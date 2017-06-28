₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,254 members, 3,623,669 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 05:51 PM

Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] (6977 Views)

Female Suspect Strips Unclad In Cell, Police Seek Relatives (photo) / Lady Stripped Unclad In Warri For Stealing Tecno Boom J8 (photos) / Female Kidnapper Stripped Unclad In Lagos (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 10:37am
As shared by a Facebook user,

A cassava thief was caught yesterday in a remote village in Akwa Ibom State and was stripped by the youths of the village. He was also paraded around the village as a warning to any other villager who have intension of indulging in criminality in the village. Though he was not lynch,he was asked to eat the raw cassava tubers.

He was later asked to be release by the Village Head of of the village. The village head thereafter sound a serious note of warning to all villagers that he and his cabinet will not in anyway condole any manner of criminality in his domain.

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by fiizznation(m): 10:41am
Africans though, you will never see this type of barbarism in civilized countries. cheesy

5 Likes

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by delishpot: 10:42am
Yet those bigger thieves are hailed and carried shoulder high by the youths who have lost track of time.

13 Likes

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by dessz(m): 10:51am
ppl attack when they catch small thief.
but when the polithiefians take millions and settle them with common #100k, they are like

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Baawaa(m): 10:53am
Is like there is no police station in that village

2 Likes

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by nrexzy(m): 10:57am
Hehe Sai Buhari

1 Like

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by OrestesDante: 11:01am
As I see cassava na something else come my mind.
Lawd haff marsi
Don't quote me. ¡Por favor!

2 Likes

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by asuustrike2009: 11:04am
Prinztong:
As shared by a Facebook user,a cassava thief was caught yesterday in a remote village in Akwa Ibom State and was stripped by the youths of the village.He was also paraded around the village as a warning to any other villager who have intension of indulging in criminality in the village.Though he was not lynch,he was asked to eat the raw cassava tubers.
He was later asked to be release by the Village Head of of the village.The village head thereafter sound a serious note of warning to all villagers that he and his cabinet will not in anyway condole any manner of criminality in his domain.
So you decided to expose his dick too?

1 Like

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Evablizin(f): 11:08am
Kai,too bad,sigh hunger bad,is it not better the flog him hot 30 strokes and he make some payment and apologies then give him a serious warning.nawa oo

2 Likes

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:09am
asuustrike2009:
So you decided to expose his dick too?
Who his D**k dey Epp?
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by dealslip(f): 11:10am
This is unfair. They are trampling on his human right. Why would they strip him butt Unclad. We are our sole problem. Not God, leaders or any witches

3 Likes

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:10am
OrestesDante:
As I see cassava na something else come my mind.

Lawd haff marsi

Don't quote me. ¡Por favor!
You see ur life? You think say na Tenko Cassava for two?

1 Like

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:14am
Baawaa:
Is like there is no police station in that village
Police you say? What will they do in this situation....will they arrest the youths or?
He was not beaten by anybody only made to walk Unclad though it is a very shameful act.The lesson there is that one should not steal.
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Agumbaa: 11:17am
This act used to be done in Annang(AkS) and Ngwa(AbS) communities in the 90s, didn't know people still do this.
Such a pity.
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by asuustrike2009: 11:18am
Prinztong:
Who his D**k dey Epp?
.
Shey na public forum we dey? Y dem go show heh cassava
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:25am
asuustrike2009:
. Shey na public forum we dey? Y dem go show heh cassava
Bros that is worthless in this situation pls.
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by SweetJoystick(m): 11:28am
The guy see babe wey make am hold him prick for one picture ni? Another picture him prick loose guard grin

1 Like

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:29am
dealslip:
This is unfair. They are trampling on his human right. Why would they strip him butt Unclad. We are our sole problem. Not God, leaders or any witches
Which human right are you referring to pls?
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:30am
SweetJoystick:
The guy see babe wey make am hold him prick for one picture ni? Another picture him prick loose guard grin
Guy,ur eyes dey sharpoooo.....See wetin u can spot!
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Prinztong(m): 11:32am
Agumbaa:
This act used to be done in Annang(AkS) and Ngwa(AbS) communities in the 90s, didn't know people still do this.
Such a pity.
Where are u from pls?
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Jabioro: 11:34am
Evans now
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by asuustrike2009: 1:39pm
Prinztong:

Bros that is worthless in this situation pls.
It's not worthless. It's inhuman and wicked to expose an unclad picture of a guy on this forum no matter the crime committed
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by NwaAmaikpe: 4:48pm
shocked
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Edopesin(m): 4:49pm
There Is Hunger In The Land No Need Fr Parading

Those Who Will Steal Will Steal
Finish

1 Like

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by SirHouloo(m): 4:50pm
Public display of cassava for stealing cassava grin

1 Like

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:50pm
All these stripping is not fair joor

Uwa bu pawpaw mehn
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by FRANKOSKI(m): 4:51pm
SO THIS GUY DON'T KNOW WHAT GARRI HAS BECOME SINCE RECESSION STARTED IN NAIJA ECONOMY ? CHAI!
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by MadManTalking: 4:51pm
The same set of idiots will bow down in adoration when they see a politician who have stolen their entire destiny and those of other generations unborn.

I still don't understand why God had to punish me by allowing be to be born in this part of the world, even Afghanistan would have been a better option.

I will just close my eyes and go back to eternity if in my next world I woke up and saw that I was born in Africa except for South Africa.

1 Like

Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 4:51pm
And the YAM eaters are some people's Mentor/Role Model
If this is melted out on a cassava thief, what then should be served to our "selfless Leaders"
Mind you, I'm in no way supporting either of the two cool
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by Kellibae(f): 4:51pm
But why theifing CASSAVA is he g*y? shocked
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by EzigboNwanma(f): 4:51pm
Pathetic cry
Re: Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] by burkingx(f): 4:52pm
grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

25 Most Brutal Torture Techniques Ever Devised In History. / SHOCKER: Man Assaults Wife With Hot Pressing Iron ( A MUST-READ ) / JESUUUU!.. This Guys Bad! (pictures) -

Viewing this topic: basswoodd2222, samzheee(m), ogene007, peteruapata, akintob, VargasVee(m), littlewonders, In2systemsTech(m), TAGComics, flexrivers(m), timmytime, jojothegreat(m), ThisTrend(f), dahaz(m), Danhumprey, evolg(m), davillian(m), messenger4891, Singalex(m), Jesusloveyou(m), Maj196(m), Kaiser5000, LoveJesus87(m), rayblings(m), Praisemelody(m), faithynuvo(m), playpaz, Naslow08(m), Cornerstone2020, Prinztong(m), Zandha(m), Guvnato(m), capip120(m) and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.