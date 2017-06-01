₦airaland Forum

Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:24pm
There was panic earlier today when a Nissan Pathfinder Car driven by a lady lost control and ran into a shop, a residential area at Okorie Street off Tetlow Road, Owerri Imo State capital. Luckily no one was hurt as the owner of the shop, a woman was said to have locked her shop and left to rest at home immediately it started raining.

According to an eyewitness, not up to 20minutes she left her shop, a car ran into it, destroying properties to the bewilderment of all present.

According to reports, the woman when contacted, praised God - saying what could have happened, if she was still in the shop.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/car-rams-womans-shop-imo-minute-locking-photos.html

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:25pm
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Dicedpineapple(f): 5:28pm
Wicked op.Na must say u go chop ftc？Thank God for her..I hope the woman driving also came out unscathed..

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by StephDamielola(f): 5:29pm
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Thunderdick(m): 5:31pm
Saved By Grace!
Saved By Grace!

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Caustics: 5:53pm
nice one by the woman. if she didnt lock the shop the driver of the jeep could have rammed into concrete while trying to avoid her and died smiley
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Keneking: 5:57pm
Chi bu Eze
Igbo women are prayerful
She was saved by the power of the Holy One.

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Papiikush: 6:32pm
I have always prayed never to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Thank God for her life.

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by OrestesDante: 7:30pm
Atheists will say it's coincidental
Atheists will say it's coincidental

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by aariwa(m): 7:31pm
That's the kind of things that prayers do.An unprayerful would have been delayed by 20 mins and got smashed

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by xynerise(m): 7:31pm
I call it strange luck
I call it strange luck smiley
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dyze: 7:31pm
Her Chi is strong and alive
Her Chi is strong and alive

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dessz(m): 7:31pm
when the lord is with u, village ppl can only fail. grin

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Fuckallmods: 7:31pm
Good news. Grace is the answer
Good news. Grace is the answer

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Caustics: 7:32pm
StephDamielola:
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
what i funny about this??. heartless fellow taking delight in the pains of others angry angry. And you are a woman for that matter angry angry

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by beneviv(f): 7:32pm
Dats called Grace
Dats called Grace

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by IpobExposed: 7:32pm
All glory to God.
All glory to God.

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Soljaboi44(m): 7:33pm
Hend Thyme Car
Hend Thyme Car undecided
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by ascaloth(m): 7:33pm
she better go give testimony next Sunday
shocked she better go give testimony next Sunday
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by emmayayodeji(m): 7:33pm
Oya say it is God that saved her
Oya say it is God that saved her angry

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by InvertedHammer: 7:33pm
/


/

I see TOyota 4Runner.

Where is the Nissan Pathfinder?

Common reporting of available information, Nigerians cannot do.

/

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by iHart(m): 7:33pm
Thank God no life was lost...
Thank God no life was lost...

Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by anny268(f): 7:33pm
sad
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dessz(m): 7:34pm
why u dey shine ur black teeth
StephDamielola:
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
why u dey shine ur black teeth grin
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by kushma(m): 7:34pm
Thank God for your life woman.
Thank God for your life woman.
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by oshe11(m): 7:34pm
This one cars are flying everywhr

Wats hapenin
This one cars are flying everywhr

Wats hapenin
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Abfinest007(m): 7:35pm
when God is working for u it seem like magic
when God is working for u it seem like magic
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by eluquenson(m): 7:35pm
Hmm shocked

NRC in action, fast and furious
God saves the woman's life.... Not as the poster below me says cos he that was mentioned was just a prophet of God
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Pascal181: 7:35pm
Thank u Jesus it can only be you
Thank u Jesus it can only be you
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by MadCow1: 7:36pm
Sad
Sad
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by iamdull(m): 7:36pm
Thank sango
Thank sango

