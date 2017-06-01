₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,723 members, 3,621,631 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 06:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" (13902 Views)
Uchenna Nnanna Kissing Her Husband To Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary [PICS] / Uchenna Nnanna, Her Husband & Son In Matching Denim On Denim / Uchenna Nnanna And Son Stepout In Matching Outfits(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by ObiOmaMu: 3:41pm
It seems the future husband of Nollywood actress, Uchenna Stella who was part of ‘Wedding Party’ cast, has nothing to worry about during sex, as his ‘wife’ who was interviewed by RazzleDazzle, claimed that she’s 90% good in bed.
The Actress who was asked to rate herself in bed over a scale of hundred, said;
“I could rate myself 90 per cent, I know I’m very good in bed, so my future husband has nothing to worry about”.
On sex and long distance relationship Uchenna said;
“we all know that sex before marriage is very wrong, but in this modern world, most guys will tell you they must have a taste of what they want to buy before purchasing, and I’m like, what are they talking about?
“But seriously, it’s not easy to abstain; its take grace and self-control.
“As for me, if I have to keep my body for a good man, I will because it’s something you will have to enjoy for the rest of your life, so it’s worth waiting for. As for long distance relationships, well, for some reason it’s good, that is, if they both understand and trust in God for each other and with constant
communication it will go a long way. But if none of these are involved, it’s very likely it won’t work.
“Personally, I feel long term relationship doesn’t determine that the two people are meant for each other; I think it’s a waste of time.
“If you can date someone for three to four years, you guys are as good as being a couple, so why date for that long when you can make babies between those periods. At least, give a minimum of six months, maximum of one year and if he or she is not going towards your direction, move on, it’s not worth your time” she advised.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/im-90-good-bed-actress-uchenna-stella-boasts.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:46pm
Some women are funny.... 90%!!!
Let any of her exes come and testify/confirm that number because we all know that the only person to be able to rate a woman in bed is MEN (and vice versa)..... Just because a man cuum, doesn't mean a babe is good in bed.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Curdlebug(m): 4:45pm
Hello, A MOMENT OF YOUR TIME PLEASE.
help a sister win
KINDLY FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW AND LIKE THE PHOTO. THANKS GOD BLESS
https://mobile.facebook.com/1959416617663362/photos/a.1961551907449833.1073741828.1959416617663362/1961890830749274/?type=3&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1961890830749274%3Atl_objid.1961890830749274%3Apage_id.1959416617663362%3Athid.1959416617663362%3A306061129499414%3A69%3A0%3A1498892399%3A-4475593638056954560
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by john4reala(m): 4:45pm
if vaciline crew catch that your creepy *****
16 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Jaytecq(m): 4:46pm
who cares..... well, the guy below me might give a f...
2 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by femijunior4: 4:46pm
Ash on point
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by veekid(m): 4:46pm
Can you imagine? How many guys that would have sampled her? For her to come to that conclusion?
16 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Noblesoul123: 4:46pm
Na advert be this?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Austema(m): 4:46pm
How am I sure you speaking the truth, lack of home training, shameless actress
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by ekems2017(f): 4:47pm
Next time when you want to climb the bed call us to come and judge. Seeing is believing.
2 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by GeneralOjukwu: 4:47pm
Advice - Lick the NUTS and get to 100 %
I meant "Ground-nuts"..you dirty-minded folks
Girls that make you shout "CHINEKE...CHINEKE"!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by greggng: 4:47pm
I won't believe until I try you. Come for confirmation
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by ugosonics: 4:47pm
Ok
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by priscaoge(f): 4:47pm
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by SugarLinksNG: 4:47pm
All the best for her oo
I Don’t Mind Having a Sugar Daddy – S*xy Muslim Girl in Hijab Begs on Facebook (Photos)
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by LoveJesus87(m): 4:48pm
Mtchew. Any reasonable topic available pls?
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by jmaxjohn(m): 4:48pm
So
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by dmbb: 4:48pm
let me test you first
1 Like
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Deicide: 4:48pm
So them get sex scale machine now?
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by hardbody: 4:48pm
The question itself is wrong. Let's forget about the answer. I have my views on that.
1 Like
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by maxiquadrian(m): 4:49pm
is there testing like garri ijebu to confirm?
3 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by bahgo2001(m): 4:49pm
k
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by yaqq: 4:49pm
kai, which kin controversy person be ds? u say u re waiting for ur husband to enjoy u nd @ the same time u know say 90% mark u get for nacking! na with holy spirit u straff? ok continue
3 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by 2016v2017: 4:49pm
harlots on the loose
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Partnerbiz3: 4:49pm
Come and take cup naa
See below for data shaa
1 Like
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Tbillz(m): 4:49pm
90% good in bed and 10% good in the kitchen can be vanity you know? Mumutress
2 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by Dedetwo(m): 4:50pm
Please do not establish yourself as a "Tokombo aka used car" in the public arena. There are avoidable questions. Grow some brain cells.
3 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by rozayx5(m): 4:50pm
all these hoetresses sef
i tire
2 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by rawpadgin(m): 4:50pm
n
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by hardeycute: 4:50pm
Apart from Nairaland living in past glory it is fast becoming a tool of promoting immorality.
Seun because of the fear of ban I won't diss your mods neither would I send a msg to them.
From Nude pics to this, where are we going to??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by chymes0359(m): 4:50pm
what about your brain?
1 Like
|Re: Uchenna Stella: "I'm 90% Good In Bed" by jakandeola(m): 4:51pm
I go scata her toto with my molue blocus
Tiwa Savage Wears Very Hot Pants On Stage-see Photos!!!! / New Boyfriend Took Me To A Strippers Club To Have Fun! See What Happened Next!! / Julius Agwu Marks Birthday In Ophanage (pictures)
Viewing this topic: sugarkemi(m), midashenry(m), Bestchisom(m), gypsey(m), AMADU77, delxmaverick, Nigeriadondie, achinice(m), dopsychic(f), meenat45(f), onyyy, oviexcels, omeokaa2, divineshare(m), ajigiteri(m), whirlout, lilmax(m), joesh94, Wongi378(f), obstead200(m), afezy110, Ladobzy(m), Postulates, shadeyinka(m), maleekberry, Jenero200(m), Undisputed001(m), bandol(m), Olisa116, Adezworld(m), humilitypays(m), carpmam, Viccur(m), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), Tjayjosh(m), Syphax(m), olajizz01(m), Kenad, Bluhazel, unikazzy(m), Kenako, kennypoka2(m), TRUCKPLACE, Welder(m), spella, beylinko(m), horluwashegun(m), amerlino(m), IJOBA2, djosh4(m), Mcsteamy1429, Phikom(m), hitman22(m), DandyWalker(m), fatalitho, trinity11(m), Warlord3000(m), ttemmi(m), chinasaorji17, femijunior4, aodiba(m), Liadi2(m), solash, lawrykings(m), danidee10(m), Adekunzy(m), alBHAGDADI, Lionofdjungle, Jace234(m), Dilinx(m), Fopeyemi14, lexzyg, drgingersnap, Sultty(m), holysina(m), grace97(f), Stephanie1235(f), WhiZTiM(m), Zither(m), ellechrystal(f), Suxes(m), Davny(m), hammerF, oregan(m), Ojobojo1(m), akinszz, dadasupremacy(m), Skah, galadima77(m), Abiodunne, asunmon(m), dplordx(m), HeGeMon(m), koladebrainiac(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11