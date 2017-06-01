₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by zoba88: 8:01am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BV3zG8MnwUr/
Bread seller turned model Olajumoke who launched OlajumokeSauce some days back knelt down and thanked everybody for their supports so far.She wrote...
'I love to give thanks on my knees. I owe it all to God.
The English may come, but Yoruba is my first love.
Thanks to everyone that has supported me. I love you all sooo much
OlajumokeSauce the vlog drops today at 4pm on YouTube.
Don't miss it
Thanks to qtabyevents & cruisenchillz'.
Such a humble lady!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jnRYGS6REg
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/olajumoke-kneels-down-to-thank-her-fans.html
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by zoba88: 8:01am
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Homeboiy(m): 8:02am
Na she know
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by CplusJason(m): 8:12am
Now, let us join hands together to fry hollandia custard for this remarkable news!!!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Apexcutie(f): 8:13am
On her own oooo
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:14am
NICE OF HER
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Pamelayoung: 8:16am
Where is the video?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by josephine123: 8:20am
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jnRYGS6REg
cc lalasticlala seun
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by kiddoiLL(m): 8:23am
the cloth shez wearing be like wonder woman optional Costume, abi am i high on weed dis morning ??
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by ipobarecriminals: 8:34am
small time we go see her whole thing outside.Her handler don dey teach her how to rub/lift up that falling bridge. *I nor see anything ooo*
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Funkybabee(f): 8:56am
front Page things lalasticala come and see ur friend
psswd:snake,olajumoke
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by praizephoto(m): 8:58am
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Quinn22(f): 12:35pm
Do you know I thought she was praising God for a moment
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by dessz(m): 12:36pm
am tired of nairaland wtf should we do with this post
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Ericaikince(m): 12:36pm
A villager will also act as one even though he or she is dressed in Gucci and Prada
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Dongreat(m): 12:36pm
It looks like humility but she just didn't something below par. You don't act like this to your fans for their love. I hope she was told by other celebrities not to act as such again.
Too much respect to mortal and you actually lose your self worth.
And to that guy that said her clothing look like Wonder Woman, I actually looked closely and I noticed what she needed afterwards was a sword and shield.
And to that fraud bet naija agent, trolling every page, nah trailer go fall on you last last. Thunder strike any doctor way try resuscitate you and tsunami consume who ever go attend your burial. Idiot.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by kess64: 12:37pm
Life don change forever
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Amosjaj(m): 12:37pm
H
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Mykel4God(m): 12:38pm
kiddoiLL:
Ah :
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by GossipGirl1(f): 12:38pm
Yawns,, I'm feeling sleepy NL is boring me...
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Deadshot(m): 12:38pm
You are welcome girl..big ups
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by Neddstark: 12:39pm
She still has the looks of the average female yoruba local champion
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by oshe11(m): 12:39pm
After lying to dem that U r a bread seller n na mistake U tk enter the photo u gt mind dey kneel down to thank dem for MUMUishLY believing ur lies
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by highrise07: 12:41pm
no reasonable topics, mods dishing out garbage from time immemorial
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by idris4eva(m): 12:42pm
Scam
I know kuku believed your story before before
Everything stage
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by TenPassfour(m): 12:43pm
That is what I called wisdom.......,go girl and do your thing. All glory be to God Almighty.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by kullozone(m): 12:45pm
She's doing well for herself, considering her former condition....Thunder fire all the bad belle people.
That's all!
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by last35(f): 12:45pm
dessz:kill yourself
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by kingjabz(m): 12:46pm
kiddoiLL:
Are you don critisizing her?
She's better than your broke ass
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by bsideboii(m): 12:46pm
A grateful person always receives more.She is going places.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Kneels Down To Thank Her Fans (pics,video) by dessz(m): 12:47pm
last35:
Kiss My A*s!-amber Rose Slams Basket Mouth,others (sexy Photos) / You Dont Have Boob Yet You Wore This Exposing Dress To Your Birthday Party(photo / This Pretty Girl Took A Selfie In Her Very DIRTY Room..see The Hilarious Respons
