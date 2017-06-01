₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:24pm
There was panic earlier today when a Nissan Pathfinder Car driven by a lady lost control and ran into a shop, a residential area at Okorie Street off Tetlow Road, Owerri Imo State capital. Luckily no one was hurt as the owner of the shop, a woman was said to have locked her shop and left to rest at home immediately it started raining.
According to an eyewitness, not up to 20minutes she left her shop, a car ran into it, destroying properties to the bewilderment of all present.
According to reports, the woman when contacted, praised God - saying what could have happened, if she was still in the shop.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/car-rams-womans-shop-imo-minute-locking-photos.html
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:25pm
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Dicedpineapple(f): 5:28pm
Wicked op.Na must say u go chop ftc？Thank God for her..I hope the woman driving also came out unscathed..
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by StephDamielola(f): 5:29pm
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Thunderdick(m): 5:31pm
Saved By Grace!
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Caustics: 5:53pm
nice one by the woman. if she didnt lock the shop the driver of the jeep could have rammed into concrete while trying to avoid her and died
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Keneking: 5:57pm
Chi bu Eze
Igbo women are prayerful
She was saved by the power of the Holy One.
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Papiikush: 6:32pm
I have always prayed never to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Thank God for her life.
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by OrestesDante: 7:30pm
Atheists will say it's coincidental
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by aariwa(m): 7:31pm
That's the kind of things that prayers do.An unprayerful would have been delayed by 20 mins and got smashed
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by xynerise(m): 7:31pm
I call it strange luck
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dyze: 7:31pm
Her Chi is strong and alive
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dessz(m): 7:31pm
when the lord is with u, village ppl can only fail.
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Fuckallmods: 7:31pm
Good news. Grace is the answer
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Caustics: 7:32pm
StephDamielola:what i funny about this??. heartless fellow taking delight in the pains of others . And you are a woman for that matter
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by beneviv(f): 7:32pm
Dats called Grace
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by IpobExposed: 7:32pm
All glory to God.
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Soljaboi44(m): 7:33pm
Hend Thyme Car
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by ascaloth(m): 7:33pm
she better go give testimony next Sunday
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by emmayayodeji(m): 7:33pm
Oya say it is God that saved her
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by InvertedHammer: 7:33pm
I see TOyota 4Runner.
Where is the Nissan Pathfinder?
Common reporting of available information, Nigerians cannot do.
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by iHart(m): 7:33pm
Thank God no life was lost...
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by anny268(f): 7:33pm
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by dessz(m): 7:34pm
StephDamielola:why u dey shine ur black teeth
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by kushma(m): 7:34pm
Thank God for your life woman.
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by oshe11(m): 7:34pm
This one cars are flying everywhr
Wats hapenin
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Abfinest007(m): 7:35pm
when God is working for u it seem like magic
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by eluquenson(m): 7:35pm
Hmm
NRC in action, fast and furious
God saves the woman's life.... Not as the poster below me says cos he that was mentioned was just a prophet of God
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by Pascal181: 7:35pm
Thank u Jesus it can only be you
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by MadCow1: 7:36pm
Sad
Re: Car Rams Into A Woman's Shop In Imo Few Minute After Locking It Up. Photos by iamdull(m): 7:36pm
Thank sango
