|Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Techpaded(f): 9:50pm On Jun 28
In collaboration with a software company, the Computer and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), a trade association of Ikeja Computer Village market traders, has developed a web portal which enables the tracking of stolen phones.
All traders are expected to register every buyer who purchases any item from them (especially mobile phones) on the web portal.
Mr. Adeniyi Ojikutu, the CAPDAN President, said:
“In the event that a mobile phone was stolen and returned to the market for sale, the trader could quickly log on to the portal to verify if the phone was stolen. If verified that it was a stolen phone, the trader would quickly alert the real owner and the police would be invited for necessary prosecution."
source: http://www.techpaded.com.ng/2017/06/this-is-how-sales-of-stolen-phones-will.html
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Techpaded(f): 9:57pm On Jun 28
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by auntysimbiat(f): 10:05pm On Jun 28
Na xo
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Evablizin(f): 10:07pm On Jun 28
Wow that's nice,i pray the excel
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by 1acre: 10:34pm On Jun 28
GOOD ONE, HOPE EVERY ONE COMPLIES
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by grayht(m): 10:46pm On Jun 28
dead on arrival...
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Freak101(f): 10:52pm On Jun 28
Lol nice
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by divicode: 11:01pm On Jun 28
Good initiative! And we are supposed to have a regulatory body in Nigeria! Shame on NCC.
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by hillsway(m): 11:13pm On Jun 28
nice one!only if the data base is strong enough to accept this.
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by bashbanks(m): 11:26pm On Jun 28
Good idea... we only have the balls to start things like this but we lack continuity...
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by dcosmosboy(m): 11:55pm On Jun 28
It won't work. Nigerians ar very smart. Dy will device a means
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Lexusgs430: 12:21am
With our epileptic power supply and Internet services? Its nice to have a dream, actualization of the dream is another story.....
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by lenghtinny(m): 12:22am
So if the owner no buy am from computer village nko
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by hordmax(m): 12:50am
Nice. . Good move!
But, the implementation and retention of this innovation is the main bone of contention; will this ever come into actualization and, for how long . .or it's all just words-of-mouth?
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by lekjons(m): 4:35am
And will all the traders be loyal
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Bobody(m): 5:26am
Lemme come and be going
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by femo122: 5:39am
Nice one ICT all the way
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by donbabajay: 5:47am
Quote me: WILL NEVER WORK. Too many loopholes
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Vianaija: 7:25am
donbabajay:
Sure! I thought as much, will never work out even without the loopholes
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by abumeinben(m): 8:15am
Good move, good move.
But how about chinko phones.
Most especially, how about "fufu" phones
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Kylekent59: 8:15am
Techpaded:How many of you got this message?
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by verygudbadguy(m): 8:16am
OP, which computer village are referring to?
I understand that the Government is relocating the one in Ikeja.
The innovation is good and loudable and should be encouraged in the own country and not just Ikeja alone. That way, stolen phones can be tracked with the help of the various network/ service providers..
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by crazyABO(m): 8:17am
grayht:it's never too late
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by ElectronicsGuy(m): 8:17am
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by eyoniggar(m): 8:17am
It is still in the same comp villa that you'll find the software that will overrule the tracking device from the stolen phone. This na nija, for every anti-virus, there's a counter aunti-virus. Abegeee
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by omoadeleye(m): 8:17am
Ohwu good
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by bayulll011: 8:18am
grayht:
one criminal spoted oleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee emuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu ooooooooooooo
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by mployer(m): 8:19am
Lol
The traders that buy the stolen fones know very well the fones are stolen. No need for checking.
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by mayorjosh(m): 8:19am
Op be dreaming
|Re: Tracking Of Stolen Phones In Computer Village by Abfinest007(m): 8:20am
computer village is d home of stolen phones
