|Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 10:37am
As shared by a Facebook user,
A cassava thief was caught yesterday in a remote village in Akwa Ibom State and was stripped by the youths of the village. He was also paraded around the village as a warning to any other villager who have intension of indulging in criminality in the village. Though he was not lynch,he was asked to eat the raw cassava tubers.
He was later asked to be release by the Village Head of of the village. The village head thereafter sound a serious note of warning to all villagers that he and his cabinet will not in anyway condole any manner of criminality in his domain.
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by fiizznation(m): 10:41am
Africans though, you will never see this type of barbarism in civilized countries.
5 Likes
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by delishpot: 10:42am
Yet those bigger thieves are hailed and carried shoulder high by the youths who have lost track of time.
13 Likes
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by dessz(m): 10:51am
ppl attack when they catch small thief.
but when the polithiefians take millions and settle them with common #100k, they are like
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Baawaa(m): 10:53am
Is like there is no police station in that village
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by nrexzy(m): 10:57am
Hehe Sai Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by OrestesDante: 11:01am
As I see cassava na something else come my mind.
Lawd haff marsi
Don't quote me. ¡Por favor!
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by asuustrike2009: 11:04am
Prinztong:So you decided to expose his dick too?
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Evablizin(f): 11:08am
Kai,too bad,sigh hunger bad,is it not better the flog him hot 30 strokes and he make some payment and apologies then give him a serious warning.nawa oo
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:09am
asuustrike2009:Who his D**k dey Epp?
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by dealslip(f): 11:10am
This is unfair. They are trampling on his human right. Why would they strip him butt Unclad. We are our sole problem. Not God, leaders or any witches
3 Likes
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:10am
OrestesDante:You see ur life? You think say na Tenko Cassava for two?
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:14am
Baawaa:Police you say? What will they do in this situation....will they arrest the youths or?
He was not beaten by anybody only made to walk Unclad though it is a very shameful act.The lesson there is that one should not steal.
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Agumbaa: 11:17am
This act used to be done in Annang(AkS) and Ngwa(AbS) communities in the 90s, didn't know people still do this.
Such a pity.
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by asuustrike2009: 11:18am
Prinztong:.
Shey na public forum we dey? Y dem go show heh cassava
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:25am
asuustrike2009:Bros that is worthless in this situation pls.
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by SweetJoystick(m): 11:28am
The guy see babe wey make am hold him prick for one picture ni? Another picture him prick loose guard
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:29am
dealslip:Which human right are you referring to pls?
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:30am
SweetJoystick:Guy,ur eyes dey sharpoooo.....See wetin u can spot!
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:32am
Agumbaa:Where are u from pls?
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Jabioro: 11:34am
Evans now
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by asuustrike2009: 1:39pm
Prinztong:It's not worthless. It's inhuman and wicked to expose an unclad picture of a guy on this forum no matter the crime committed
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by NwaAmaikpe: 4:48pm
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Edopesin(m): 4:49pm
There Is Hunger In The Land No Need Fr Parading
Those Who Will Steal Will Steal
Finish
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by SirHouloo(m): 4:50pm
Public display of cassava for stealing cassava
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:50pm
All these stripping is not fair joor
Uwa bu pawpaw mehn
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by FRANKOSKI(m): 4:51pm
SO THIS GUY DON'T KNOW WHAT GARRI HAS BECOME SINCE RECESSION STARTED IN NAIJA ECONOMY ? CHAI!
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by MadManTalking: 4:51pm
The same set of idiots will bow down in adoration when they see a politician who have stolen their entire destiny and those of other generations unborn.
I still don't understand why God had to punish me by allowing be to be born in this part of the world, even Afghanistan would have been a better option.
I will just close my eyes and go back to eternity if in my next world I woke up and saw that I was born in Africa except for South Africa.
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 4:51pm
And the YAM eaters are some people's Mentor/Role Model
If this is melted out on a cassava thief, what then should be served to our "selfless Leaders"
Mind you, I'm in no way supporting either of the two
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Kellibae(f): 4:51pm
But why theifing CASSAVA is he g*y?
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by EzigboNwanma(f): 4:51pm
Pathetic
|Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by burkingx(f): 4:52pm
