*Nigeria is not a free country, North control affairs; stop lying– Fani-Kayode explodes*



He wrote: ”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) is removed from the curriculum and Islamic Arabic Studies (IAS) is made compulsory?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when Christians are banned BY LAW from buying land to build churches in most parts of the core north?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when every single security and intelligence agency in the nation except for the Navy is headed by a northern Muslim?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when there are NO Christian commanders (i.e. those that have operational control over troop deployments) in charge of STRATEGIC commands in the Nigerian Army today?



”​How can anyone decribe Nigeria as being free when ALL the STRATEGIC commands in the Nigerian Army are in the hands of Muslims?



”​How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when ALL the units under the Education Ministry are headed by northern Muslims and the Minister of Education himself is a Muslim.



”​How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when the words Christ, Church, Christianity or Christian are not mentioned ONCE in the constitution and when the word sharia is mentioned 73 times, Grand Khadi 54 times, Islam 29 times and Muslims 10 times.



”​How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when, since Buhari came to power, any mention of Jesus or God is censored out of Nigerian films by the Nigerian Censors Board whilst the word Allah is mentioned freely.



”​How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when there was an attempt by President Buhari to quietly pass a law that will give large tracts of land to Fulani herdsmen in every state of the Federation so that they can infiltrate, settle down in, breed with and eventually overwhelm and take over all the communities in which they were given that land.



”​How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when the Federal Government refuses to arrest the elderly Professor Ango Abdullahi and the rebellious, recalcitrant, blood-baying and bloodthirsty Arewa youths and lock them ALL up for their implicit threat to commit genocide against the Igbo if they don’t leave the north by 1st October?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when the Arewa Youths can send an open letter to the Acting President describing the entire Igbo race as ingrates who have “not learnt their lessons from the past” and who “ought to be thrown out of the north” and “out of Nigeria?”



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when the the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) can tell the Federal Government that “Nigeria will boil”, that there will be “a crisis that will spiral beyond control if the Arewa youths are arrested” and that “the Presidency will not be allowed to go to the south under any circumstances in 2019?”



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when well-armed Fulani militants and herdsmen commit genocide against whole communities and yet not one of them has been arrested?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when cows (yes cows!) drive children out of their classrooms in Edo state and drive worshippers out of their churches in Benue state.

”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when the welfare of cows and the interest of cattle-rearers are more important than that of hard-working and productive patriots and innocent young school children?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when, since Buhari came to power, it is very difficult for a northern Christian to get admission into Ahmadu Bello University, the leading institution of higher learning in northern Nigeria?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when there is a strange Arabic insignia and unintelligible Arabic words apparently depicting Othman Dan Fodio’s battle cry inscribed on the coat of arms of the Nigerian Army.



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when english is replaced with hausa in Nigerian army parades?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when President Muhammadu Buhari openly expresses his disdain for the Igbo and encourages the hate-speech and threats that they are being subjected to today?



”How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will allege that there is corruption in the Church but dare not allege that there is corruption in the mosquesnews



#copied - daily post news





So u are telling me that north made u a minister..! 6 Likes

Just imagine GEJ left the country for nearly 2 months, even Bayelsa state would have been bombed by marauding Fulanis.

Nigeria only serves the interest of the Fulanis. 22 Likes 1 Share





How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when Buhari addressed a nation of over 170million people in hausa language FFK forgot to mention the most recent one. 103 Likes 5 Shares





but my question is, had it been he was made a minister in this current administration, would he have done this?







#positivevibes ffk just pointed out the major problem we're facing in this county, his facts are prickly arranged that i had to commend him for it.but my question is, had it been he was made a minister in this current administration, would he have done this?#positivevibes

There comes a TIME where the oppressed must fight back... 8 Likes

As for osinbajo he's just an errand boy to Abba kyari, not an acting president 23 Likes 2 Shares

​How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when, since Buhari came to power, any mention of Jesus or God is censored out of Nigerian films by the Nigerian Censors Board whilst the word Allah is mentioned freely. This man is really observant. This man is really observant. 33 Likes 1 Share

I'm not a fan of ffk @all but the old gullible men handlin the aso rock affairs mehn 're the real jokers!

This con3 is jes unlucky when it comes to leadership 6 Likes

FFK is out to create problems for APC government by insighting Nigerians through promotion of ethnic and religious bias.He is evil. 12 Likes 4 Shares

whitebeard:

So u are telling me that north made u a minister..! Exactly. The north also made him turn Ojukwu's Lolo into his side chick.



Exactly. The north also made him turn Ojukwu's Lolo into his side chick.

FFK keeps "exploding", when is he going to be dead? His odéshi must be very strong.

KahlDrogo:

Exactly. The north also made him turn Ojukwu's Lolo into his side chick.



FFK keeps exploding, when is he going to be dead? lol..that nigga is so dead..!! lol..that nigga is so dead..!! 3 Likes

Idrico:

Everyone knows that, sadly, only igbo Jews seem to embrace and worship him. Igbo Christians don't bow to ethnoreligious fanatics.

This nigga is just as confused as Nigeria. Dude talks too much 2 Likes

He just realised this after his party left power?

Nigeria has always been in the hands of a few but I don't need this hypocrite to remind me. 5 Likes 1 Share

Seun lalasticlala

But these unity beggars and children of fallen angel won't c dis.



Bleep this country for all I care. 14 Likes 1 Share

Idrico:

FFK is out to create problems for APC government by insighting Nigerians through promotion of ethnic and religious bias.He is evil.

Everything for you is party and politics



Why don't you counter his claims.



Y are we this stupid in this country



Everything for you is party and politics

Why don't you counter his claims.

Y are we this stupid in this country

Is it the peanut they give you that makes some of you enslave your sense of reasoning?

so who now added grand khadi,Muslims sharia law etc to the constitution as deleted Christians,Christianity etc abi was it not like that when JEG was the president







before you quote me,ffk made some valid points tho but he won't achieve anything if he continue in this fashion

as rightly asked above me,would he ve said all this if he was a member of this government



and the censoring of the word GOD started long ago,even in Yoruba films sef

Thats the many questions of FFK which none of the 'one Nigeria' chanters will never answer 5 Likes

This is why every well meaning Nigeria should support Nnamdi Kanu and the disintegration of this nation. 12 Likes

Idrico:

FFK is out to create problems for APC government by insighting Nigerians through promotion of ethnic and religious bias.He is evil. Who is this one that Truth chokes him Who is this one that Truth chokes him 6 Likes 1 Share

whitebeard:

What type of a strange and irritating fellow are you.....oh my God even to read and understand u can't all you know is to open your gabbage and spew thrash. FFK said it all, may God continue to bless FFK

KahlDrogo:

Everyone knows that, sadly, only igbo Jews seem to embrace and worship him. Igbo Christians don't bow to ethnoreligious fanatics. Plan to make Osinbajo president will fail - A coalition of Arewa Youths said



"Having given power to the Yoruba on a platter of gold in 1999 as a way of compensating them for the June 12 saga, it is quite worrisome and unfortunate that they have lived up to their legendary reputation of backstabbing and betrayal by supporting the divisive calls for restructuring or dismemberment of the nation against the will and desire of the north," the statement said. "We gave the late Chief MKO Abiola the mandate in 1993 but shortly after that, as it is with the Yoruba as a culture, they immediately started circling around Abiola plotting on how to emasculate the north and strip us of every access we had to the politics and economy of this nation. “They had also raised a secret army of their elites to carry out these sinister plans against the north if Abiola eventually became president. It was this army that was unleashed on the nation in the guise of NADECO during the June 12 impasse.



May we remind the Yoruba that without the willingness and magnanimity of the north, there was no way Abiola could have purportedly won that election, and that all the Yoruba have now as assets in the south west, especially Lagos, were given to them by our leaders out of our own usual magnanimity. However, time and time again, the Yoruba have always turned their back on us whenever their support is needed.



"Having given power to the Yoruba on a platter of gold in 1999 as a way of compensating them for the June 12 saga, it is quite worrisome and unfortunate that they have lived up to their legendary reputation of backstabbing and betrayal by supporting the divisive calls for restructuring or dismemberment of the nation against the will and desire of the north," the statement said. "We gave the late Chief MKO Abiola the mandate in 1993 but shortly after that, as it is with the Yoruba as a culture, they immediately started circling around Abiola plotting on how to emasculate the north and strip us of every access we had to the politics and economy of this nation. "They had also raised a secret army of their elites to carry out these sinister plans against the north if Abiola eventually became president. It was this army that was unleashed on the nation in the guise of NADECO during the June 12 impasse.

May we remind the Yoruba that without the willingness and magnanimity of the north, there was no way Abiola could have purportedly won that election, and that all the Yoruba have now as assets in the south west, especially Lagos, were given to them by our leaders out of our own usual magnanimity. However, time and time again, the Yoruba have always turned their back on us whenever their support is needed.

https://www.naij.com/1112180-plan-osinbajo-president-fail-arewa-youths-yoruba-leaders.html

Buhari and his gang have taken us many years backward.



He will be remembered in history as the man who caused hardship (2 recessions) and national instability due to his bigoted body language and utterances in his time as president.



It would have been better if he never became president again. At least some people would have still thought of him as an anti-corruption crusader and man of integrity. But with his current presidency, 'fowl nyash don open' and we have seen the real Buhari: Incompetent, double-standard and stubborn personality. 7 Likes

I don't like FFK, but I agree with him on this 3 Likes

Those planning the islamization of NIGERIA i promise u that 3 Likes