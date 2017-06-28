₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 6:44pm
Davido -If (Remix) ft. R. Kelly. Finally, its here as Davido premieres the remix of the much talked about If which graced a verse from the Legend, R.Kelly.
This is certainly worth the hype. Without much ado, listen up below and share your thoughts.
--------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/06/28/davido-ft-r-kelly-remix/
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by benpedro(m): 7:44pm
So this is what all the tantrums with Wizkid was all about. ftc bu ihe umuazi
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by eightsin(m): 7:44pm
.
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by yurme(m): 7:44pm
Nas0
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by eightsin(m): 7:44pm
.
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by CircleOfWilis: 7:44pm
Ok , Thumbs up Davido...
1 Like
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by Giddiebabalaw(m): 7:44pm
Gbam!!!!!
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by valuemedic: 7:45pm
OBO
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by Optimist1234(m): 7:45pm
Chai
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by ise82(m): 7:45pm
Ok kwatinu!
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by MossLuv: 7:45pm
cool
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by emmayayodeji(m): 7:45pm
O.B.O to the world!!
they will come to you when they see the fire
no need to be a dog in the city!!!! they will come!!!!!
#back2Basics #Tattybillion
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 7:45pm
OBO. Wizzy howfa
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 7:46pm
A footballer that follows you is still better than drake that didnt come closer that poo got me
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by addey(m): 7:46pm
It sound good
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by Adicsonbaba(m): 7:46pm
Front package things... lemme wait here whether I go get likes
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by kittykollinxx(m): 7:46pm
remembered those days when rkelly was the bomb.
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by Mayor38(m): 7:47pm
Nice song. My signature
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:47pm
Trash...
I repeat trash..
Do not download,
Please stick to the original... I can't tell if that is the real R-Kelly or Zeal from StylPlus.
This is a nasty freestyle...I doubt 'R-Kelly' remembers his lyrics...his lines can be composed by even my nephew.
So whack.
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by xynerise(m): 7:47pm
No be cut and join?
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by jieta: 7:47pm
g
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by AnonyNymous(m): 7:48pm
Nice. Let one dog continue barking because he took a picture with Future
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by LoveJesus87(m): 7:48pm
H
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by dennisworld1(m): 7:49pm
Abeg who help me see any pic with wizkid and drake. abi day m nor come closer
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by thonyrule(m): 7:50pm
addey:
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by Mayor38(m): 7:50pm
Any upcoming artist from the north Hola me at signature
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by Damoxy(m): 7:50pm
See wetin Wizkid Don push Davido to now
R Kelly Don sha
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by seyizma(m): 7:50pm
Wizkid right now
1 Like
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by thonyrule(m): 7:51pm
you are very right, its trash
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by snowland(m): 7:51pm
This is dope. Walahi.
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by Cwhyte(m): 7:51pm
RnB king for life.
|Re: Davido Ft R. Kelly – If (remix) (audio) by beamtopola: 7:51pm
Omo baba lowo
In other news , we are still waiting for drake to come closer
3 Likes
