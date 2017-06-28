₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Flexygist: 6:25am
Few Month Ago popular Naija celebs have been called out for posing with other people’s possessions.
Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli, who yesterday posted a photo she took 2 years ago with her three sons on Instagram, has disclaimed the furry white dog in the picture.
And Recently two celebs Oge Okoye and KC were lambasted for posting phootshopped image claiming to have made some cash and another person’s dog respectively as theirs.
They were exposed after true owners disgraced them on the social media.
See below:
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by livinus009(m): 6:30am
No oo. You for wait make Nigerians Pounce on you first
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by chinybelle(f): 6:39am
The fear of Naija bad mouth
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by tyson99(m): 6:40am
she know say heaven fit fall on am sharp sharp by the Internet gangsters
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Jeffboi(m): 6:45am
2yrs naija for tell am who get that dog self even if its 10yrs ago
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Lanceslot(m): 6:59am
Hope that bag too is not borrow pose?
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by sinaj(f): 7:15am
She dey fear make Instagram fbi no carry out research on her matter
But Oge Okoye fall hands sha see stigma
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by ModusOperandi(f): 7:26am
chinybelle:is the beginning of honesty and good behavior o.
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Talk2Bella(f): 9:39am
hahahhahahaj
walai
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by talk2saintify(m): 9:39am
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Sexytemi(f): 9:40am
Lop, she doesn't want to read stories that touches o...not after the drama with her movie"okafor's law"
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by BroZuma: 9:41am
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by NwaAmaikpe: 9:41am
Good she disowned that dog.
Because very soon her husband will disown those kids.
I can bet he is not one that fathered all of them.
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Tynasparks(f): 9:42am
Fear of the unknown..
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by skywill(f): 9:42am
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by dominique(f): 9:42am
Beautiful woman
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by bunchyproject(m): 9:45am
Flexygist:Fear of the unknown
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by luvlymabel: 9:46am
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by WebSurfer(m): 9:48am
NwaAmaikpe:This yeye boy again
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Kobicove(m): 9:50am
She doesn't want Nigerians to do a research then tear her to pieces when they find out the dog does not belong to her
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by sapientia(m): 9:52am
Nigerians got no chill..
Even if its your dog.. it means nothing.. cos if Nigerians decide say no be your own.. no be your own
And what you feel no concern them sef
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by wokemzine: 9:57am
NwaAmaikpe is back, i can no longer read news in peace. God help us.
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Lanretoye(m): 10:01am
Lanceslot:she said it nah,some ppl self...them no go read,na thirst to comment dey worry them.
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by 7footre(m): 10:06am
chinybelle:
I want to grab the girl behind the wig
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by oshe11(m): 10:06am
she dey shade Oge indirectly ba
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by Maximus82: 10:30am
These kids all look like they belong to Reno Omokri.. Sorry to say it but with the unhindered access these stars had during the last two administrations, I wouldn't put it past them.
Re: Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O by HausaOverlord: 10:31am
chinybelle:u my dear need to be with the Overlord, all ur wig problems will be over
(0) (Reply)
