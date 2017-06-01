₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by TriumphJohnson(m): 8:12pm
The Romance is Getting Hot!!
Popular Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji shared a picture on her Instagram Page, and this drew a comment from Mavins Boss who said, "I see you are in the other room" with a smiley that sees him running off.
Running to the other room too, Don Jazzy?
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by KingsoBabaTips(m): 8:16pm
Na so Edey Start ...Baba J dont you think that Aunty Linda go Spread legs for you so easily so you better serious....
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by GoggleB(m): 8:21pm
Don baba J seriously stalking Linda Dis days.
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by sunnysunny69: 8:21pm
He's a time waster. People that want to see this happen will wait tire I swear.
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by Rtopzy(f): 8:23pm
This guy should do the needful and stop stalking on her jare.
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by shortgun(m): 8:23pm
So?
Make we too run?
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by makydebbie(f): 8:25pm
Better stop acting like a primary school kid and be serious with her. All these ones are the things guys did to get our attention in Secondary school na.
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by Jiang(m): 8:27pm
Aunty linda needs to get married woh, time ain't on her side
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by veekid(m): 8:29pm
Don jazzy sef
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by nikkypearl(f): 8:32pm
Rtopzy:i tire oo.na body e get,e no get liver
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by Nnfe(f): 8:32pm
It's DonJazzy again!!
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by OrestesDante: 8:40pm
The oza room!
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by Rtopzy(f): 8:42pm
nikkypearl:I am telling you..
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by dollarcoolcat(m): 8:44pm
Mtchew attention abeg don jazzy if u want her come and take her...
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by Yeligray(m): 8:46pm
What exactly am i supposed to do about this
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by decatalyst(m): 8:53pm
Wetin dey do this uncle sef?
Uncle just get swagger with no action!
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by GossipHeart(m): 10:00pm
I hate girls with stinky rotten vagina
I hate rotten fish
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by SugarLinksNG: 10:00pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by importexpert(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by BigBrother9ja: 10:00pm
Jazzy just dey tease this girl I swear. Nothing will ever be serious
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by NwaAmaikpe: 10:00pm
My only advice for Don Jazzy
Is to take 3 packets of Drummer AirWick Gel
Preferably Fresh Waters or Rose fragrance to the other room.
Because the smell that comes from that Aunty's soakaway pit can raise Lazarus from the dead.
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by axglide(m): 10:00pm
Za other room hahahaha
But come oo is she richer than Don Jazzy? I mean what's her worth in comparison to Don Jazzy?
She'll only want to get down with someone whose worth more than her i guess.
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by seunlly(m): 10:01pm
All the best oop
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by owelspinn(m): 10:01pm
Their kids go wowor
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by auntysimbiat(f): 10:01pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by itsJude: 10:01pm
Make him carry air freshener follow body b4 him die of odor
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by bukjossy(m): 10:01pm
Lolz
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by Nnwannsukka(m): 10:01pm
Hmmmmmmm it seems this will be the acknoledgment of the century it should not be what am thinking
Jazzy and Linda
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by Beverages: 10:02pm
Let importexpert speak eeh
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by bastien: 10:02pm
When she get hoe?
U forget say all hoe get cover? No go mumu oh
|Re: Don Jazzy Tells Linda Ikeji "I See You Are In The Other Room" by sukkot: 10:02pm
don jazzy cant handle that load. linda is a freak.
