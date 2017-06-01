₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by broseme: 5:14pm
His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo,his wives,Yoruba Chiefs and others attended 2017 Eid-il-Fitri prayers at the Muslim Praying ground at Agunpopo Oyo.
He was pictured displaying his royal dance steps to the traditional talking drum and Sekere as he returned back to the palace after the Eid-il-Fitri prayers while his wives watched.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/alaafin-of-oyo-shows-his-royal-dance.html
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by broseme: 5:14pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by delishpot: 5:15pm
Eni eleni.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by auntysimbiat(f): 5:19pm
KABIYESI IS A GOOD DANCER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2AFOqSlNR8
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by crisycent: 5:54pm
The bleaching king
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by hilroy: 7:21pm
Iku baba yeye o
You all know the region the poster above me comes from. The people that have no history, heritage or origin. Today they claim Jews, tomorrow they claim Uganda
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by freemanbubble: 7:21pm
A big shout out to all the obas in Nigeria especially to the most feared and respected of them all His Royal Majesty Omo n'Oba n'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Erediauwa II Ewuare 11 ne ogidigan
This oba his the only oba that will never pay you a visit and all other Obas will be the one to pay him a visit .
This oba no dey tolerate nonsense. He immediately put an end to agbero and those chairmen and their community development association business that they use to extord money from people
Imagine obas for Nigeria dey enjoy o
Ten million na im government dey give every oba In Nigeria each month
To become oba just dey hungry me
Oba gha to okpere! Ise!
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by NwaAmaikpe: 7:22pm
Put on your dancing shoes and dance like the Alaafin
NwaAmaikpe is back!!!!!!!!
God bless Nairaland...
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by seunlayi(m): 7:22pm
This man is very friendly, there can't be any dull moment with him. See the way people around him are smiling like when their opponent kick a penalty against them to the touch-line
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Mrspycee: 7:22pm
cc
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Caustics: 7:23pm
All those women are his wives? Such a perverted fellow. How is he managing to satisfy them all?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Adeoluwa7070(m): 7:23pm
iku baba yeye ooo
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by kaystick86(m): 7:24pm
Oba Iyawoyimika
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by GLOBALINF(m): 7:24pm
Long live Ikeji Orisha, iku baba yeye,
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by BLACKPANTHER(m): 7:24pm
6 Wives shiiit
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Bonjoro: 7:25pm
Plenty pSsy for this old man, something wey go be food for boys in few years to come
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by kittykollinxx(m): 7:25pm
royal Michael Jackson
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by liftedhigh: 7:25pm
Cool
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by AdeizaPaul: 7:25pm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by FuckBuhari(m): 7:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:O.M.G. Y na? nairaland go turn child's play now.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by weedtheweeds: 7:27pm
All these African practices should have no place in our society today. What is the role of this man in our society? An old man who is regularly disturbed by a league of young wives. Some old African men are so shameless. Those young women have been pushed to marry some coffin-dodger who will die and leave them as widows. How much does he have to leave for these women and their children to inherit?
Nigerian traditional ruling is an avenue to legally amass young women to the delight of old stagers like this. Why didn't the British end this completely before granting us independence? All these rulers are paid by the government for doing nothing. Youths are jobless and they do nothing about it. A regular activist has more impact in the society than this patriarch. Look at the background of his kingdom. Apart from people in the front row, everyone else looks pitiable.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Quinn22(f): 7:27pm
Mehn! This afonja old papa ugly no be small
I'm sure all the wives have their secret bfs. Na their way of life
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Obalomerue: 7:27pm
IS GOOD TO BE GOOD. ENJOYMENT FOR LIFE .
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by spiffyzaki: 7:27pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by junkiesneverdie: 7:27pm
You go fear dance
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by oshe11(m): 7:29pm
See as he raise leg like who wan run go London go carry The "LONDON USED PRESIDENT" come back to Nigeria
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by whizzyleejr(m): 7:30pm
This man and his young queens, the baba sabi good thing
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Adeyinka12(m): 7:30pm
crisycent:bleach for where ?
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by preetypam(f): 7:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:nairaland clown is back
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by dapsoneh: 7:31pm
How does this. Old man manage these six young wives? Hope it's not what am thinking sha
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by Stevebamdex(m): 7:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:welcome back..behave well this time or you get yourself an eternal ban.
|Re: Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi by omusiliyu(m): 7:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Oya start...
Mr. The Cloud Cuckoo Lander
