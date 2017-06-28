₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Dreamscometrue: 7:34am
..I just don't know where to start from.
I feel like ending it all.
My husband just broke up with me because I am yet to conceive and he said he doesn't want IVF.
We have only be trying for a year plus.
This is someone I did a lot of things for and now he has abandoned me.I don't know how to face my family.I feel so ashamed and devastated.
God has really forsaken me...
How do I start my life afresh because I am so confused.
It is not going to be easy for me because I have invested so much in this marriage.I have done so many things because of love.It is really hard for me.I am at the receiving end.
Will I be able to pull through this?
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by ochobaba(m): 7:44am
God can't forsake his people
This is a better opportunity for you to discuss with God am very sure he still answers prayers
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by austinosita(m): 7:45am
Dry your tears woman. That man does not love you. He has forgotten his vows: for better, for worse! He has not even started facing the real worse and he has already chickened out!
Love is patient. Love endures!
Don't beg him. Talk to God in prayers. No be you be God wey dey make pikin!
Better still, try and make him go to the hospital with you. Both of you should do a fertility test. He should do a sperm test, so you guys can ascertain the real prob.
If there's no issue after the tests, then just pray!
No beg am! Let him go if he wants! He does not love you at all! You will find a better person!
#whereisthelove?
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by pressplay411(m): 7:53am
Can you take a minute and shut the Bleep up.
So what you're having marital problems? You're not the first neither are you going to be the last, so dont even entertain that i want to end it all crap.
Worst case scenario, he leaves you and you become a single lady again at whatever your age is. Is marriage all your life achievement and life goal is all about?
Single successful ladies every where having the time of their life, and I don't need to mention names.
Besides what makes you think you won't find love again? So many guys out here don't even want kids maybe cos they're already single fathers or they just don't, so many don't mind adopting.
My point in essence is life goes on. You just have to accept your fate, reevaluate your life and concentrate on what matters... What makes you happy? How about making an impact on your career, business, as a philanthropist, etc I'm sure you have an idea what I'm talking about already.
Really it might seem like all hope is lost but you know what, it never is. Stay positive, stay interesting, stay interested. Live. There's a lot to life.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by torres89: 7:59am
am a man but
men are wicked......
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by austinosita(m): 8:05am
torres89:
Do not generalize bros.
I am a man, and I am not wicked! I can never and will never throw my wife out or abandon her cos she couldn't conceive.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by torres89: 8:12am
austinosita:
tell me u have never been selfish before or hurt anyone's feelings
stop claiming saint
we are all sinners
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Homeboiy(m): 8:15am
I wanted to say I don't give a Bleep bt
I remembered how my mum cried day n night
I will say Hope in God
He will do it
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by austinosita(m): 8:19am
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Badgers14: 8:20am
Dreamscometrue:
Have both of you gone to see a specialist to ascertain what the problem is, maybe from him or you?
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by mrstheo(f): 8:38am
My sister pls don't give up, you are not the only one going through this kind of problem, men are not worth dyeing for abeg. Brave yourself up dearie.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by SirVintageCock: 9:23am
Give us a little background here
How did he know he's not the one shooting blanks?
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by MissIndependent(f): 10:43am
Trying to conceive just 1year and not 10years and he is already tired? Yeye man he never loved you. Thank your stars, move on and drink a bottle of champagne to it!
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by edoman2016: 11:13am
Dreamscometrue:Why won't he broke up with you, when you married him for his money.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by austine4real(m): 11:48am
Have u all gone for medical check up"
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by eyinjuege: 11:55am
Sorry o.
When you fall off a horse, you just have to climb it back again.
You're still on a journey and haven't reached your destination yet.
He doesnt want to be with you anymore?
Just move on with your life and don't waste time. Repackage and rebrand yourself.
I assume you've seen a fertility specialist. What's the cause of the infertility?
When you meet someone else who's ready to go on the journey with you, don't waste time. Just do the IVF immediately.
Use this period you're alone to start saving towards it now.
Forget the sacrifices of the past. Its all in the past now, and look forward to the future, and the adventures therein.
Find inner peace, and be at peace with yourself.
edoman2016:Are you sure she's not referring to the husband who's just left her? The dude might also be broke and heartless. Maybe its due to no money for IVF that's made him leave th OP.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by YesNo: 4:35pm
You say u want to end your life. cos another human being couldn't honour his vows and he walked out on you.
From all you wrote, you seem pained because you INVESTED A LOT into the marriage and you DID A LOT for him. there's no where you mentioned that you love him or even anything about love.
still want to kill yourself? wanna end it?
Red or Blue pill?
your choice.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by fatymore(f): 5:26pm
Sorry dear.. Move on and start afresh again.. I know of women who couldn't give birth with the first man they married to.. And later start giving birth in another marriage.. And it just a year.. Just move on and relocate
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Dreamscometrue: 5:56pm
Thank you all for your advices.I really appreciate.
You all have given me hope that I will pull through.
God bless you all and may you all never meet a pretender in life.It is like stabbing one's heart
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Crauxx(m): 10:44pm
This is all buhari's fault.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by GossipHeart(m): 10:44pm
Do you want to hear the truth ??
Couples who have been married for 40 years do break up, how long have you been married ?? 1 year ??
Last time i checked, there are 40 million men in Nigeria, you can still find a husband
He didn't sign an agreement that he will be with you for the rest of his life
He has his preference, he's a grown man, he can do whatever he wants
The same way you can't marry a bus driver
Just move on
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by GossipHeart(m): 10:44pm
ochobaba:
God ??
You mean the same God that allows his beloved children to die of cancer ??
God can't forsake his people ?? What happened to his people all over the world dying of hunger and diseases ??
God doesn't exist
Wake up my little brain friend
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Christane(m): 10:45pm
ur husband z just been impatient ..just a year and z fade up already ..i knw of a couple dat got married 18years ago bt cud nt give birth bt i tnx d lord dat dey celebrated their first child a year birthday in march dz year ...atimes Godtime may delay bt it will definately come ..
hold on to God
dnt give up
cus he will neva fail u.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by naijaboiy: 10:45pm
Very Fake Story.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Phi001(m): 10:45pm
If that's his excuse after just one year, obviously, he's seen another cookie and he's found a way to kick you out of the scene.
Take heart!!!
Package yourself and move on...on the bright side, you have no 'baggage' so it'll be easier to get remarried if you want to...
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by MegMich(m): 10:46pm
Quite unfortunate!!
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by Dottore: 10:47pm
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by NwaAmaikpe: 10:47pm
I'm very sure you had lovely prewedding pictures..
My sister..
Your husband is sure of himself that's why he insists on no IVF.
Are you sure of yourself..
Is there something you aren't saying ('you invested a lot and you did so many things for love')...did you abort before marriage or damage your womb?
Why not try out some one else....if it clicks, you give it to your husband instead of shortchanging yourself.
You should be smarter than this,
Instead of opening a profile here, create an account on Baddoo... I'm sure a thousand and one men will be ready to give you a lucky shot of testosterone.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by divicode: 10:47pm
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by NwaliE01(m): 10:47pm
torres89:I support that all men are not wicked because I am not. But if you claim to be, Good luck.
|Re: My Husband Broke Up With Me Because I'm Yet To Conceive. Losing My Mind.. Help! by talk2hb1: 10:48pm
Deliver us From Temptation (For we are tempted), and Lead us not to Evil (For we know the direction)
