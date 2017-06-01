Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Rachael Umahi Calls For Arrest Of Policewoman Who Poured Hot Water On Maid (6320 Views)

It was gathered that a hot pot of soup was emptied on Chinyere's body, for not following her 'madam's' instruction, before she also poured hot water on the poor girl.



Chinyere who spoke to newsmen, said she has been subjected to abuses from the woman for the past two years. Here's what she said;



“I failed to follow her instruction and in anger, she came out and carried the pot of soup together with the egusi (melon) and threw at me and it landed on my back. She also carried iron and hit me on my body and ordered me to bend down and raise my leg up but I refused because my back was paining me seriously. She locked me up in a room while she went to boil water to pour on me. I pleaded with her to have mercy on me but she went inside and brought tear gas, then I started crying when she rushed to get hot water and poured on me.



“Only my mother is alive and I have been living with my madam for over two years now. This is as a result of my father’s death coupled with my mother’s financial handicap.



"Her husband also beat me up, but he was not aware that I had such injury because it was in the night. He later apologised and asked his wife to use honey to treat my back" she said.



Chief Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Donatus Owo in a statement last Saturday said the victim is receiving treatment.

“The matter has been reported to the police while the victim was taken to Police Clinic for medical treatment,’’ she said.



Ebonyi - South East.



Na dem, Evan's people. 9 Likes

I support this call for her arrest ..





She has to face the consequences of her crude misdemeanor 6 Likes

daydreaming

Evil people everywhr

.

OK

God even their women's are also this wicked





Pour d policewoman hot water too







. Ebonyi (south east) againPour d policewoman hot water too

That woman is a beast. She should be arrested Asap. She has the tendency of killing the man. Such people should be lock up where animals like her belong.

I hope she gets punished severely! 1 Like

she should be dealt with....how can you do that to a fellow human being

No problem

women would always be an enemy to themselves .. have u ever noticed that whenever a girl is the first child of the home,she acts so bossy and wants all the respect in the world. women get wicked mind oo

LionDeLeo:

Ebonyi - South East.



Na dem.

Meanwhile, everyone in liondeleo's village are holy, and kind. In fact the women of that village are so gentle that even an ant knows that they can crawl on their fingers and not get killed. Indeed everyone in that village is so good that even their young women are prized house helps because they know what to do before madam gives the order. And everyone in that village is blessed with IQ of over 500 .



And all the people in that village read holy books ,dream holy dreams , and play holy games. A child born in the village will live to a thousand years, and in fact the water in that village can not only grant immortality, but make people gentle and kind. Meanwhile, everyone in liondeleo's village are holy, and kind. In fact the women of that village are so gentle that even an ant knows that they can crawl on their fingers and not get killed. Indeed everyone in that village is so good that even their young women are prized house helps because they know what to do before madam gives the order. And everyone in that village is blessed with IQ of over 500 .And all the people in that village read holy books ,dream holy dreams , and play holy games. A child born in the village will live to a thousand years, and in fact the water in that village can not only grant immortality, but make people gentle and kind. 1 Like

.

LionDeLeo:

Ebonyi - South East.



Na dem. its now getting boring 1 Like

they should just pour d same on her..no p

I weak for this country matter

This type of people are usually childless,that's why they vent their frustration on another person child. They don't know the pains of motherhood.

African Parents are the best if you have a child poor or rich cherish your child don't let anyone maltreat them... see why here

it so sad and shameful the kind of things that happen to house maid in nigeria, how i wish the government agency in charge of situation like this can do more to create awareness to stop all this abuse on house help. it has to be a law that protect this kind of people. i feel bad for that little girl. #sorry 1 Like

Cruelty at its peak

useless woman....she is even a law enforcement agent.....it will never be well with her...she will die as a police officer

some people wicked sha

she tried, police is your friend

Wahala der

flawlessT:

Evil people everywhr especially in biafra especially in biafra

They should have no mercy on her.

This is the height of wickedness and this woman should be sent to jail even if she is nursing a baby. Would she have done such to her own biological child?



This woman is the reason why women are been classified as wicked species God ever created. From the time of Adam women has proven that devil lives in them with exemption of the ones that have the spirit of God in their heart. A woman by name Delilah was the one that destroyed Sampson in the bible.





How come women tend to to be wicked to the child of another woman? The downfall of a man started from a woman, hence men who wants to live long must be careful when looking for a wife. ONLY God Almighty can give you a true wife.



There are still women with human heart out there but majority out there now has turned to demon in a human body.



This woman should be sent to prison with hard labor.If I were to apply sharia law, I will pass a judgement that she should also be given same punishment by pouring hot water all over her body 1 Like