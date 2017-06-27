₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,025 members, 3,622,704 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 10:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed (7630 Views)
PHOTOS: Tinubu Acquires Another Private Jet Worth $50million / Kola Aluko Sells His Los-Angeles Mansion / Billion Dollar Properties Belonging To Diezani's Alleged Accomplice, Kola Aluko (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by TheHerald: 11:27pm On Jun 27
Energy tycoon and Nigerian playboy Kolawole “Kola” Aluko may lose his 79th-floor penthouse to bank foreclosure.
New York Post reports that the 48-year-old business tycoon, who is friends with Jay Z, Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell hasn’t been paying his bills on the $50.9 million luxury condo, and a European bank is forcing a sale next month.
79th floor penthouse belonging to Kola Aluko about to be foreclosed due to bills not being paid by the Energy tycoon
The Luxembourg-based Banque Havilland, which issued a $35.3 million mortgage on the 6,240-square-foot spread at 157 E. 57th St., has listed as collateral Aluko’s 213-foot yacht, the Galactica Star, and is looking to collect what it’s owed plus interest, court documents show.
On top of the unpaid mortgage that came due last fall, Aluko also has been racking up maintenance fees and taxes on the property. He has not been seen for some time, prompting speculation that he is hiding out on the Galactica Star.
The boat which Aluko rented to Jay Z and Beyoncé in 2015 for $900,000 a week was last registered in Freeport, the Bahamas, on May 3, but is currently “out of range,” yacht trackers said.
Lately, Aluko has been dodging Nigerian authorities, who in February tried to freeze his assets including the apartment as part of a money-laundering probe.
Aluko, who claims Switzerland as his residence, was among those who allegedly obtained lucrative contracts from Nigeria’s former oil minister, who has also been accused in a $1.76 billion scheme to defraud the government of oil sale profits that both have denied.
The alleged plot may have parked the money in assets around the world, including jets, automobiles and pricey real estate in London, Sweden, Dubai, New York and California.
Aluko has been busy flipping many of the expensive properties he’s bought; selling off previously bought properties in California and Florida
Read more at http://www.herald.ng/kola-alukos-50million-new-york-pent-house-foreclosed/
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by NwaAmaikpe: 11:28pm On Jun 27
Good for him.
I knew that girl will run him down. Local boy that used his life fortune to impress Naomi.
If only he chose a naija girl...he won't have gotten broke.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Dannyset(m): 11:48pm On Jun 27
Probably he intentionally left it since he knows he would be repatriated very soon and the property would be seized by Nigerian Govt.
1 Like
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by alizma: 11:56pm On Jun 27
noted
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by peckhamboi: 12:04am
E no go better for Goodluck Jonathan wherever he dey.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by ibkgab001: 12:15am
Someone at the top said it all
But where is that frog eye madueke
2 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by EASY39(m): 12:53am
peckhamboi:
See You.
2 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Desyner: 12:56am
One of the GEJ billionaires.
5 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by APCHaram: 4:07am
The apartment was acquired through a shell company based in Barbados.
The company was under investigation for money laundry.
Mortgage payments were discontinued to throw off any leads.
Kola, I heard is now residing on his multi million dollar yacht on international Waters only making port calls for essential supplies.
4 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by APCHaram: 4:09am
peckhamboi:
Awon "our oyel money" people don land
4 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Mjshexy(f): 4:56am
The way they waste our resources on foreign soil is earth quaking leaving one in a state of imbroglio
5 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by chacoonder(m): 6:35am
Kola Aluko is the biggest "thief" amongst them ...He looted us "biggerly"..spent his loot on Private jet,Yatch,choice properties all over the world, also the only African in Uk to own more than one Bugatti Veyron.
2 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by BabaRamota1980: 7:05am
I bet you whoever bought it has a back trade for Aluko's gain. American real estate deals are the easiest channel to launder money on the globe, worse that narcotics or liquor. If you trace the foreclosure money a chunk of it will go underground through racketeers that recycle and send it back up CLEAN & LEGIT into Aluko's estate. Na today?
1 Like
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Drversatile: 7:16am
Craziness
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Billyonaire: 8:15am
APCHaram:
Story Story Story, nothing special about the deductive reasoning. Aluko is in no Yatch. Yatch was a collateral and has been sold off, and the mortgage is not worth his freedom.
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by April4th(m): 8:39am
Nice one
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by LexngtonSteele: 9:16am
nnnn
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Heromaniaa: 9:16am
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by axglide(m): 9:16am
Ok.
He was also spotted with Dangote, Otedola & Sons eating sallah meat; they're the association of big debtors.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Evaberry(f): 9:17am
wow
and he has children right
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by skywill(f): 9:17am
Ok
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Nma27(f): 9:17am
The advantages of spending in Nigeria... No much bills and shii..
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by Misterdhee1(m): 9:19am
One of the several overnight billionaires made by our humble ex president.
1 Like
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by kceewhyte(m): 9:19am
2 Likes
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by colghun: 9:20am
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by spectator2001: 9:20am
Diezani wrecked Nigeria silly!
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by adonbilivit: 9:21am
We spend it all, everything repossessed... Nothing left for our children. Summary of an average black man
1 Like
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by StarPlayer: 9:21am
Afonja criminal
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by mamawin(f): 9:22am
peckhamboi:Amen to that!
1 Like
|Re: Kola Aluko’s $50million New York Pent House Foreclosed by DICKtator: 9:22am
Subsidy: Police Save Journalist From Being Set Ablaze By Hoodlums / 2 Bomb Factories Found In Kogi Again •2 Suicide Bombers Arrested / Landslide Gulps 13 Buildings, Sacks 28 Families In Anambra
Viewing this topic: ayubaikemba, OgaJamal, elifegate, damilare96(m), Nneka297, omoluka(m), Engrobiorah(m), abba1992, Fizzbizzie(m), altitudee, Chimezie250(m), adem30, ubergold(m), BeFancy, yewawa, Liamm(m), bdchange, nubianchio(m), femoboy(m), dfrost, Joshaw806(m), ProjectNaija(m), AlhajiAbdul, Frankyboy1(m), nikkygal(f), ekojoe(m), plat0, teamsynergy, sirxris(m), sunkyrazzy(m), olawalee29(m), Natcho, cashkid18(m), COSIBI, cricifixo(m), pingu2k5(m), emperorgoke(m), yeltans(m), 93RD(m), moralex(m), rotormast(f), Oxone(m), bhella10, Geometrix(m), spectator2001, c733d(m), locutas, delana, Slynonny(m), uwajeh(m), abuqaasim(m), SirMazi, Ugoh11, phaulzoe(m), amysucre, peace2all(m) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12