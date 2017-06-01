Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos (9821 Views)

According to an eyewitness, not up to 20minutes she left her shop, a car ran into it, destroying properties to the bewilderment of all present.



According to reports, the woman when contacted, praised God - saying what could have happened, if she was still in the shop.



cc; lalasticlala

Wicked op.Na must say u go chop ftc？Thank God for her..I hope the woman driving also came out unscathed.. 1 Like 1 Share

Saved By Grace! 6 Likes 2 Shares

nice one by the woman. if she didnt lock the shop the driver of the jeep could have rammed into concrete while trying to avoid her and died

Chi bu Eze

Igbo women are prayerful

She was saved by the power of the Holy One. 11 Likes 1 Share

I have always prayed never to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Thank God for her life. 16 Likes 1 Share

Atheists will say it's coincidental 3 Likes 1 Share

That's the kind of things that prayers do.An unprayerful would have been delayed by 20 mins and got smashed 1 Like 1 Share

I call it strange luck

Her Chi is strong and alive 1 Like 1 Share

when the lord is with u, village ppl can only fail. 4 Likes

Good news. Grace is the answer 1 Like

StephDamielola:

what i funny about this??. heartless fellow taking delight in the pains of others . And you are a woman for that matter what i funny about this??. heartless fellow taking delight in the pains of others. And you are a woman for that matter 1 Like

Dats called Grace 1 Like





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jz9UwQquGlM All glory to God.

Hend Thyme Car

she better go give testimony next Sunday she better go give testimony next Sunday

Oya say it is God that saved her







I see TOyota 4Runner.



Where is the Nissan Pathfinder?



Common reporting of available information, Nigerians cannot do.



/ I see TOyota 4Runner.Where is the Nissan Pathfinder?Common reporting of available information, Nigerians cannot do. 5 Likes

Thank God no life was lost... 1 Like

StephDamielola:

why u dey shine ur black teeth why u dey shine ur black teeth

Thank God for your life woman.





Wats hapenin This one cars are flying everywhrWats hapenin

when God is working for u it seem like magic





NRC in action, fast and furious

God saves the woman's life.... Not as the poster below me says cos he that was mentioned was just a prophet of God HmmNRC in action, fast and furiousGod saves the woman's life.... Not as the poster below me says cos he that was mentioned was just a prophet of God

Thank u Jesus it can only be you

Sad