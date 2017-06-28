Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Villagers Parade Cassava Thief Unclad In Akwa Ibom State.[PHOTOS] (6977 Views)

As shared by a Facebook user,



A cassava thief was caught yesterday in a remote village in Akwa Ibom State and was stripped by the youths of the village. He was also paraded around the village as a warning to any other villager who have intension of indulging in criminality in the village. Though he was not lynch,he was asked to eat the raw cassava tubers.



He was later asked to be release by the Village Head of of the village. The village head thereafter sound a serious note of warning to all villagers that he and his cabinet will not in anyway condole any manner of criminality in his domain.

Africans though, you will never see this type of barbarism in civilized countries. 5 Likes

Yet those bigger thieves are hailed and carried shoulder high by the youths who have lost track of time. 13 Likes

ppl attack when they catch small thief.

but when the polithiefians take millions and settle them with common #100k, they are like 11 Likes 1 Share

Is like there is no police station in that village 2 Likes

Hehe Sai Buhari 1 Like

As I see cassava na something else come my mind.

Lawd haff marsi

Don't quote me. ¡Por favor! 2 Likes

Prinztong:

He was later asked to be release by the Village Head of of the village.The village head thereafter sound a serious note of warning to all villagers that he and his cabinet will not in anyway condole any manner of criminality in his domain. So you decided to expose his dick too? So you decided to expose his dick too? 1 Like

Kai,too bad,sigh hunger bad,is it not better the flog him hot 30 strokes and he make some payment and apologies then give him a serious warning.nawa oo 2 Likes

asuustrike2009:

So you decided to expose his dick too? Who his D**k dey Epp? Who his D**k dey Epp?

This is unfair. They are trampling on his human right. Why would they strip him butt Unclad. We are our sole problem. Not God, leaders or any witches 3 Likes

OrestesDante:

As I see cassava na something else come my mind.



Lawd haff marsi



Don't quote me. ¡Por favor! You see ur life? You think say na Tenko Cassava for two? You see ur life? You think say na Tenko Cassava for two? 1 Like

Baawaa:

Is like there is no police station in that village Police you say? What will they do in this situation....will they arrest the youths or?

He was not beaten by anybody only made to walk Unclad though it is a very shameful act.The lesson there is that one should not steal. Police you say? What will they do in this situation....will they arrest the youths or?He was not beaten by anybody only made to walk Unclad though it is a very shameful act.The lesson there is that one should not steal.

This act used to be done in Annang(AkS) and Ngwa(AbS) communities in the 90s, didn't know people still do this.

Such a pity.

Prinztong:

Who his D**k dey Epp? .

Shey na public forum we dey? Y dem go show heh cassava Shey na public forum we dey? Y dem go show heh cassava

asuustrike2009:

. Shey na public forum we dey? Y dem go show heh cassava Bros that is worthless in this situation pls. Bros that is worthless in this situation pls.

The guy see babe wey make am hold him prick for one picture ni? Another picture him prick loose guard 1 Like

dealslip:

This is unfair. They are trampling on his human right. Why would they strip him butt Unclad. We are our sole problem. Not God, leaders or any witches Which human right are you referring to pls? Which human right are you referring to pls?

SweetJoystick:

The guy see babe wey make am hold him prick for one picture ni? Another picture him prick loose guard Guy,ur eyes dey sharpoooo.....See wetin u can spot! Guy,ur eyes dey sharpoooo.....See wetin u can spot!

Agumbaa:

This act used to be done in Annang(AkS) and Ngwa(AbS) communities in the 90s, didn't know people still do this.

Such a pity. Where are u from pls? Where are u from pls?

Evans now

Prinztong:



Bros that is worthless in this situation pls. It's not worthless. It's inhuman and wicked to expose an unclad picture of a guy on this forum no matter the crime committed It's not worthless. It's inhuman and wicked to expose an unclad picture of a guy on this forum no matter the crime committed





Those Who Will Steal Will Steal

Finish There Is Hunger In The Land No Need Fr ParadingThose Who Will Steal Will StealFinish 1 Like

Public display of cassava for stealing cassava 1 Like

All these stripping is not fair joor



Uwa bu pawpaw mehn

SO THIS GUY DON'T KNOW WHAT GARRI HAS BECOME SINCE RECESSION STARTED IN NAIJA ECONOMY ? CHAI!

The same set of idiots will bow down in adoration when they see a politician who have stolen their entire destiny and those of other generations unborn.



I still don't understand why God had to punish me by allowing be to be born in this part of the world, even Afghanistan would have been a better option.



I will just close my eyes and go back to eternity if in my next world I woke up and saw that I was born in Africa except for South Africa. 1 Like



If this is melted out on a cassava thief, what then should be served to our "selfless Leaders"

Mind you, I'm in no way supporting either of the two And the YAM eaters are some people's Mentor/Role ModelIf this is melted out on a cassava thief, what then should be served to our "selfless Leaders"Mind you, I'm in no way supporting either of the two

But why theifing CASSAVA is he g*y?