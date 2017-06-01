₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by JamieNaija(m): 1:00am
Five star music boss, E-money shared pictures of his tastefully furnished house with his interiors all golden.
He also shared an inspirational message:
"We ought to be saying in Our life , we do not think Failure .... We can't think failure... We don't think failure .... We can't comprehend failure.... We have a mindset.... Failure is not an option... lt doesn't work with Our system.... We can't think of failing.... Greater is He that is in Us... no matter what happens, We only think Greater is He that is in Us.... We cannot think fear .... We cannot think defeat....The 1 in Us is Greater! Greater! Greater! Greater! .... Amen..."
E Money, Money is truly good.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/e-money-shows-off-his-all-golden.html
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by waleadex(m): 1:08am
Dude is wealthy for real...enjoy bro!
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Dreamwaker(m): 1:10am
The colour combination is too much and too loud.
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Sugarcious(m): 1:40am
See money BTW which kind work this dude dey do nah? I can't be admiring people with questionable source of wealth.
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Birniwa(m): 1:44am
Sugarcious:
Guy when you get the answer, mention me abeg.
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by kocvalour(m): 3:30am
chai
poverty na bastard
you sure say no be dis man be Evans sponsor??
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by crazyABO(m): 4:54am
I bet my left balls e go reach fp
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Kobicove(m): 5:51am
Those chairs in his living room are just fanciful...they're far from being comfortable
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by MediumStout(m): 5:54am
People like this don't care about biafra. Only hungry brainwashed miscreants carry biafra for head as if a change of country name will end their failures in life. I hate biafra
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by praizephoto(m): 5:55am
this is big man things
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:44am
Why would policemen guarding/escorting civilian?
In developed countries you can only hire private security agents and not NYPD blue or CIA
Dead country!
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Christaks(m): 9:44am
Nice
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by adorablevic(f): 9:44am
hmm... it will painnn me, when I eventually get to heaven,and baba God says ritual killing is not a sin
just saying.
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by INVESTORBNAIRA: 9:45am
GOD PUNISH POVERTY I MUST STEAL MONEY WHEN I BECOME A POLITICIAN GODS WILLING
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by freemanbubble: 9:45am
This is the problem in naija
We worship rich quys but we don't question their source of wealth
And the worse part of it is That this man don't pay tax for the fleet of cars he Has.
Try this in London your tax money Will be bigger than your wealth.
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by smithsydny(m): 9:45am
This guy has cash menh..
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by ziego(m): 9:46am
EEEEE
IS SHE A GIRL OR LION?
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Acidosis(m): 9:46am
How many times will this Instagram Naira Millionaire show us his living room?
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by mrtegation99(m): 9:46am
With all this wealth, how many people has he given employment or aided.? I hate such showcase of a lousy lifestyle. Keep your wealth to yourself as long as you don't give aids
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Iefosa(m): 9:46am
Fake gold
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by sarutobie(m): 9:46am
MediumStout:You probably failed in life hence the reason you seek for attention on an anonymous forum..
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Ugoeze2016: 9:47am
How many times we go see this living room?
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by yinkslinks(m): 9:47am
See mine. na still same yansh we go use sidon inside
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by jaytime(m): 9:47am
E-money and anything golden are like... pls where is that Jacob Zuma picture.
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by otijah(m): 9:47am
Sugarcious:An agent. A big time one
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Busybodyii: 9:47am
Time will tell
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Danty37(m): 9:48am
God bless me too thesame way you bless E money... I shall be called Great Dandollar$... Watch out...
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by professorfal: 9:48am
Kobicove:Is he always around to make use of them? they are decorations.
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by johnla: 9:48am
Beautiful
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by 69MissedCalls(m): 9:48am
What's with yahoo boys and inspirational quotes tho?
Re: E-Money Shows Off His Golden Sitting Room by Zico5(m): 9:48am
Ok
