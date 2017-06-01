Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room (12475 Views)

E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) / E-Money Shows Off His Simple Phones / E-money Shows Off His Bedroom (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





He also shared an inspirational message:



"We ought to be saying in Our life , we do not think Failure .... We can't think failure... We don't think failure .... We can't comprehend failure.... We have a mindset.... Failure is not an option... lt doesn't work with Our system.... We can't think of failing.... Greater is He that is in Us... no matter what happens, We only think Greater is He that is in Us.... We cannot think fear .... We cannot think defeat....The 1 in Us is Greater! Greater! Greater! Greater! .... Amen..."



E Money, Money is truly good.



NEWS VIA: Five star music boss, E-money shared pictures of his tastefully furnished house with his interiors all golden.He also shared an inspirational message:"We ought to be saying in Our life , we do not think Failure .... We can't think failure... We don't think failure .... We can't comprehend failure.... We have a mindset.... Failure is not an option... lt doesn't work with Our system.... We can't think of failing.... Greater is He that is in Us... no matter what happens, We only think Greater is He that is in Us.... We cannot think fear .... We cannot think defeat....The 1 in Us is Greater! Greater! Greater! Greater! .... Amen..."E Money, Money is truly good.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/e-money-shows-off-his-all-golden.html 2 Likes

Dude is wealthy for real...enjoy bro! 15 Likes

The colour combination is too much and too loud. 26 Likes

BTW which kind work this dude dey do nah? I can't be admiring people with questionable source of wealth. See moneyBTW which kind work this dude dey do nah? I can't be admiring people with questionable source of wealth. 24 Likes 1 Share

Sugarcious:

See money BTW which kind work this dude dey do nah? I can't be admiring people with questionable source of wealth.

Guy when you get the answer, mention me abeg. Guy when you get the answer, mention me abeg. 10 Likes

chai

poverty na bastard



you sure say no be dis man be Evans sponsor?? 1 Like 1 Share

I bet my left balls e go reach fp 1 Like

Those chairs in his living room are just fanciful...they're far from being comfortable 4 Likes

People like this don't care about biafra. Only hungry brainwashed miscreants carry biafra for head as if a change of country name will end their failures in life. I hate biafra 18 Likes 3 Shares

















Joke



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sXnyz4oj8o&feature=youtu.be this is big man thingsJoke

Why would policemen guarding/escorting civilian?







In developed countries you can only hire private security agents and not NYPD blue or CIA







Dead country! 15 Likes

Nice

hmm... it will painnn me, when I eventually get to heaven,and baba God says ritual killing is not a sin



just saying. 2 Likes

GOD PUNISH POVERTY I MUST STEAL MONEY WHEN I BECOME A POLITICIAN GODS WILLING 2 Likes 1 Share

This is the problem in naija

We worship rich quys but we don't question their source of wealth

And the worse part of it is That this man don't pay tax for the fleet of cars he Has.

Try this in London your tax money Will be bigger than your wealth.

This guy has cash menh..





IS SHE A GIRL OR LION?







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTKzNJPsiXI EEEEEIS SHE A GIRL OR LION?

How many times will this Instagram Naira Millionaire show us his living room? 1 Like 1 Share

With all this wealth, how many people has he given employment or aided.? I hate such showcase of a lousy lifestyle. Keep your wealth to yourself as long as you don't give aids 6 Likes

Fake gold 3 Likes

MediumStout:

People like this don't care about biafra. Only hungry brainwashed miscreants carry biafra for head as if a change of country name will end their failures in life. I hate biafra You probably failed in life hence the reason you seek for attention on an anonymous forum.. You probably failed in life hence the reason you seek for attention on an anonymous forum.. 3 Likes

How many times we go see this living room?

See mine. na still same yansh we go use sidon inside

E-money and anything golden are like... pls where is that Jacob Zuma picture.

Sugarcious:

See money BTW which kind work this dude dey do nah? I can't be admiring people with questionable source of wealth. An agent. A big time one An agent. A big time one

Time will tell

God bless me too thesame way you bless E money... I shall be called Great Dandollar$... Watch out...

Kobicove:

Those chairs in his living room are just fanciful...they're far from being comfortable Is he always around to make use of them? they are decorations. Is he always around to make use of them? they are decorations.

Beautiful

What's with yahoo boys and inspirational quotes tho? 2 Likes