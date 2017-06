It was gathered that a hot pot of soup was emptied on Chinyere's body, for not following her 'madam's' instruction, before she also poured hot water on the poor girl.



Chinyere who spoke to newsmen, said she has been subjected to abuses from the woman for the past two years. Here's what she said;



“I failed to follow her instruction and in anger, she came out and carried the pot of soup together with the egusi (melon) and threw at me and it landed on my back. She also carried iron and hit me on my body and ordered me to bend down and raise my leg up but I refused because my back was paining me seriously. She locked me up in a room while she went to boil water to pour on me. I pleaded with her to have mercy on me but she went inside and brought tear gas, then I started crying when she rushed to get hot water and poured on me.



“Only my mother is alive and I have been living with my madam for over two years now. This is as a result of my father’s death coupled with my mother’s financial handicap.



"Her husband also beat me up, but he was not aware that I had such injury because it was in the night. He later apologised and asked his wife to use honey to treat my back" she said.



Chief Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Donatus Owo in a statement last Saturday said the victim is receiving treatment.

“The matter has been reported to the police while the victim was taken to Police Clinic for medical treatment,’’ she said.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/ebonyi-state-first-lady-calls-arrest-policewoman-allegedly-poured-hot-water-soup-15-year-old-househelp-2.html



Lalasticlala Ebonyi State's first lady, Mrs Rachael Umahi has called for the arrest of a female police officer, Joy Okoshi for reportedly pouring hot water on her 15-year-old househelp identified as Chinyere Igwe in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, after officials from her office and the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development rescued the girl from the policewoman's home.It was gathered that a hot pot of soup was emptied on Chinyere's body, for not following her 'madam's' instruction, before she also poured hot water on the poor girl.Chinyere who spoke to newsmen, said she has been subjected to abuses from the woman for the past two years. Here's what she said;“I failed to follow her instruction and in anger, she came out and carried the pot of soup together with the egusi (melon) and threw at me and it landed on my back. She also carried iron and hit me on my body and ordered me to bend down and raise my leg up but I refused because my back was paining me seriously. She locked me up in a room while she went to boil water to pour on me. I pleaded with her to have mercy on me but she went inside and brought tear gas, then I started crying when she rushed to get hot water and poured on me.“Only my mother is alive and I have been living with my madam for over two years now. This is as a result of my father’s death coupled with my mother’s financial handicap."Her husband also beat me up, but he was not aware that I had such injury because it was in the night. He later apologised and asked his wife to use honey to treat my back" she said.Chief Press Secretary to the governor’s wife, Donatus Owo in a statement last Saturday said the victim is receiving treatment.“The matter has been reported to the police while the victim was taken to Police Clinic for medical treatment,’’ she said.Lalasticlala 1 Like