|Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by LivingHuman: 4:57pm
A Nigerian lady got publicly humiliated after she was caught stealing Maize. In a video trending online, some people were seen beating the woman as they shouted 'Ole, Ole Buruku'.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/nigerian-woman-caught-stealing-corn.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdo3WMFnzaI
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Theblackstalln: 5:04pm
Thief again these pipu no dey tire
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Keneking: 5:05pm
APC government and poverty are now like bread and hot akara
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by LivingHuman: 5:14pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:33pm
If you can't do the time, don't do the crime.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Authoreety: 5:47pm
why dem dey beat am na?
abi dem wan wound am?
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 5:52pm
Women can Steal ?? Na Dem Ewduland People Very lazy Folks ordinary Food Stuffs ... Ndi Ofe Nmanu... By the way where is lalasticlala he wont like this story only Snake stories bubbles him Up God dey sha...
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Flirtyjane(f): 7:49pm
lalasticlala come and see oo
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by IpobExposed: 8:08pm
I hope she was not killed
Governor Wike visits Nnamdi Kanu here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jz9UwQquGlM
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Caustics: 8:08pm
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by mrmrmister: 8:08pm
EWAagoyin:
dbynonetwork:
KingsoBabaTips:.
Everything just has to be tribalized with you.
Do you guys actually have lives?
Intellectual vegetables.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 8:09pm
Why would you steal corn?
If am to steal believe me it has to be millions or billions.
Do something you would be proud of like the politicians.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by EWAagoyin(m): 8:09pm
KingsoBabaTips:you are a big for nothing.. .flat-screen head.. ..we're soon gonna give you guys quit notice in the west to so that you guys can move your spare part market to aba or nnewi.. Mofo
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by mars123(m): 8:09pm
no kill am oh!!!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Oyindidi(f): 8:09pm
God catch am, another person bag of corn she want thief
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by skarlett(f): 8:10pm
Ordinary corn
E no go better for poverty
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by AntiWailer: 8:10pm
KingsoBabaTips:
Coming from Mr. Diligent who bets for a living.
very ironic.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by talk2hb1: 8:10pm
Na Waa Ooo
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by dbynonetwork: 8:10pm
See how the AFONJA woman was disgraced..
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:11pm
That woman is wicked.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Gkemz(m): 8:12pm
How have we gotten to this. Just because of common corn she brought upon herself such humiliation.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by babahTee: 8:12pm
roasted corn or boiled corn??
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by MRdobo(m): 8:16pm
I do not condone what she has done but I think our way of dealing with issues like this is primitive and crude.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by thestevens: 8:16pm
This is uncalled for,common she just hungry.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by sarahade(f): 8:17pm
Maybe she's hungry. Na wa for naija people o.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Tiffbuxas: 8:17pm
She's just hungry.... you all need a chill pill in this zoo
Y won't she steal, there is serious hunger in d land.... This plot I'm typing on is it my land? No be steal I steal am?..
Please let's be fair and considerate to our fellow hungry humans.... Beat politicians all you want but for fvxk sake feed the hungry among you not kill them
Like my friend said is it roasted or boiled corn
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by kc2hansome(m): 8:17pm
She should be thankful. At least she wasn't lynched, many have gone for less.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by Rastamann: 8:18pm
Though stealing is not good, the lady may need help and people should find that out and try to help her instead of what they did to her.
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by seyoops4u: 8:19pm
This man was caught disguising as a banker defrauding people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQgVeKJ9n_U
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by doskie(m): 8:22pm
babahTee:only few bags
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by liftedhigh: 8:25pm
But Why?!
|Re: Nigerian Woman Caught Stealing Corn Beaten And Disgraced Publicly (Photos/Video) by burkingx(f): 8:26pm
