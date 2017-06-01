Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Alaafin Of Oyo Shows His Royal Dance Step After Prayers While His Wives Watch(pi (9316 Views)

He was pictured displaying his royal dance steps to the traditional talking drum and Sekere as he returned back to the palace after the Eid-il-Fitri prayers while his wives watched.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/alaafin-of-oyo-shows-his-royal-dance.html

Eni eleni.

KABIYESI IS A GOOD DANCER





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2AFOqSlNR8 4 Likes

The bleaching king 8 Likes





You all know the region the poster above me comes from. The people that have no history, heritage or origin. Today they claim Jews, tomorrow they claim Uganda Iku baba yeye oYou all know the region the poster above me comes from. The people that have no history, heritage or origin. Today they claim Jews, tomorrow they claim Uganda 22 Likes

A big shout out to all the obas in Nigeria especially to the most feared and respected of them all His Royal Majesty Omo n'Oba n'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Erediauwa II Ewuare 11 ne ogidigan

This oba his the only oba that will never pay you a visit and all other Obas will be the one to pay him a visit .

This oba no dey tolerate nonsense. He immediately put an end to agbero and those chairmen and their community development association business that they use to extord money from people

Imagine obas for Nigeria dey enjoy o

Ten million na im government dey give every oba In Nigeria each month

To become oba just dey hungry me

Oba gha to okpere! Ise! 4 Likes 2 Shares







Put on your dancing shoes and dance like the Alaafin



NwaAmaikpe is back!!!!!!!!



God bless Nairaland... Put on your dancing shoes and dance like the AlaafinNwaAmaikpe is back!!!!!!!!God bless Nairaland... 8 Likes 2 Shares

This man is very friendly, there can't be any dull moment with him. See the way people around him are smiling like when their opponent kick a penalty against them to the touch-line 5 Likes

Such a perverted fellow. How is he managing to satisfy them all? All those women are his wives?Such a perverted fellow. How is he managing to satisfy them all? 6 Likes 1 Share

iku baba yeye ooo

Oba Iyawoyimika 1 Like

Long live Ikeji Orisha, iku baba yeye, 1 Like

6 Wives shiiit 2 Likes

Plenty pSsy for this old man, something wey go be food for boys in few years to come

royal Michael Jackson

Cool

NwaAmaikpe:





God bless Nairaland...





Put on your dancing shoes and dance like the Alaafin



NwaAmaikpe is back!!!!!!!! O.M.G. Y na? nairaland go turn child's play now. 2 Likes

All these African practices should have no place in our society today. What is the role of this man in our society? An old man who is regularly disturbed by a league of young wives. Some old African men are so shameless. Those young women have been pushed to marry some coffin-dodger who will die and leave them as widows. How much does he have to leave for these women and their children to inherit?

Nigerian traditional ruling is an avenue to legally amass young women to the delight of old stagers like this. Why didn't the British end this completely before granting us independence? All these rulers are paid by the government for doing nothing. Youths are jobless and they do nothing about it. A regular activist has more impact in the society than this patriarch. Look at the background of his kingdom. Apart from people in the front row, everyone else looks pitiable. 1 Like





I'm sure all the wives have their secret bfs. Na their way of life Mehn! This afonja old papa ugly no be smallI'm sure all the wives have their secret bfs. Na their way of life 1 Like 1 Share

IS GOOD TO BE GOOD. ENJOYMENT FOR LIFE .

Hmmmm

You go fear dance

See as he raise leg like who wan run go London go carry The "LONDON USED PRESIDENT" come back to Nigeria 1 Like

This man and his young queens, the baba sabi good thing

crisycent:

The bleaching king bleach for where ? bleach for where ? 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





Put on your dancing shoes and dance like the Alaafin

NwaAmaikpe is back!!!!!!!!

God bless Nairaland... nairaland clown is back nairaland clown is back 2 Likes

How does this. Old man manage these six young wives? Hope it's not what am thinking sha 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





Put on your dancing shoes and dance like the Alaafin

NwaAmaikpe is back!!!!!!!!

God bless Nairaland... welcome back..behave well this time or you get yourself an eternal ban. welcome back..behave well this time or you get yourself an eternal ban.