Upon all the Money you claim to have na only 2 Bags Of Fice & Small Food Stuffs that you offered to them Very stingy Lady ... Go park one side i expected a Full Load Of Truck from You Joor.... how many bags of food have you donated to the orphanage?



She has done what she felt she could do. Go and donate yours. Nothing is too big or small! how many bags of food have you donated to the orphanage?She has done what she felt she could do. Go and donate yours. Nothing is too big or small! 8 Likes

Tolexander:

how many bags of food have you donated to the orphanage? Rice is not the only edible stuff i have to Offer.... Ask Dangote how many Truck Loads Of Sugar i have bought from him this Year !!!! Rice is not the only edible stuff i have to Offer.... Ask Dangote how many Truck Loads Of Sugar i have bought from him this Year !!!! 1 Like

KingsoBabaTips:

Rice is not the only edible stuff i have to Offer.... Ask Dangote how many Truck Loads Of Sugar i have bought from him this Year !!!! truck loads of sugar bought from Dangote this year?



Abeg bro, shey you dey produce zobo in commercial volume ni, cos I no understand o? truck loads of sugar bought from Dangote this year?Abeg bro, shey you dey producein commercial volume ni, cos I no understand o? 6 Likes

she looks lean







well, she looks like an orphan too 3 Likes

She at least tried this time!

This is so wonderful, wife material

All this to remain in spot light .

plz go back to acting I miss you more there instead of competing with your baby daddy 1 Like

Nice gesture from Tonto dike





KingsoBabaTips:

Rice is not the only edible stuff i have to Offer.... Ask Dangote how many Truck Loads Of Sugar i have bought from him this Year !!!! Please give me his number so I can ask him personally.....

In other NEWS:

To our Muslim mates who did not invite us to come and eat meat, hope u know that Mary is already three months Please give me his number so I can ask him personally.....****In other NEWS:To our Muslim mates who did not invite us to come and eat meat, hope u know that Mary is already three months 1 Like







Was she the only Nigerian that danced with Orphans during Salah The DICK one againWas she the only Nigerian that danced with Orphans during Salah

I thought the more we grow older the more all this celebration nonsense will reduce?

wintersnow:

This is so wonderful, wife material

Tonto dikeh roll am oo,she don lose weight sha.Yoruba demons no dey try at all,he just wan kill this girl with thinking.

Oga a show of shame as in how

Tonto please get out of our sight with your attention seeking stunts.

After telling lies against Churchill she wants to make herself look like some holy philanthropist. 1 Like







I would like to adopt one of them wait, are those beautiful girls in the last pictures orphans too?I would like to adopt one of them

dance away ur sorrow nothing does u

God bless your heart mam..



Only God can judge..

She's trying to look happy but God knows that deep inside there's pain in her heart. Sometimes when she's left alone, she just breaks down and cries. What am i even saying sef

see gbedu