Students Of Benue State University Protest Prolong Closure Of The School (photos by fingard02k(m): 9:58am
Right now in Makurdi, Students of Benue State University (BSU) are protesting, over the prolonged closure of the school due to the strike by the ASUU chapter of the institution.
Recall that the lecturers in the state had embarked on indefinite strike over the non-payment of earned allowances, absence of a health insurance scheme, pension plan, appointment of principal officers in the university by the government and delay in the payment of staff salaries, payment of death benefits to its members, among other things.
Two months ago, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, appealed to the Benue State University (BSU) Lectures to call of strike so that they can negotiate.
OK, Next time you wont sell your vote for a bag of APC customized Rice
StephDamielola:
or to a man with a wheelbarrow initiative for youth empowerment
benedictnsi:
Or an slowpoke whose First and Only Project was a Power transformer installation
StephDamielola:
or to a weakling who is too inferior to provide security for his people against any attack from the hoodlums A. K. A Fulani herdsmen. . what a sycophant
benedictnsi:
That one Mata Tire me
Benue and Kogi have been brothers since the time of NOAH...
Our leaders do not care, because their children school abroad.
They never collect their wheel Barrow
The problem is that the govt does not have the extra N3 trillion promised ASUU in 2009 that would have funded education adequately....and prevented strikes like this from happening.
Benue State University too does not want to face reality and increase fees to at least N300000 to raise extra funds.
The problem with you Nigerians (sorry in advance) is that you are expecting to get $25000 education with just $200. In no part of the world is that done. Education, especially at the university level is expensive. That is why in 2013....the then government told ASUU to take N1 trillion instead of the N3 trillion. ASUU took the deal because Nigerians were tired.
And even then...the deal DID NOT INCLUDE STATE UNIVERSITIES. (Yes, you heard me right.).That is why the following year, LASU increased fees. People were shouting Fashola....when the cold reality was that cash was not available. (And that was when oil was sky high).
Now...we have a situation where the budget for education this year is less than 500bn naira. The N1 trillion has not been paid, govt is not helping matters by diversifying our economy, and raising taxes massively (in Denmark education is free....at the cost of half your salary in taxes yearly). And Nigerians don't like high taxes...or high fees.
So, the issue now is....either Benue state starts collecting half the income of all its residents in taxes....or RAISES FEES....to as much as N300000 yearly. Yes....it is hellish. But unless someone can dash Nigerian universites at least N5 trillion in the next few months....that is the only logical solution.
Yhu guys shu continu
if not una go soon born pikin for house
thugs every where sha. ,,,nawa oo....dino see yur brodas
It's better they settle it one-on-one or else they will end up like we LADOKITES
What is the essence of their education if they can not protect Benue state from Fulani herdsmen?
Why are they eager to finish school when there is no job waiting for them?
They should enjoy their stay at home and eat free 'mama thank you'
OKAY O CONTINU...
StephDamielola:
its not a party thing, the last man from PDP wasn't any better.
most of Our leaders are the same irrespective of political party except very few.
CoolFreeday:
I never said its a party thing Sir....
I only used APC because its the ruling party for now.
Seriously, Nigeria is getting worse by the day. I understand the plight of the students. Not every parent is financially buoyant enough to send a child abroad but for heaven's sake can't be FG subsidize the education system and inject more funds into public education in all levels? Won't that solve this problem of ASSU one and for all?
the British giving us independence was a very big mistake.
uyiekpenn:
Government IS subsidizing education, or you would have been paying fees as high as 800000 per annum.
As for money, the issue is that the money needed is huge....in trillions of naira in extra spending which in 2009 was put at 1.5 trillion over the next 2 years. Probably 2 trillion naira now. Our budget is 8 trillion for this year.
oh God I weep 4 my alma mater
I remember when I was still a student under the then PDP administration n we'll embark on countless strikes because the governor couldn't pay the staff.
its still d Same even with the change.
is there hope 4 Nigeria at all?
9jakohai:
The govt. Is doing what they should do.
Unless they want university education to be for only the elites. (Who send their children abroad though)
University education should and must be made available to all Nigerians.
StephDamielola:
Even we that didn't receive customized rice to vote suffered the same menace in Bayelsa state. Try to be sensible sometimes pls.
SplendidE:
I smell Glo network
Posting the same thing twice
