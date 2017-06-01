Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos (10748 Views)

E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo Loved Up In New Photo / E-money Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Juliet (photos) / E-money Celebrates Birthday Of His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Birthdays come and go. But our love and respect for each other will always be rock solid. None of the forces of universe can change it. We will always be there for each other this day and everyday to come. I am truly blessed to have a person like you in my life. Happy birthday to the love of my life. I can’t wait to celebrate tonight when we blow out the candles and turn out the lights. Darling here`s wishing you a life always full of happiness. See u soon. london here I come" - More photos after the cut..



























More @>>>>> 5 Star Music CEO, E-Money took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife who turned a year older today. He shared stunning new photos of her and wrote;"Birthdays come and go. But our love and respect for each other will always be rock solid. None of the forces of universe can change it. We will always be there for each other this day and everyday to come. I am truly blessed to have a person like you in my life. Happy birthday to the love of my life. I can’t wait to celebrate tonight when we blow out the candles and turn out the lights. Darling here`s wishing you a life always full of happiness. See u soon. london here I come" - More photos after the cut..More @>>>>> https://trendinghelm.blogspot.in/2017/06/e-money-celebrates-his-wife-on-her.html

what happened to the pic? 1 Like

Romance is sweetest' with finance..... 14 Likes

Ok

is fine joor, fine good humble woman

Another Mrs Evans loading



One day this one will come out to say she didn't know what her husband was into like Mrs Evans..



Few days after kcee came out to say Emoney was not into drugs the said E money ran to the port to take pictures with containers to calm the tension down and to prove a point a sincere and genuine wealthy person wouldnt have been under pressure to prove a point we dey watch sha....everybody na thief but na who dem catch we dey call thief 16 Likes 4 Shares

Electronic Money

Drug baron

This is love.....Guys, let us take care of our wives.

Happy birthday woman 1 Like





Stunning kwa..



What is stunning about this Polar Bear on heels? She even has a pouch on her tummy



I pity this woman who agreed to marry E-Money.



My God who exposed Sinzu and Dammy Krane will expose EMoney's money rituals, drug peddling and credit card fraud. Stunning kwa..What is stunning about this Polar Bear on heels? She even has a pouch on her tummyI pity this woman who agreed to marry E-Money.My God who exposed Sinzu and Dammy Krane will expose EMoney's money rituals, drug peddling and credit card fraud. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Would like to see current pictures of Emoney without his head covered.

cool





Abeg na joke I dey o

Fine woman



I wonder what NwaAmaikpe has to say about this though

Where is the stunning?Abeg na joke I dey oFine womanI wonder what NwaAmaikpe has to say about this though

Ogashub:

Another Mrs Evans loading fvck you fvck you 2 Likes

seen





Abeg, make we go look for a way to make money. Than to dey read about an already established man..



visit Seen..Abeg, make we go look for a way to make money. Than to dey read about an already established man..visit www.entmirror.com let's begin.

Befitting wife.. Nt all dis slay queens dat will bend leg n say dy paid dia bride price with dia own money





kwantinu cha che living thingskwantinu cha che 1 Like

Cool, belly trimmer so visible in the first pic

Where's d picture

or are they graphic photos why are the pics blurredor are they graphic photos

Chai pretty and gorgeous woman happy birthday

Beautiful.

is she the only one in ur life? 1 Like

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN.

Only money can do it.







the pix are not clear?

Ekiseme:

fvck you

I have met more ignorant and stupid people than you on nairaland trust me am not alamerd by ur folly I have met more ignorant and stupid people than you on nairaland trust me am not alamerd by ur folly

Ogashub:

Another Mrs Evans loading



One day this one will come out to say she didn't know what her husband was into like Mrs Evans..



Few days after kcee came out to say Emoney was not into drugs the said E money ran to the port to take pictures with containers to calm the tension down and to prove a point a sincere and genuine wealthy person wouldnt have been under pressure to prove a point we dey watch sha....everybody na thief but na who dem catch we dey call thief So you felt only what your mind tells you about somebody is right. So you felt only what your mind tells you about somebody is right.