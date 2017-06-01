Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) (10536 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV3zG8MnwUr/



Bread seller turned model Olajumoke who launched OlajumokeSauce some days back knelt down and thanked everybody for their supports so far.She wrote...



'I love to give thanks on my knees. I owe it all to God.

The English may come, but Yoruba is my first love.

Thanks to everyone that has supported me. I love you all sooo much

OlajumokeSauce the vlog drops today at 4pm on YouTube.

Don't miss it

Thanks to qtabyevents & cruisenchillz'.



Such a humble lady!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jnRYGS6REg



Na she know 2 Likes

Now, let us join hands together to fry hollandia custard for this remarkable news!!! 21 Likes 1 Share

On her own oooo

NICE OF HER 1 Like

Where is the video?

the cloth shez wearing be like wonder woman optional Costume, abi am i high on weed dis morning ?? 12 Likes

small time we go see her whole thing outside.Her handler don dey teach her how to rub/lift up that falling bridge. *I nor see anything ooo* small time we go see her whole thing outside.Her handler don dey teach her how to rub/lift up that falling bridge. *I nor see anything ooo*

Do you know I thought she was praising God for a moment

am tired of nairaland wtf should we do with this post

A villager will also act as one even though he or she is dressed in Gucci and Prada

It looks like humility but she just didn't something below par. You don't act like this to your fans for their love. I hope she was told by other celebrities not to act as such again.

Too much respect to mortal and you actually lose your self worth.



And to that guy that said her clothing look like Wonder Woman, I actually looked closely and I noticed what she needed afterwards was a sword and shield.



And to that fraud bet naija agent, trolling every page, nah trailer go fall on you last last. Thunder strike any doctor way try resuscitate you and tsunami consume who ever go attend your burial. Idiot. 5 Likes

Life don change forever

kiddoiLL:

the cloth shez wearing be like wonder woman optional Costume, abi am i high on weed dis morning ??

Yawns,, I'm feeling sleepy NL is boring me...

You are welcome girl..big ups 2 Likes

She still has the looks of the average female yoruba local champion

After lying to dem that U r a bread seller n na mistake U tk enter the photo u gt mind dey kneel down to thank dem for MUMUishLY believing ur lies

no reasonable topics, mods dishing out garbage from time immemorial

That is what I called wisdom.......,go girl and do your thing. All glory be to God Almighty.

She's doing well for herself, considering her former condition....Thunder fire all the bad belle people.



That's all! 2 Likes

kiddoiLL:

the cloth shez wearing be like wonder woman optional Costume, abi am i high on weed dis morning ??

Are you don critisizing her?

She's better than your broke ass Are you don critisizing her?She's better than your broke ass 1 Like

A grateful person always receives more.She is going places.