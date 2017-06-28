Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omoni Oboli Disowns Dog In Family Photo 2 Years After For Fear Of Being Called O (7280 Views)

Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli, who yesterday posted a photo she took 2 years ago with her three sons on Instagram, has disclaimed the furry white dog in the picture.



And Recently two celebs Oge Okoye and KC were lambasted for posting phootshopped image claiming to have made some cash and another person’s dog respectively as theirs.



They were exposed after true owners disgraced them on the social media.



See below:



Source:





No oo. You for wait make Nigerians Pounce on you first





The fear of Naija bad mouth...

she know say heaven fit fall on am sharp sharp by the Internet gangsters 1 Like

naija for tell am who get that dog self even if its 10yrs ago 2yrsnaija for tell am who get that dog self even if its 10yrs ago 2 Likes

Hope that bag too is not borrow pose?





But Oge Okoye fall hands sha see stigma She dey fear make Instagram fbi no carry out research on her matterBut Oge Okoye fall hands sha see stigma 1 Like

chinybelle:

The fear of Naija bad mouth is the beginning of honesty and good behavior o.

Lop, she doesn't want to read stories that touches o...not after the drama with her movie"okafor's law"

Good she disowned that dog.



Because very soon her husband will disown those kids.





I can bet he is not one that fathered all of them. Good she disowned that dog.Because very soon her husband will disown those kids.I can bet he is not one that fathered all of them. 1 Like

Fear of the unknown..

Beautiful woman 1 Like

Flexygist:

NwaAmaikpe:





Good she disowned that dog.



Because very soon her husband will disown those kids.





I can bet he is not one that fathered all of them. This yeye boy again This yeye boy again

She doesn't want Nigerians to do a research then tear her to pieces when they find out the dog does not belong to her





Even if its your dog.. it means nothing.. cos if Nigerians decide say no be your own.. no be your own



And what you feel no concern them sef Nigerians got no chill..Even if its your dog.. it means nothing.. cos if Nigerians decide say no be your own.. no be your ownAnd what you feel no concern them sef 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe is back, i can no longer read news in peace. God help us.

Lanceslot:

she said it nah,some ppl self...them no go read,na thirst to comment dey worry them.

chinybelle:

The fear of Naija bad mouth



I want to grab the girl behind the wig

she dey shade Oge indirectly ba

These kids all look like they belong to Reno Omokri.. Sorry to say it but with the unhindered access these stars had during the last two administrations, I wouldn't put it past them.