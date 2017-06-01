Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village (12004 Views)

See How I Was Scammed In Computer Village Today / Inside Nigeria’s Booming Stolen Phones Trade / The Fufu Package And Packagers In Computer Village. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Computer and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), a trade association of Ikeja Computer Village market traders, has developed a web portal which enables the tracking of stolen phones.



All traders are expected to register every buyer who purchases any item from them (especially mobile phones) on the web portal.



Mr. Adeniyi Ojikutu, the CAPDAN President, said:

“In the event that a mobile phone was stolen and returned to the market for sale, the trader could quickly log on to the portal to verify if the phone was stolen. If verified that it was a stolen phone, the trader would quickly alert the real owner and the police would be invited for necessary prosecution."



source: In collaboration with a software company, the, a trade association oftraders, has developed a web portal which enables the tracking of stolen phones.All traders are expected to register every buyer who purchases any item from them (especially mobile phones) on the web portal.Mr. Adeniyi Ojikutu, the CAPDAN President, said:“In the event that a mobile phone was stolen and returned to the market for sale, the trader could quickly log on to the portal to verify if the phone was stolen. If verified that it was a stolen phone, the trader would quickly alert the real owner and the police would be invited for necessary prosecution."source: http://www.techpaded.com.ng/2017/06/this-is-how-sales-of-stolen-phones-will.html 10 Likes 1 Share

Cc: Seun, lalasticlala

Na xo 2 Likes

Wow that's nice,i pray the excel 2 Likes

GOOD ONE, HOPE EVERY ONE COMPLIES 1 Like

dead on arrival... 29 Likes 1 Share

Lol nice 1 Like

Good initiative! And we are supposed to have a regulatory body in Nigeria! Shame on NCC. 2 Likes

nice one!only if the data base is strong enough to accept this.

Good idea... we only have the balls to start things like this but we lack continuity... 8 Likes 1 Share

It won't work. Nigerians ar very smart. Dy will device a means 16 Likes

With our epileptic power supply and Internet services? Its nice to have a dream, actualization of the dream is another story..... 4 Likes

So if the owner no buy am from computer village nko 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice. . Good move!



But, the implementation and retention of this innovation is the main bone of contention; will this ever come into actualization and, for how long . .or it's all just words-of-mouth? 1 Like

And will all the traders be loyal

Lemme come and be going

Nice one ICT all the way

Quote me: WILL NEVER WORK. Too many loopholes 2 Likes

donbabajay:

Quote me: WILL NEVER WORK. Too many loopholes

Sure! I thought as much, will never work out even without the loopholes Sure! I thought as much, will never work out even without the loopholes 3 Likes





Good move, good move.



But how about chinko phones.



Most especially, how about "fufu" phones Good move, good move.But how about chinko phones.Most especially, how about "fufu" phones 1 Like

Techpaded:

Cc: Seun, lalasticlala How many of you got this message? How many of you got this message?

OP, which computer village are referring to?



I understand that the Government is relocating the one in Ikeja.



The innovation is good and loudable and should be encouraged in the own country and not just Ikeja alone. That way, stolen phones can be tracked with the help of the various network/ service providers..





A wise man once said that making money is the easiest thing to make, I think I personally can attest to that.



If you're a student, graduate, worker or business person, EntMirror is a site you must visit.



visit wow.. what a nice development.. sometimes I wonder why people go into so much stress in stealing phones just to sell... It's very hard. Making money the legit way Is so easy if you just follow the rules.A wise man once said that making money is the easiest thing to make, I think I personally can attest to that.If you're a student, graduate, worker or business person, EntMirror is a site you must visit.visit www.entmirror.com

grayht:

dead on arrival... it's never too late it's never too late 1 Like

Power optimizer/booster for sale.

With this gadget, you can use your pressing iron, electric kettle, boiling ring, hot plate, dryers, soldering iron, and other heating equipment on your generator, as small as the 650va I Better Pass My Neighbour Generator.



It does this as it generates its own power.



For prepaid meter users, using this gadget saves your electric bills up to 50%!



It can also be used on inverters



N4500

0811-9387235

It is still in the same comp villa that you'll find the software that will overrule the tracking device from the stolen phone. This na nija, for every anti-virus, there's a counter aunti-virus. Abegeee

Ohwu good

grayht:

dead on arrival...

one criminal spoted oleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee emuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu ooooooooooooo one criminal spoted oleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee emuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu ooooooooooooo 1 Like

Lol



The traders that buy the stolen fones know very well the fones are stolen. No need for checking.

Op be dreaming