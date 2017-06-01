Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Poses With His Sahara Jeep Wrangler (15105 Views)

Davido's Daughter Imade Rides Her Little Wrangler Jeep Inside Their Mansion(pic) / Paul Okoye's Son And His Wrangler Jeep / Peter Okoye Poses Shirtless ( Lovely Night Photo ) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He shared the picture and captioned it "Red & Black" which are the two major colours on the car.



The Sahara Jeep Wrangler is said to be between $25,000 to $30,000.



NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye took a picture with his Sahara Jeep Wrangler.He shared the picture and captioned it "Red & Black" which are the two major colours on the car.The Sahara Jeep Wrangler is said to be between $25,000 to $30,000.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/peter-okoye-poses-with-his-sahara-jeep.html 2 Likes

I wonder why they didn't make it on the recent edition of Forbes list... 4 Likes 1 Share







Let's celebrate. 10 Likes

Baba God ooooo 1 Like 2 Shares

Big MAN Things



CHECK THIS OUT: I’m searching for a very God fearing Man For Serious Relationship CuteBig MAN Things



;

;

;

;

;



WITH HUMILITY



Hello Nairalanders, A MOMENT OF YOUR TIME PLEASE.



HELP ME MAKE A SISTER WIN, THANKS



KINDLY FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW AND LIKE THE PHOTO. THANKS GOD BLESS







https://mobile.facebook.com/1959416617663362/photos/a.1961551907449833.1073741828.1959416617663362/1961890830749274/?type=3&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1961890830749274%3Atl_objid.1961890830749274%3Apage_id.1959416617663362%3Athid.1959416617663362%3A306061129499414%3A69%3A0%3A1498892399%3A-4475593638056954560





;

;

;

;

;

;

;

; WITH HUMILITYHello Nairalanders, A MOMENT OF YOUR TIME PLEASE.HELP ME MAKE A SISTER WIN, THANKSKINDLY FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW AND LIKE THE PHOTO. THANKS GOD BLESS 2 Likes

Vanity upon vanity, all is vanity says the wise man. 3 Likes





If only his life was as balanced as that SUV. If only his life was as balanced as that SUV. 11 Likes 1 Share

big boy doing big thing.

Senior man..

I perceive vanity! 2 Likes

Na black and red u be, na black and red u sabi, I see u









U and minister of sport and youth or whatever, dey run the same mara







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdGWP2YoG0c CHECK OUT: 2017 Jeep Wrangler unlimited Sahara [Quick review] 1 Like

I wish to be like him wen I grow up 1 Like

Money is so so so so goood 2 Likes

When I bought mine,I didn't make noise 3 Likes

hmnn 1 Like

A

cheap car 1 Like 1 Share

Good for Him

NwaAmaikpe:

Bros, what do you have to say Bros, what do you have to say 2 Likes

nice one

oya na your money dey spend am

God bless me, pls don't let recession bring me down. Let me rise and shine this time and forever 1 Like

tayo4ng:

I wish to be like him wen I grow up don't wish to be like him..Work hard so yu will be better than him don't wish to be like him..Work hard so yu will be better than him 3 Likes

tayo4ng:

I wish to be like him wen I grow up I will be far ahead of him by God grace I will be far ahead of him by God grace 1 Like

sukkot:

cheap car u don buy Keke finish? u don buy Keke finish? 8 Likes 1 Share

bukjossy:

Baba God ooooo

Dear God.... Uplift my life also... Amen 1 Like

.