Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) (12262 Views)

Lady Caught Stealing, Stripped Unclad, Blames It On Charm (Photos) / Woman Beaten And Disgraced For Falsely Accusing A Man In Lagos. Photos / Female Kidnapper Beaten And Stripped In Osun (pics, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdo3WMFnzaI A Nigerian lady got publicly humiliated after she was caught stealing Maize. In a video trending online, some people were seen beating the woman as they shouted 'Ole, Ole Buruku'.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/nigerian-woman-caught-stealing-corn.html 2 Likes

Thief again these pipu no dey tire 4 Likes

APC government and poverty are now like bread and hot akara 11 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

If you can't do the time, don't do the crime. 1 Like

?



















abi dem wan wound am? why dem dey beat am naabi dem wan wound am? 3 Likes

Women can Steal ?? Na Dem Ewduland People Very lazy Folks ordinary Food Stuffs ... Ndi Ofe Nmanu... By the way where is lalasticlala he wont like this story only Snake stories bubbles him Up God dey sha... 2 Likes

lalasticlala come and see oo









Governor Wike visits Nnamdi Kanu here





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jz9UwQquGlM I hope she was not killed 1 Like

EWAagoyin:

you are a big for nothing.. .flat-screen head.. ..we're soon gonna give you guys quit notice in the west to so that you guys can move your spare part market to aba or nnewi.. Mofo dbynonetwork:

See how the AFONJA woman was disgraced.. KingsoBabaTips:

Women can Steal ?? Na Dem Ewduland People Very lazy Folks ordinary Food Stuffs ... Ndi Ofe Nmanu... By the way where is lalasticlala he wont like this story only Snake stories bubbles him Up God dey sha... .



Everything just has to be tribalized with you.



Do you guys actually have lives?



Intellectual vegetables. Everything just has to be tribalized with you.Do you guys actually have lives?Intellectual vegetables. 3 Likes

Why would you steal corn?







If am to steal believe me it has to be millions or billions.





Do something you would be proud of like the politicians.

KingsoBabaTips:

Women can Steal ?? Na Dem Ewduland People Very lazy Folks ordinary Food Stuffs ... Ndi Ofe Nmanu... By the way where is lalasticlala he wont like this story only Snake stories bubbles him Up God dey sha... you are a big for nothing.. .flat-screen head.. ..we're soon gonna give you guys quit notice in the west to so that you guys can move your spare part market to aba or nnewi.. Mofo you are a big for nothing.. .flat-screen head.. ..we're soon gonna give you guys quit notice in the west to so that you guys can move your spare part market to aba or nnewi.. Mofo 2 Likes

no kill am oh!!!





God catch am, another person bag of corn she want thief God catch am, another person bag of corn she want thief





E no go better for poverty Ordinary cornE no go better for poverty 2 Likes 1 Share

KingsoBabaTips:

Women can Steal ?? Na Dem Ewduland People Very lazy Folks ordinary Food Stuffs ... Ndi Ofe Nmanu... By the way where is lalasticlala he wont like this story only Snake stories bubbles him Up God dey sha...



Coming from Mr. Diligent who bets for a living.



very ironic. Coming from Mr. Diligent whofor a living.very ironic. 1 Like

Na Waa Ooo

See how the AFONJA woman was disgraced..

That woman is wicked.

How have we gotten to this. Just because of common corn she brought upon herself such humiliation. 3 Likes

roasted corn or boiled corn??

I do not condone what she has done but I think our way of dealing with issues like this is primitive and crude. 1 Like

This is uncalled for,common she just hungry. 1 Like

Maybe she's hungry. Na wa for naija people o.

She's just hungry.... you all need a chill pill in this zoo





Y won't she steal, there is serious hunger in d land.... This plot I'm typing on is it my land? No be steal I steal am?..

Please let's be fair and considerate to our fellow hungry humans.... Beat politicians all you want but for fvxk sake feed the hungry among you not kill them













Like my friend said is it roasted or boiled corn

She should be thankful. At least she wasn't lynched, many have gone for less. 2 Likes

Though stealing is not good, the lady may need help and people should find that out and try to help her instead of what they did to her.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQgVeKJ9n_U This man was caught disguising as a banker defrauding people

babahTee:

roasted corn or boiled corn?? only few bags only few bags

But Why?!