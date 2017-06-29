₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Stoicbaba(m): 8:08am
*Nigeria is not a free country, North control affairs; stop lying– Fani-Kayode explodes*
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by whitebeard(m): 8:09am
So u are telling me that north made u a minister..!
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by TippyTop(m): 8:10am
Just imagine GEJ left the country for nearly 2 months, even Bayelsa state would have been bombed by marauding Fulanis.
Nigeria only serves the interest of the Fulanis.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by lofty900(m): 8:14am
FFK forgot to mention the most recent one.
How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when Buhari addressed a nation of over 170million people in hausa language
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Epositive(m): 8:23am
ffk just pointed out the major problem we're facing in this county, his facts are prickly arranged that i had to commend him for it.
but my question is, had it been he was made a minister in this current administration, would he have done this?
#positivevibes
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by gabinogem(m): 8:27am
There comes a TIME where the oppressed must fight back...
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by lofty900(m): 8:27am
As for osinbajo he's just an errand boy to Abba kyari, not an acting president
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by DieBuhari: 8:29am
How can anyone describe Nigeria as being free when, since Buhari came to power, any mention of Jesus or God is censored out of Nigerian films by the Nigerian Censors Board whilst the word Allah is mentioned freely.This man is really observant.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by dollarcoolcat(m): 8:30am
I'm not a fan of ffk @all but the old gullible men handlin the aso rock affairs mehn 're the real jokers!
This con3 is jes unlucky when it comes to leadership
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Idrico(m): 8:32am
FFK is out to create problems for APC government by insighting Nigerians through promotion of ethnic and religious bias.He is evil.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by KahlDrogo(m): 8:33am
whitebeard:Exactly. The north also made him turn Ojukwu's Lolo into his side chick.
FFK keeps "exploding", when is he going to be dead? His odéshi must be very strong.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by whitebeard(m): 8:34am
KahlDrogo:lol..that nigga is so dead..!!
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by KahlDrogo(m): 8:35am
Idrico:Everyone knows that, sadly, only igbo Jews seem to embrace and worship him. Igbo Christians don't bow to ethnoreligious fanatics.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by nrexzy(m): 8:38am
This nigga is just as confused as Nigeria. Dude talks too much
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Ehiscotch(m): 8:38am
He just realised this after his party left power?
Nigeria has always been in the hands of a few but I don't need this hypocrite to remind me.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by lofty900(m): 8:53am
Seun lalasticlala
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by eastsidechillz: 9:04am
But these unity beggars and children of fallen angel won't c dis.
Bleep this country for all I care.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by eastsidechillz: 9:05am
Idrico:
Everything for you is party and politics
Why don't you counter his claims.
Y are we this stupid in this country
Is it the peanut they give you that makes some of you enslave your sense of reasoning?
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Khd95(m): 9:11am
so who now added grand khadi,Muslims sharia law etc to the constitution as deleted Christians,Christianity etc abi was it not like that when JEG was the president
before you quote me,ffk made some valid points tho but he won't achieve anything if he continue in this fashion
as rightly asked above me,would he ve said all this if he was a member of this government
and the censoring of the word GOD started long ago,even in Yoruba films sef
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by gartamanta: 9:17am
Thats the many questions of FFK which none of the 'one Nigeria' chanters will never answer
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by achi4u(m): 9:48am
This is why every well meaning Nigeria should support Nnamdi Kanu and the disintegration of this nation.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Kathmandu(f): 10:40am
Idrico:Who is this one that Truth chokes him
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by tomakint: 11:06am
whitebeard:What type of a strange and irritating fellow are you.....oh my God even to read and understand u can't all you know is to open your gabbage and spew thrash. FFK said it all, may God continue to bless FFK
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by dienlmods: 11:11am
KahlDrogo:Plan to make Osinbajo president will fail - A coalition of Arewa Youths said
"Having given power to the Yoruba on a platter of gold in 1999 as a way of compensating them for the June 12 saga, it is quite worrisome and unfortunate that they have lived up to their legendary reputation of backstabbing and betrayal by supporting the divisive calls for restructuring or dismemberment of the nation against the will and desire of the north," the statement said. "We gave the late Chief MKO Abiola the mandate in 1993 but shortly after that, as it is with the Yoruba as a culture, they immediately started circling around Abiola plotting on how to emasculate the north and strip us of every access we had to the politics and economy of this nation. “They had also raised a secret army of their elites to carry out these sinister plans against the north if Abiola eventually became president. It was this army that was unleashed on the nation in the guise of NADECO during the June 12 impasse.
May we remind the Yoruba that without the willingness and magnanimity of the north, there was no way Abiola could have purportedly won that election, and that all the Yoruba have now as assets in the south west, especially Lagos, were given to them by our leaders out of our own usual magnanimity. However, time and time again, the Yoruba have always turned their back on us whenever their support is needed.
https://www.naij.com/1112180-plan-osinbajo-president-fail-arewa-youths-yoruba-leaders.html
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by eleojo23: 12:21pm
Buhari and his gang have taken us many years backward.
He will be remembered in history as the man who caused hardship (2 recessions) and national instability due to his bigoted body language and utterances in his time as president.
It would have been better if he never became president again. At least some people would have still thought of him as an anti-corruption crusader and man of integrity. But with his current presidency, 'fowl nyash don open' and we have seen the real Buhari: Incompetent, double-standard and stubborn personality.
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by TheAngry1: 12:21pm
I don't like FFK, but I agree with him on this
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 12:22pm
Those planning the islamization of NIGERIA i promise u that
|Re: Nigeria Is Not A Free Country, North Control Affairs; Stop Lying– FFK Explodes by Ra88: 12:22pm
Only a Bastarrd will say otherwise.
