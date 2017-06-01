₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by faseblex(f): 11:42am
5 Star Music CEO, E-Money took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife who turned a year older today. He shared stunning new photos of her and wrote;
"Birthdays come and go. But our love and respect for each other will always be rock solid. None of the forces of universe can change it. We will always be there for each other this day and everyday to come. I am truly blessed to have a person like you in my life. Happy birthday to the love of my life. I can’t wait to celebrate tonight when we blow out the candles and turn out the lights. Darling here`s wishing you a life always full of happiness. See u soon. london here I come" - More photos after the cut..
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 1:53pm
what happened to the pic?
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by soberdrunk(m): 2:19pm
Romance is sweetest' with finance.....
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by jojothegreat(m): 2:19pm
Ok
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by 1acre: 2:20pm
is fine joor, fine good humble woman
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Ogashub(m): 2:20pm
Another Mrs Evans loading
One day this one will come out to say she didn't know what her husband was into like Mrs Evans..
Few days after kcee came out to say Emoney was not into drugs the said E money ran to the port to take pictures with containers to calm the tension down and to prove a point a sincere and genuine wealthy person wouldnt have been under pressure to prove a point we dey watch sha....everybody na thief but na who dem catch we dey call thief
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by fuckerstard: 2:20pm
Electronic Money
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by 2shure: 2:20pm
Drug baron
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Brooke60: 2:20pm
This is love.....Guys, let us take care of our wives.
Happy birthday woman
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:20pm
Stunning kwa..
What is stunning about this Polar Bear on heels? She even has a pouch on her tummy
I pity this woman who agreed to marry E-Money.
My God who exposed Sinzu and Dammy Krane will expose EMoney's money rituals, drug peddling and credit card fraud.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Memphis357(m): 2:21pm
Would like to see current pictures of Emoney without his head covered.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Brandmanager(m): 2:21pm
cool
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:21pm
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by maberry(m): 2:21pm
Where is the stunning?
Abeg na joke I dey o
Fine woman
I wonder what NwaAmaikpe has to say about this though
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Ekiseme(m): 2:21pm
Ogashub:fvck you
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Onyinye15(f): 2:21pm
seen
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by EntMirror: 2:22pm
Seen..
Abeg, make we go look for a way to make money. Than to dey read about an already established man..
visit www.entmirror.com let's begin.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by destiny322(m): 2:22pm
Befitting wife.. Nt all dis slay queens dat will bend leg n say dy paid dia bride price with dia own money
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by hoodedjaystrim(m): 2:22pm
living things
kwantinu cha che
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:22pm
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Adaowerri111: 2:22pm
Cool, belly trimmer so visible in the first pic
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Nma27(f): 2:22pm
Where's d picture
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by KKKWHITE(m): 2:22pm
why are the pics blurred or are they graphic photos
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Evablizin(f): 2:24pm
Chai pretty and gorgeous woman happy birthday
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by madridguy(m): 2:24pm
Beautiful.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by ademidedavid(m): 2:25pm
is she the only one in ur life?
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by FRANKOSKI(m): 2:26pm
WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Beverages: 2:29pm
Only money can do it.
the pix are not clear?
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Ogashub(m): 2:30pm
Ekiseme:
I have met more ignorant and stupid people than you on nairaland trust me am not alamerd by ur folly
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by obataokenwa(m): 2:32pm
Ogashub:So you felt only what your mind tells you about somebody is right.
|Re: E-money Celebrates His Wife, Juliet Okonkwo's Birthday With Cute Photos by Fresca(f): 2:34pm
Nigerian women will marry and then come and be forming "I didn't know what my husband was into"
Are you not ashamed for saying that you married a man and you don't know his source of income? Rubbish! Una too like money, as long as the Brazilian hair, Dubai trips, expensive bags etc are coming, they are willing to marry and join these men in committing fraud.
